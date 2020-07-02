10:08 a.m.: The statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury, which sat at the front of the monument, has been removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue. 

Paul DiPasquale, the sculptor of the Ashe statue, is helping with the Maury removal. He said the globe that sits atop the monument will require a crane.

9:55 a.m.: Workers have secured ropes and chains to the statue that sits at the front of the Matthew Fontaine Maury monument along Monument Avenue and appear to be preparing to lift the statue off its pedestal. 

Paul DiPasquale, the sculptor of the Ashe statue, is helping with the Maury removal. He said that there are no pins attaching the one and a half ton statue to its base, so they can just yank it off.

9 a.m.: A truck carrying a hydraulic lift has arrived at the Maury statue on Monument Avenue. 

Sheriff's deputies have blocked off the circle around the monument.

At about 9:15 a.m., workers began cutting through the iron fencing that surrounds the monument.

8:45 a.m.: City of Richmond crews are blocking off the roads surrounding the Maury monument Thursday morning, less than a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney instructed crews to take down the three remaining city-owned Confederate statues on Monument Ave.

Four trucks were spotted earlier this morning in the median of Monument just west of the statue. One City truck had a trailer with “Road Closed” signs and another pickup truck bed is full of orange traffic barrels.

The Maury statue sits at the intersection of N. Belmont Street and Monument Avenue. 

Wednesday the statue of Stonewall Jackson was removed by a crew from Connecticut.

The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, was the last of the five Confederate statues erected on Monument Avenue.

Maury, known as “pathfinder of the seas,” was a Navy officer a scientist. He is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

