Police and protesters clashed once again at the Lee monument on Friday night, with chemical irritants used to clear the scene and six arrests made in the aftermath.
That confrontation, which happened between 10 and 11 p.m., was followed by officers clearing the scene. Protesters then returned to their original position in what they have deemed Marcus-David Peters Circle for the remainder of the night.
It was the fifth time this week that authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds to disperse. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday night, police moved into the circle of the monument, which has been the base of racial protests in Richmond over the past several weeks.
A protester threw an object at the police, and was shouted down by other protesters. Shortly after, the police released multiple rounds of chemical irritants into the crowd.
The police officially declared an unlawful assembly at 10:17 p.m.; a tweet about the unlawful assembly was posted at 10:25 p.m.
After clearing the scene, police began making arrests - there were at least five police vans waiting. Richmond police said in a news release Saturday morning that 6 people - 5 adults and 1 juvenile - were arrested.
At one point, an officer was heard yelling to another officer that it was "time to grab somebody," which was captured on video by WVEC.
The Times-Dispatch is waiting for an official response from Richmond and State police to numerous questions about Friday night’s incident. A spokesman for Capitol Police would not divulge how many of their officers were involved Friday night, but did say their officers did not deploy any crowd deterrents such as pepper spray or sponge munitions. The spokesman said all other questions should be directed to Richmond and State police. Richmond Police said in a news release Saturday that one officer used pepper spray, but no officers deployed tear gas.
According to a news release by Richmond police Saturday morning, the juvenile, a black male from Richmond, is facing a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, with a paintball gun, and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful assembly. The adults, all white and all Richmond residents between the ages of 27 to 30, are facing various misdemeanor charges. Three of the men each face a single charge of unlawful assembly. Another man is charged with trespassing and obstruction of justice. One woman faces charges of unlawful assembly and obstruction of justice.
New regulations for gatherings at the Lee monument were put in place in 2017. Following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville that August, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe temporarily banned gatherings at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. He then imposed emergency regulations in November 2017 that became permanent last year.
State officials on Monday announced that authorities would enforce rules already on the books barring gatherings on the monument's grounds from sunset to sunrise. Protesters are referring to the circle around the Lee monument as Marcus-David Peters Circle.
Peters, an Essex County biology teacher and Virginia Commonwealth University honors graduate, was naked, unarmed and experiencing a mental health crisis when a Richmond police officer fatally shot him in 2018. The city's police chief and top prosecutor at the time deemed the shooting justified because Peters threatened to kill the officer as he charged him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(48) comments
There is a best a veneer of "protesting." These are immature individuals, like a spoiled child, looking for a reaction by violating curfew, violating spacing, and violating basic decency by disturbing the peace late at night and getting in the face of police. . The local residents deserve peace and quiet. The police are normal people with a tough job who would just as soon not be there and have no desire to wear heavy gear and lob tear gas --especially on a hot night.
Gallo,
Protests are designed to upset folk and cause disruption to the status quo...They are normal people who are decent people....They also have the 1st amendment right to protest....They don't need your permission or approval.;..
With attachment this time..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwBjF_VVFvE
The law and order types keep trying to change the subject..This is why we are marching.
People are getting tired of the "peaceful protesters" misrepresentations. It is an Alinsky tactic of deceit.
They repeat these misrepresentations knowing that we ALL 100% fully support lawful, nonviolent, non-destructive, no looting, no vandalism.......peaceful protests and demonstrations.
For weeks, all over the country, we have been watching videos on TV and social media, of tremendous violence, lawless destruction, looting, vandalism of private & public property. We see pictures of the aftermath of "peaceful protests".
Then we are told this is not really happening, or that it is insignificant.
Chico Marx's infamous quote sums up their Alinsky misrepresentations: "well, who ya gonna believe.....me or your own eyes?"
How is it that getting in a police officer's face while taunting and issuing verbal abuse is now considered an acceptable form of a peaceful protest? All of this while ignoring the sunset to dawn closure of the Lee monument. Our politicians are cowards not condemn this uncivil behavior!
But... but.... Mike Pence says....
