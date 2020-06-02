1:45 p.m. update
Many of the thousands of people who gathered Tuesday at City Hall to hear Mayor Levar Stoney's apology for police use of tear gas Monday night are now marching toward Shockoe Bottom.
They are chanting, "Say his name" followed by "George Floyd!"
The march began shortly after Stoney and Richmond Police Chief William Smith ended the City Hall event and went inside, barring people from following them inside the building.
1 p.m. update
Residents demanded answers and called for police firings as Richmond's mayor apologized to a crowd of hundreds of people outside City Hall on Tuesday, the day after police used tear gas to disperse a peaceful demonstration at the Robert E. Lee statue shortly before the 8 p.m. curfew.
Standing among the crowd of frustrated residents, Mayor Levar Stoney said that "disciplinary actions will be taken," prompting one person in the crowd to yell "We want their jobs." Members of the crowd also called for the firing of Police Chief William Smith.
"I want to begin by saying I'm sorry," Stoney told the crowd a few minutes earlier, with Smith standing behind him.
Stoney said he had asked residents to demonstrate peacefully, but that on Monday "we violated that contract."
"It should not have happened," he added. "I've been hurting for the last 72, 96 hours."
Some in the crowd yelled "Where were you last night?" and "Completely inexcusable!" and "Fire them!" Others held up signs saying "Am I Next?" and "Don't Tear Gas the 1st Amendment."
Mikhail Smith, who was pepper-sprayed from his second-story window and was tear gassed Monday at the Lee statue, said: "This is bigger than me."
He said he's been out every night, demonstrating peacefully and has constantly been under threat.
Stoney said he has requested video of the incident so he could see everything that occurred. "It makes no sense to see anything like that in the city of Richmond," he said.
He committed to march with protestors later, as many in the crowd let him know they were not satisfied with that alone.
Smith also addressed the crowd, saying "We have made mistakes." He said he was committed to "working together to try to make this a better society."
Smith and Stoney walked back into City Hall after facing the crowd for about an hour, with some calling them cowards for leaving.
Nearly two hours after Monday's incident, the police department apologized on Twitter and promised discipline for officers caught on video aggressively pursuing and spraying people with tear gas.
In a tweet shortly after 8 p.m. the Richmond Police Department had apologized to the peaceful protesters for the use of tear gas but said some officers were in danger.
“We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument,” the tweet said. “Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protesters. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”
Demonstrators and observers on social media questioned the initial police account of what happened. Shortly before 10 p.m., RPD tweeted an apology from Chief Smith.
“Chief Smith just reviewed video of gas being deployed by RPD officers near the Lee Monument and apologizes for this unwarranted action,” the tweet said. “These officers have been pulled from the field. They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given.”
Things have gotten out of hand in Richmond, same as in other places. For safety, avoid the areas of protest, especially after dark.
