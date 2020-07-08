10:15 a.m.: The Confederate statue in Libby Hill Park has been hoisted off its pedestal.
It took crews about 2 hours to remove the figure from it's perch roughly 90 feet above the ground.
10 a.m.: About 150 people have gathered to watch the statue on the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument come down.
Crews have attached straps to the statue.
A little while ago, workers had to spray away a hornets nest.
8:30 a.m.: A large crane and a flatbed truck have arrived at Libby Hill Park to remove the statue atop the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
Prior to that crews stopped a man trying to pull down temporary plastic fencing that's surrounding the monument. He left fairly quickly afterward.
7:29 a.m.: Traffic barrels and road closed signs have been set up Wednesday morning around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Libby Hill Park in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.
It appears that crews are preparing to remove the Confederate statue from that monument.
Dedicated in 1894, the 100-foot memorial honors Confederate enlisted men and sits at 29th Street and Libby Terrace. Gen. Fitzhugh Lee was grand marshal at the monument's unveiling. Lee was a major general in the Confederate Army, governor of Virginia from 1886 to 1990 and the nephew of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Wouldn't it be wonderful if the same amount of the zeal and the money that Richmond is now spending on the removal of offending statues and names would also be spent on improving the city's school system? Richmond's students deserve so much more than they are presently receiving.
I so agree with Linda. Our schools are in shambles yet RVA has money to take down a monument that no one can even see. What difference would it have made to keep this one in tact and do something for the schools. Stop your foolishness., Stony
Linda .... there is no joy, or comfort from improving the schools, like it is tearing down history by those who were never a part of that history, but feel they should somehow benefit from it.
Wait till they unfold Part II. Period.
When does the Arthur Ashe Statue come down He didn't like Richmond, never wanted to come back and wouldn't spend the money to clean up his mother's grave. Now there is a son to be proud of
No surprise here. The mayor and all of city council said ALL confederate monuments in Richmond are history.
This monument is just one more confederate statue that no one was going out of their way to visit anyway.
No surprise here .... the idiot mayor and all of city council said ALL confederate monuments in Richmond are history, and all Richmonders (the Mob) demands it.
This monument is just one more confederate statue that no one was going out of their way to visit anyway .... but being a sore losing winner, Flaky loves it anyway,
A History that will never be written over, changed, and you can bet, never forgotten.
How does it feel to be a sore winner ..... not only just a sore loser, Flaky? Period.
So, Confederate anything should be removed, erased and forgotten?
Imagine walking through Berlin and coming upon a statue honoring the enlisted men who fought for Nazi Germany in WWII: or walking though Dublin and finding a statue honoring the Black and Tans for their service with England in the war for Independence. Take these things down and thank you Mayor Stoney.
They do have memorials in those locations. This removal is regrettable. A monument to the nameless and faceless who died in an unjust war should be viewed differently.
It’s a tribute to the forbearance of fellow Americans that these insults to the constitutional government of the USA were allowed to be erected in the first place.... let alone allowed to stand as long as they have.
They did not tear down Dachau, was not even a 100 years ago and we knew better. A place of some of the most evil things ever put on a specific ethnic group. If you go there you will feel he gravity of evil.
I don’t think the statues should all stay, but general ones honoring soldiers, confederate good ole boys were not Nazis and fought for their side as the north did. Who leaves their country to fight for another one?
How can we stop the blood shed.
We kept the Yankees out of Richmond only to have sacked from within by low life political cowards!
D..n you all
No “bloodshed”.... just a few bronze chips.
“Yankees”? Really? That was over 150 years ago. We’re all Americans. And the majority of citizens in Richmond want the statues gone.
Then put it on the ballot and not in the hands of a criminal governor and mayor!!!