“ “I want to remind you again freedom of speech and the right to peaceably assemble is in the Constitution of the U.S. Even in a health crisis, the American people don't forfeit our constitutional rights....” - Mike Pence
#DontDrinkBleach
RTD writers and editors ! Would you stop printing that Marcus Peters was experiencing a mental health crisis. He was under the influence of drugs and after ramming an innocent citizen into a light pole, running into highway traffic, being hit with a taser he charged the officer and said he was going to kill him.
Phil.... your fake news statements do not make your lies true.
Every report cites that Marcus Peter’s was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Why does the right feel they always need false and misleading statements to make their case?
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 19,127 false or misleading claims in 1,226 days”
#DontDrinkBleach
#Don’tDrinkBleach was cute the first 3000 times. You hypocritically talk about others spreading lies. You perpetuate the lie about drinking bleach, yet, you know good and well that was never said by anyone.
Miller,
Trump is the one who perpetuated the lie about drinking disinfectants...And the poison control centers phones blew off the hook.
You can never warn people, especially supporters of President Lysol, too much!
So police have to shoot a naked weaponless guy.....The police with night sticks and tasers and hand to hand training...This is what the RPD felt was a justified use of force...And you wonder why people distrust and loathe police...
His family understandably denied Peters' use of drugs, and reported his actions as a "mental health crisis" which is echoed by the RTD.
Marijuana and unprescribed Ritalin was discovered in the victim after the fatal shooting.
According to a psychiatrist, 'that mixture of drugs can cause aggressive and erratic behavior'.
The police officer was in a difficult situation.
1) Peters' erratic behavior made him a possible threat to others. If the officer did nothing but wait for help, we know the police officer would likely had been fired & disgraced if Peters caused another car accident that might have had fatalities. I don't see how the officer could watch & do nothing.
2) The Officer acted, and then Peters turned aggressively to him. He tased Peters without results. Peters verbally threatened the officer and charged the police officer.
3). The Officer could NOT risk a one-on-one physical hand fight. He had two options.....Shoot or run like 'ell and hope Peters did not catch him.
4) Right or wrong, ain't too many officers are going to run from a confrontation.
5). Regardless, we will agree his death was tragic, and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
I hate autocorrect,..... Marijuana and unprescribed Ritalin were.....not was
None of those offenses carry the death penalty... Why do cops think they have some God given right to circumvent the courts and try, convict and meet out death penalties in a matter of seconds??? That is the real issue here... ~~~ Bob
-Correction Va child support enforcement!
The best sign yet I saw was "Black Fathers Matter" the problem is you have to find them as Child Enforcement can't!
I must admit........that was pretty funny.
Though false and misleading.
The sad part about it is that a lot of black fathers are doing serious time in the joint for drug offenses that are ***NOT*** prosecuted in white neighborhoods... I know... Details... Bob
ABS - Anyone But Stoney for Mayor this fall.
It should be obvious to all by now that this has nothing to do with "race relations" or statues (which get equally vandalized regardless of who or what said statue represents). This is the "Freak Wing" of the Democrat Party versus Donald Trump, enabled by a collection of blithering idiots with nothing better to do. This will get as boring and ineffective as all of the other anti-Trump parodies and stop with as little warning as they started, hopefully before November. The only residual will be a City budget tens of millions in the hole and a few hundred idiots who now have a police record that will follow them around for the rest of their lives. Well done!!!
McTamaney,
Babble Babble Babble from you this morning...The citizens of Richmond will be fine. As to Trump...Come November he and the GOP will be burned to the ground at the ballot box...
The operative part of this story is that the right wing anarchists (Trumper) who threw something at the police was SHOUTED DOWN by the protesters... This is what I have been trying to tell the Trumpers here but they refuse to accept the FACT that much, if not all, of the violence associated with these protests is being initiated by Trumpers or the cops... There is a GOOD REASON who Facebook took down 40 long standing white supremacist groups because they were encouraging their members to infiltrate the BLM protesters with the intent to create chaos and confrontation... But Trumpers here, like everywhere, are in denial and rather that man up they LIE their a**es off... Uh huh??? ~~~ Bob
Reestablish a curfew and arrest all in violation. Take back th e city. Residents will stay if th e leaders have a winning plan. Those we have now are in hiding.
The Founding Fathers would be shooting by now!
Bobby -- Not sure if they would be shooting anybody, but they would definitely be upset with the city leadership and the failure to maintain law & order.
They might also be irritated at some of the rioters and looters being compared to them.
