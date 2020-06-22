7 p.m. Update: A group of about 100 protesters set up an encampment outside Richmond City Hall Monday evening as they demanded police reforms from city leaders.
Before 7 p.m., eight tents had been set up on East Marshall between North Ninth and North 10th streets. Bikes and cars encircled the gathering. The encampment was dubbed “Reclamation Square,” according to a banner and pamphlets handed out to the crowd.
“Our guiding principle is, ‘Black liberation by any means necessary,’” the pamphlet read. Inside, city leaders met to discuss the removal of the city’s confederate statues and Mayor Levar Stoney’s presented plans he said would reform law enforcement in Richmond. Monday’s gathering, which began at Monroe Park near VCU’s downtown campus, marked the 25th night of demonstrations against police brutality and systematic racism in Richmond.
6 p.m. update:
The 25th consecutive night of demonstrations in Richmond began at Monroe Park with a crowd of about 80 and chanting. An hour later, the crowd had grown and headed to Richmond City Hall.
The chants outside City Hall turned to media/press. Chant leader is urging protesters to block media to protect fellow protesters. “If you see false media, correct it. They’re trying to paint us as violent, paint us as criminals.”
Demonstrators also read out a list of demands:
- Marcus Alert
- civilian review board w subpoena power, appointed by citizens
- defund police/abolish RPD
- end RPD contract with Ring
- end VA school board
Previous story:
The grounds around the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond will be closed at night effective Monday
The overnight closures are in place indefinitely, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of General Services, Capitol Police, Virginia State Police and Richmond Police Department. The agencies said that while there have been peaceful events have been held on the grounds "concerns are mounting for the safety of those in attendance of the events and for those living and working within the immediate area, especially at night."
The area will reopen each day at sunrise, according to the news release, which also outlined regulations for people visiting the monument. Those rules, which became part of state code in 2019, include no vehicles, no climbing on the statue or its steps, and a maximum occupancy of 500 people.
The agencies also barred additional banners, flags, posters or other objects placed on or affixed to the statue. Events that are expected to have 10 or more people must also require a permit.
The news release said that the substantial increase in people visiting the monument and "intermittent blockages to vehicular traffic within the intersection pose serious safety risks." The agencies said there has been vandalism, trespassing on private properties on Monument Avenue, littering, public urination and excessive noise.
"As a result of increasing public safety risks and numerous legal violations, state and local law enforcement will be enforcing state laws, city ordinances and the regulations for use of the Lee Monument property," the agencies said. "These steps are necessary to provide a safe and secure area for individuals who want to express their First Amendment rights peacefully, as well as general visitors to the site, City of Richmond residents and property owners."
The Lee statue has served as the epicenter of the city's activism this month, drawing hundreds on a near-daily basis.
Protesters have gathered there. Block parties have been held, with music and food. People from across the state have gone to observe the statue and its graffiti. A sign unofficially renamed the location as “Marcus-David Peters Circle” after the high school teacher killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the Lee statue, which is state owned, taken down June 4 following mass calls from demonstrators to rid Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, of its Confederate symbols. The Richmond City Council has said it will take down the four statues on city property once a new state law takes effect.
Northam's decision led to three lawsuits being filed objecting to the monument's removal. A complaint filed by a descendant of the people who signed the land over to the state argues that under the terms of the 1890 agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”
A Richmond judge issued a 10-day injunction on June 8 and extended that injunction barring the statue's removal last week. Another hearing is scheduled for July 23.
Even with the removal plans put on pause, the state has continued to serve as the hub for protests.
The scene has been peaceful at the statue, with pictures being taken on its pedestal, a basketball hoop set up for pickup games and protesters installing a wheelchair-accessible ramp over the weekend. The state put up temporary concrete barriers last week as well, saying they would protect protesters.
Police did arrest an off-duty Richmond International Airport Police Department officer on Saturday, charging him with trespassing a building overlooking the Lee monument.
This isn't the first time gatherings at the statue, the largest in the city, have been banned.
Following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe temporarily barred gatherings at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. He then imposed emergency regulations in November 2017, which became permanent last year.
Those rules - no vehicles, a cap on the number of people gathered and the overnight closures, among others - are the ones state and local officials are now citing.
"Black liberation by any means necessary". Do they really believe they are still slaves? I thought this was supposedly about George Floyd or the oft touted, "systemic racism" and police brutality? Sad that our elected officials are sitting on their hands while Richmond is being destroyed. I never imagined a day such as today. Maybe they are waiting for July 1, to enforce some of their "common-sense" gun control laws.
Agreed. They are clueless as to how mindless and immature their rhetoric has become in the 25 day. Police should enforce the existing ordinances and move them two blocks to the city jail. I am betting the majority of city tax payers want them gone
"Can't climb on the statue"? I thought that was already ILLEGAL! How about just standard 'law and order'?
Why don’t clean that abusive language off children see these pictures and live around there.
What language? The F word bothers you? Careful, you're showing your privilege. (sarcasm)
It's about Time !
