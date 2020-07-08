12:30 p.m.: Crews are working to removed parts of the Jefferson Davis monument along Monument Avenue in Richmond. 

A worker said they're going to take down the statue on top of the monument and ornaments on each side.

The circle around the monument has been blocked off, as well as a couple side streets.

A few dozen onlookers have gathered.

"Vindicatrix" or "The Protector" is an allegorical figure of the South that stands on a 67-foot column above the Davis monument. The official motto of the Confederacy was "Deo Vindice" or "God, our protector." 

Two bronze plaques on the front of the monument honor the army and navy of the Confederacy. There are also two bronze pieces sitting on top of the pillars above the plaques.

The monument to the president of the Confederacy was unveiled at Davis and Monument on June 3, 1907, only four days after the unveiling of the J.E.B. Stuart monument, which had its statue removed Tuesday. 

Richmond sculptor Edward Valentine had agreed to work within a limited budget for the Davis monument after two previous sculptors submitted wildly extravagant designs.

Davis' widow, Varina, had initially picked a site in Monroe Park for her husband's memorial, but the cornerstone was later moved to Monument Avenue against her wishes.

11 a.m.: The statue has been hauled away on a flatbed truck to be placed in storage.

10:15 a.m.: The Confederate statue in Libby Hill Park has been hoisted off its pedestal. 

It took crews about 2 hours to remove the figure from it's perch roughly 90 feet above the ground.

10 a.m.: About 150 people have gathered to watch the statue on the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument come down.

Crews have attached straps to the statue. 

A little while ago, workers had to spray away a hornets nest. 

8:30 a.m.: A large crane and a flatbed truck have arrived at Libby Hill Park to remove the statue atop the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Prior to that crews stopped a man trying to pull down temporary plastic fencing that's surrounding the monument. He left fairly quickly afterward.

7:29 a.m.: Traffic barrels and road closed signs have been set up Wednesday morning around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Libby Hill Park in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

It appears that crews are preparing to remove the Confederate statue from that monument. 

Dedicated in 1894, the 100-foot memorial honors Confederate enlisted men and sits at 29th Street and Libby Terrace. Gen. Fitzhugh Lee was grand marshal at the monument's unveiling. Lee was a major general in the Confederate Army, governor of Virginia from 1886 to 1990 and the nephew of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

