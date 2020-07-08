12:30 p.m.: Crews are working to removed parts of the Jefferson Davis monument along Monument Avenue in Richmond.
A worker said they're going to take down the statue on top of the monument and ornaments on each side.
The circle around the monument has been blocked off, as well as a couple side streets.
A few dozen onlookers have gathered.
"Vindicatrix" or "The Protector" is an allegorical figure of the South that stands on a 67-foot column above the Davis monument. The official motto of the Confederacy was "Deo Vindice" or "God, our protector."
Two bronze plaques on the front of the monument honor the army and navy of the Confederacy. There are also two bronze pieces sitting on top of the pillars above the plaques.
The monument to the president of the Confederacy was unveiled at Davis and Monument on June 3, 1907, only four days after the unveiling of the J.E.B. Stuart monument, which had its statue removed Tuesday.
Richmond sculptor Edward Valentine had agreed to work within a limited budget for the Davis monument after two previous sculptors submitted wildly extravagant designs.
Davis' widow, Varina, had initially picked a site in Monroe Park for her husband's memorial, but the cornerstone was later moved to Monument Avenue against her wishes.
11 a.m.: The statue has been hauled away on a flatbed truck to be placed in storage.
10:15 a.m.: The Confederate statue in Libby Hill Park has been hoisted off its pedestal.
It took crews about 2 hours to remove the figure from it's perch roughly 90 feet above the ground.
10 a.m.: About 150 people have gathered to watch the statue on the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument come down.
Crews have attached straps to the statue.
A little while ago, workers had to spray away a hornets nest.
8:30 a.m.: A large crane and a flatbed truck have arrived at Libby Hill Park to remove the statue atop the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
Prior to that crews stopped a man trying to pull down temporary plastic fencing that's surrounding the monument. He left fairly quickly afterward.
7:29 a.m.: Traffic barrels and road closed signs have been set up Wednesday morning around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Libby Hill Park in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.
It appears that crews are preparing to remove the Confederate statue from that monument.
Dedicated in 1894, the 100-foot memorial honors Confederate enlisted men and sits at 29th Street and Libby Terrace. Gen. Fitzhugh Lee was grand marshal at the monument's unveiling. Lee was a major general in the Confederate Army, governor of Virginia from 1886 to 1990 and the nephew of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Hopefully, some of the people who protested taking these down and made a big show of cleaning them up will now do the same, after the cameras are off. We need to start visualizing what will come next.
Hopefully some of the people who defaced these public works of art, now that they have had their demands met will come back and clean up their mess to prepare the bases for more acceptable public art.
These southern middle fingers to the constitutional government of the USA should have been more than defaced decades ago.
No one has been allowed to clean them up.
And, Scott in RVA, where do you get your information? Lee tried to overthrow the government? Totally wrong. And people were counter protesting and making a show of cleaning up the monuments? All not true and not allowed by Richmond Virginia.
🎶 They are trampling out the vintage
🎶 Where the grapes of wrath are stored
🎶 Glory, glory, Hallelujah!
Wouldn't it be wonderful if the same amount of the zeal and the money that Richmond is now spending on the removal of offending statues and names would also be spent on improving the city's school system? Richmond's students deserve so much more than they are presently receiving.
I so agree with Linda. Our schools are in shambles yet RVA has money to take down a monument that no one can even see. What difference would it have made to keep this one in tact and do something for the schools. Stop your foolishness., Stony
Oh! The $$$$$$$$’s are the easiest thing to solve.
Put the statues on the auction block.
Opening bid = cost of removal plus a prorated amount for city expenses during protests.
Take bids for a year.
The high bidder takes the statue home. Any statues that don’t meet minimum bid get sold for scrap bronze.
$$$$$$’s solved
Linda .... there is no joy, or comfort from improving the schools, like it is tearing down history by those who were never a part of that history, but feel they should somehow benefit from it.
Wait till they unfold Part II. Period.
The schools are improving all the time. What are you talking about?
Everything is getting better in Richmond.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
When does the Arthur Ashe Statue come down He didn't like Richmond, never wanted to come back and wouldn't spend the money to clean up his mother's grave. Now there is a son to be proud of
How many people did he fight to keep enslaved?