The left is castrating the police! They had no respect for the police before, and will have no fear of them when the left is through. Everyone will just run amuck like they wish they could. No law, no penalty for wrong doing! I must commend the police because if you threw a brick at me, I'd shoot you!
Ricky Bobby,
Raaawr...Big he man tough goober you are
Those hooligans can smell weakness & are drawn to it like moths to a flame. When they know the police will stand down, it only encourages them.
Eventually, a group of these cretins will venture out into a different jurisdiction where the law enforcement officers and even private citizens won't be so willing to let them run wild. Somebody is going to get hurt.
Demanding that redneck cops don't murder American citizens is not a leftest position... It's a human position... It's a moral position... It is a Christian position... It is a PATRIOTIC position... ~~~ Bob
Yeah... They would be shooting cops and law 'n order right winged racist politicians who have turned our police into mercenaries to inflict damage on the black community... Da*ned right the Founding Fathers would be on the side of the protesters... After all, they were protesters, too... ~~~ Bob
On the side of protesters? Maybe. Rioters, looters and vandals? Not likely. Huge difference.
Another night ..... another peaceful protest .... another day closer to comfort ..... and another day before unification of the races.
This has been an public announcement to the Mob, and those who support them. Period.
Yes, so much for the cops not using chemicals on citizens. The first chief was fired, the second one quit, and now there are loose cannons rolling around on the deck. Meanwhile the lawsuits keep adding up and the darn statues are still in place. July 1, can't come soon enough!!
Just a few more days to wait.
J. Mark Wittfoski,
July 1 will come and the statues will be taken down. As to the police they've made a mess of this issue with showing up dressed like storm troopers and declaring unlawful assembly. Then provoking the citizens and tear gassing them...As evidenced last night they came, saw provoked, tear gassed and arrested a few folks the left. The protestors came back and all was peaceful...Yep...The RPD is taking back their city.....Now they and the city are being sued by various groups and their reputation with Richmond citizens is lower than whale dung. Well done Law and Order Muricans....
How refusing to see the basketball hoops are back at Lee Circle. Tyrone is happy
If I am correct, Federal Law superseeds State Law. President Trump's Executive Order to protect the Monuments under current Federal Law will be in full effect and it carries a 10 year jail sentence for any violation! These are War Memorials! Confederate Soldiers under Federal Law are American Soldiers, hence the Veteran's Administration provides them headstones with all the Confederate features like Army designation, Division and the Southern Cross of Honor if requested! By Federal Law, they are American soldiers as was the war they fought, and dumba__, it was not over slavery! I just hope the prosecution goes back and back seeing the Law is on the books!
Ricky Bobby,
You're a constitutional idiot...The EO Trump issued only applies to monuments on federal property...Confederates are all traitors and the cicil war was over slavery..Seek remedial education
What is the point of barring sunset to sunrise gatherings if the protesters ignore them, and the police don't enforce them? Richmond government's credibility is non-existent. When will the rights of the law abiding public become important? People avoid Richmond now because they know they are not safe. In Fredericksburg, a woman with a small child had her car surrounded. She called police. The dispatcher said that she could not send police to help her, but she could call City Hall. The anarchy has become an Alice-in-Wonderland nightmare.
Who would ever have thought that some parts of the capital city of Virginia would quickly resemble a third-world nation?
Sadly, this hooliganism is only the beginning. These malcontents smell blood in the water and the more mayhem they can cause, the stronger their movement will be.
Anyone who really believes that this is just about police musconduct has a screw loose or might be missing a few brain cells.
From now until the election in November, things will get pretty crazy around here. After that, what happens is anybody's guess. It is very likely that Richmond & other cities will see an exodus of productive citizens and their money - while the tax base will be somewhat constricted. So glad I haven't resided in the city since 1992.
It has already begun. Business will be leaving. Thanks Dems!
Richmond will end up being another Petersburg. So sad that the law abiding citizens don’t defend their rights. Someone has to.
Kleb,
More of the dystopian wailing from you....I've spent a lot of time in third world nations and Richmond bears no resemblance to them. Richmond will take the statues down and things will be fine.
Halitosis -- If you think this lawlessness will stop with the statues gone, there is a bridge for sale. As for looking like the third world? Some folks in Richmond seem to WANT it that way.
* police misconduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.