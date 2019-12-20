UPDATE: Police said Friday that the driver killed in Thursday's crash was Cameron E. Smith, 23, of the 2700 block of Brookforest Road in Midlothian. The crash remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL: Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 19600 block of Genito Road at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a Honda sedan was traveling east on Genito Road when it crossed the westbound lane, went into a ditch, re-entered the road and struck a westbound Jeep.
The man who was driving the Jeep was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
At this point in the investigation, speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Very sad. Chesterfield County seems to have a lot of car crashes. Condolences to all involved & their families.
:-(