Ron ... just as blacks killing blacks, and calling each other the n-word when they get mad .... that is just family business .….. Now for others to do the same, that calls for peaceful protest, that always seem to turn violent, leading to them getting their way.
Live and learn ….. what not to do, and what to do when you don’t get your way. Period.
Awww... it figures Racist Peter would be okay with racism as long as people of the same race also kill each other.
Well, fortunately for the USA, most people don’t consider racism to be a zero sum game.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
No surprise here. The mayor and all of city council said ALL confederate monuments in Richmond are history.
This monument is just one more confederate statue that no one was going out of their way to visit anyway.
No surprise here .... the idiot mayor and all of city council said ALL confederate monuments in Richmond are history, and all Richmonders (the Mob) demands it.
This monument is just one more confederate statue that no one was going out of their way to visit anyway .... but being a sore losing winner, Flaky loves it anyway,
A History that will never be written over, changed, and you can bet, never forgotten.
How does it feel to be a sore winner ..... not only just a sore loser, Flaky? Period.
Awww... there’s Racist Peter’s problem. He considers the majority of voters a “mob”.
History CAN never be rewritten. That’s exactly why all these monuments that made the attempt are now coming down. Imagine. Monuments to losers.
Soon enough YOU will be forgotten, Racist Peter. And the true history of the south will be known across the land. Thank you Information Age.
“ Happy Slaves? The Peculiar History of Three Virginia School Textbooks”
https://www.richmond.com/discover-richmond/happy-slaves-the-peculiar-story-of-three-virginia-school-textbooks/article_47e79d49-eac8-575d-ac9d-1c6fce52328f.amp.html
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
So, Confederate anything should be removed, erased and forgotten?
How did you draw THAT whacko conclusion, Frank?
Only confederate monuments, including things named to honor them, are being removed.
How will anyone ever forget the south’s attempt to break the United States? It doesn’t mean you need monuments to the losers to remember.
Imagine walking through Berlin and coming upon a statue honoring the enlisted men who fought for Nazi Germany in WWII: or walking though Dublin and finding a statue honoring the Black and Tans for their service with England in the war for Independence. Take these things down and thank you Mayor Stoney.
They do have memorials in those locations. This removal is regrettable. A monument to the nameless and faceless who died in an unjust war should be viewed differently.
It’s a tribute to the forbearance of fellow Americans that these insults to the constitutional government of the USA were allowed to be erected in the first place.... let alone allowed to stand as long as they have.
Flaky .... an even more of an insult is a Constitutional Govment of the US of A that allows a nobody like you practice free speech, which is bad as ~~~Bob's free speech, which often is deleted. Period.
Yeah... Racist Peter is just another sour grapes sore loser who pisses on the country who forgave his ancestors’ aggression instead of hanged them for it.
Just one more reason to see the statues gone.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
They did not tear down Dachau, was not even a 100 years ago and we knew better. A place of some of the most evil things ever put on a specific ethnic group. If you go there you will feel he gravity of evil.
I don’t think the statues should all stay, but general ones honoring soldiers, confederate good ole boys were not Nazis and fought for their side as the north did. Who leaves their country to fight for another one?
Dachau was not erected 30+ years after WWII to glorify Nazi’s, was it.
“ confederate good ole boys were not Nazis and fought for their side as the north did”
Really? Whose “side” were those “good ole boys” on?
As far as I know, the leaders of the south were not a dictatorship. The citizens of VA elected their leaders. The ones who did are complicit in the decisions those leaders made.
The USA was gladly signing up any southerner who wanted to come fight against slavery. If they didn’t, they chose to support it.
How can we stop the blood shed.
We kept the Yankees out of Richmond only to have sacked from within by low life political cowards!
D..n you all
No “bloodshed”.... just a few bronze chips.
“Yankees”? Really? That was over 150 years ago. We’re all Americans. And the majority of citizens in Richmond want the statues gone.
Then put it on the ballot and not in the hands of a criminal governor and mayor!!!
The mayor and governor both came from the ballot. How do you think they got their jobs?
The people have spoken!
