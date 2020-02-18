The Richmond Fire Department responded Tuesday evening during rush hour to a two-alarm fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of a tire recycling facility on the 1200 block of School Street.
Engine 10 arrived on the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. and immediately declared the fire a second-alarm, setting up a defensive operation, according to the fire department social media accounts.
The fire was under control just before 9 p.m., according to RFD Lt. Chris Armstrong. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and a primary search produced negative results, according to Armstrong.
Henrico and Chesterfield fire departments assisted on the scene and at other Richmond Fire stations Tuesday night.
Flames and dark smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles during the 5 and 6 o'clock hours.
Steven Dorton could see the flames from his father’s house in Hanover County. He arrived to the scene around 6:15 p.m., camera in hand.
“You could see it from all the way down Virginia Center Commons,” Dorton said. “And I thought, ‘Well, let me go see what it is.”
Mike Wiggins, a local truck driver, saw it from his truck window around 5:30 p.m. on Brook Road when it started.
“I was sitting there with my back turned and then I saw the ambulance coming,” he said. “It was nothing but black smoke.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.