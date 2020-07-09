10:20 a.m.: The globe atop the Maury monument has been removed.
Earlier: Crews have returned to the monument for Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury.
Sections of Monument Avenue around the monument have been closed Thursday morning and a large crane has pulled up.
One crew member said this "hopefully" would be the crew's last day. The same crew member says they had planned to also remove the A.P. Hill monument at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, but they are unable to do so because it's also Hill's gravesite.
A statue of Maury was taken down and moved to storage exactly a week ago. A large bronze globe remains on the monument, which sits at the intersection of Monument Avenue, N. Belmont Avenue and W. Franklin Street.
Maury, known as “pathfinder of the seas,” was a Navy officer and a scientist. He is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.
The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, was the last of the five Confederate statues erected on Monument Avenue.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
