11:18 a.m.: Crews moved from Maury to the cannon on the west side of the Ashe statue now.

The cannon is one of two on Monument Avenue, one just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial on a small pedestal.

The pedestal bears a marker that states: “This cannon marks the location of the second line of the Confederate defenses of Richmond.” It also notes that it was placed there in 1938 by the City of Richmond at the request of the Confederate Memorial Literary Society.

Another cannon on a pedestal is located approximately 150 feet east of the Jefferson Davis memorial. Its pedestal bears a marker which states: “This cannon marks the spot where in 1861 a large earthwork of the inner line of defense was constructed.” This particular recognition was erected in 1917, again with the aid of the city at the request of the society.

Both of these cannon point toward the west, from where any invasion would have come.

10:08 a.m.: The statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury, which sat at the front of the monument, has been removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue. 

Paul DiPasquale, the sculptor of the Ashe statue, is helping with the Maury removal. He said the globe that sits atop the monument will require a crane.

9:55 a.m.: Workers have secured ropes and chains to the statue that sits at the front of the Matthew Fontaine Maury monument along Monument Avenue and appear to be preparing to lift the statue off its pedestal. 

Paul DiPasquale, the sculptor of the Ashe statue, is helping with the Maury removal. He said that there are no pins attaching the one and a half ton statue to its base, so they can just yank it off.

9 a.m.: A truck carrying a hydraulic lift has arrived at the Maury statue on Monument Avenue. 

Sheriff's deputies have blocked off the circle around the monument.

At about 9:15 a.m., workers began cutting through the iron fencing that surrounds the monument.

8:45 a.m.: City of Richmond crews are blocking off the roads surrounding the Maury monument Thursday morning, less than a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney instructed crews to take down the three remaining city-owned Confederate statues on Monument Ave.

Four trucks were spotted earlier this morning in the median of Monument just west of the statue. One City truck had a trailer with “Road Closed” signs and another pickup truck bed is full of orange traffic barrels.

The Maury statue sits at the intersection of N. Belmont Street and Monument Avenue. 

Wednesday the statue of Stonewall Jackson was removed by a crew from Connecticut.

The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, was the last of the five Confederate statues erected on Monument Avenue.

Maury, known as “pathfinder of the seas,” was a Navy officer a scientist. He is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email