11:05 a.m.: Crews have moved on to Monroe Park where they will be removing a statue of Joseph Bryan and a memorial to Confederate Gen. Fitzhugh Lee.
Bryan, a Richmond businessman who owned The Richmond Times-Dispatch and two of its predecessors, was a 19-year-old member of Mosby’s Rangers during the Civil War. The statue was erected in June of 1911.
The other memorial to be removed is a stone cross dedicated in 1955 to Lee for his service in the U.S. Army during the Spanish-American War in 1898. Lee was a major general in the Confederate Army, governor of Virginia from 1886 to 1990 and the nephew of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
10:20 a.m.: The globe atop the Maury monument has been removed.
Earlier: Crews have returned to the monument for Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury.
Sections of Monument Avenue around the monument have been closed Thursday morning and a large crane has pulled up.
One crew member said this "hopefully" would be the crew's last day. The same crew member says they had planned to also remove the A.P. Hill monument at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, but they are unable to do so because it's also Hill's gravesite.
A statue of Maury was taken down and moved to storage exactly a week ago. A large bronze globe remains on the monument, which sits at the intersection of Monument Avenue, N. Belmont Avenue and W. Franklin Street.
Maury, known as “pathfinder of the seas,” was a Navy officer and a scientist. He is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.
The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, was the last of the five Confederate statues erected on Monument Avenue.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
🎶 He is trampling our the vintage
🎶 Where the grapes of wrath are stored
🎶 Glory, glory, Hallelujah!
Good Job Richmond and Stoney. next up get rid go the stone pedestals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.