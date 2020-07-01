Hundreds of people gathered at the Stonewall Jackson monument Wednesday about an hour after crews arrived to begin taking down the statue of the Confederate general.
Crews got there around 1 p.m. with a large crane, a cherry picker (elevated work platform) and a tractor trailer pulling a flatbed.
Hundreds of people who worked and lived nearby ran to the scene, cheering on every development by workers.
A crew of two men ascended to the top of the monument, eyeing the best path for removal.
At one point, one of the workers on the cherry picker, surveying where the statue sits on its pedestal gave a double thumbs up, to which the crowd responded with a cheer.
“Anybody that takes the time to examine the history of Richmond and Monument Avenue would probably agree that these were put here to help to sell a segregated community," said Daniel Farren, who heard the statues were being removed and walked over. "This should’ve happened a long time ago."
Mary Strunck and Rory Dunn — both history teachers who live in the neighborhood — saw crowds gathering and came to check out the scene.
"We teach about this kind of stuff in the classroom. It’s kinda cool to see it play out in real-time," Dunn said. "I didn’t expect it to be this soon. It’s just been really rewarding to see it play out. I’m excited for my students too because we’ve been talking about it and how history happens in real time, and now that it’s happening. I think it’ll be rewarding for them as well."
Strunck is from Charlottesville originally and compared Wednesday's statue removal to that Confederate statue debate that played out in her hometown, which included the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, during which Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed.
"I’m intimately familiar with the debates surrounding the monuments. I’m phenomenally pleased that this is happening right now without any violence surrounding it — that there hasn’t been any KKK rallies as far as I know," Strunck said. She teaches 11th grade US history at Huguenot High School and Dunn teaches world and US history in Cumberland County.
Bill Rider, a retired math teacher who worked at Collegiate, hopped on his bike and road over when his wife told him what was happening.
"It’s gratifying. It means that we’re growing as people that need to reflect about our history," said Rider, who's lived in the Museum District for more than 30 years.
"As a teacher, it means that I feel a lot better. I had to look my students in the eye and say, 'I’m not sure why this is still here.' I was oblivious forever. It’s never too late to keep learning, to better understand the purpose of these monuments and how they affect all of our friends and neighbors."
He said he was glad that the statues came down due to government action and not forced removal by protesters.
"We needed this to happen this way because it shows that the government is responsive to the people. Yes, there was a lot of anger — there still is — but we need to show that the folks in charge can do the right thing," Rider said.
Zach Bazemore, who lives nearby, also was happy the statue was coming down.
“[The Stonewall Jackson monument] never should have been here in the first place and it’s about time they took it down. It’s one step forward, small as it may be, but we’ve got to start somewhere."
The folks at First Baptist Church were inside working when they were alerted the commotion by the statue. They have been moving through the crowd delivering cold water to anyone who needs it.
“We’ve been trying to be good neighbors,” says facilities manager Bonnie Wilmoth.
The Stonewall Jackson statue by Richmond sculptor Frederick William Sievers was unveiled Oct. 11, 1919.
Crews on scene preparing for removal of Jackson statue on Monument Avenue
1 p.m.: Crews prepared to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue from its pedestal on Monument Avenue Wednesday at the direction of Mayor Levar Stoney.
Earlier in the day, Stoney bucked advice from the interim City Attorney and bristled as the City Council sought to schedule a special meeting to formally vote on a resolution backing immediate removal of the statues.
“Today, I have the ability to do this through my emergency powers,” Stoney said.
His declaration came on the day a new state law took effect granting city control of its Confederate monuments. That law outlines a removal process that would take at least 60 days to unfold.
The City Council scheduled a special meeting to set that process in motion. It quickly gave way to Stoney asking for a vote on a resolution his administration drew up requesting support for immediate removal of the monuments.
Interim city attorney Haskell Brown said his office had not reviewed the resolution before the meeting. However, he said, any contention that Stoney possessed authority to remove the statues without following the state process would contradict legal advice he has previously given the council and administration.
Brown’s cautioning did not seem to dissuade most council members. A majority expressed worry that the statues were a hazard amid protests that have unfolded over the last four and a half weeks.
Protesters have already toppled several Confederate statues in the city, including the one depicting President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue. An attempt last week to pull down J.E.B. Stuart – much larger statue – prompted some on the council and Stoney to publicly call for immediate removal.
A man was seriously injured as protesters in Portsmouth sought to topple a statue last month. The incident prompted Norfolk to accelerate its plans to take down a Confederate statue on public display.
“I’m so scared something awful is going to happen to one of our citizens,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District council member.
That concern notwithstanding, Brown has said any attempt to the move the statues could put city officials, employees and any contractors who assist the effort at risk of facing criminal charges, or else invite litigation. He reiterated those concerns Wednesday.
Stoney disagreed, saying outside lawyers he had consulted with thought differently.
Through its hourlong electronic meeting, the council discussed procedural issues that arose with the resolution’s introduction and ultimately decided to schedule a special meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. to take it up. That would allow Brown’s office time to review Stoney’s resolution and meet public noticing requirements necessary for a formal vote on the matter.
Whether Stoney planned to wait for that outcome was unclear as the council adjourned. Toward the end of the meeting, after it became clear the council could not legally vote on his resolution, Stoney lobbied the council to express its support via a consensus.
“I think we need to act today and we will act immediately,” he said.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Stoney introduces resolution to remove Richmond-owned Confederate monuments immediately
11:36 a.m.: Mayor Levar Stoney wants to remove the city-owned Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue immediately for public safety, he said at an 11 a.m. special City Council meeting.
"My administration is ready to make this happen," Stoney said, asking Richmond City Council to endorse a resolution to remove the statues.
The state law granting the city control of the statues took effect today.
In the meeting streamed online, Stoney made his case that the city does not have to leave the statues on their pedestals while they go through the process laid out by state law.
City Attorney Haskell Brown said the resolution Stoney is asking the council to vote on was not publicly noticed for the special meeting, so the council is not allowed to vote on it without some procedural maneuvers.
Brown said his office got a copy of the resolution 23 minutes before the meeting started and has not had a chance to review or approve its legality.
Stoney said his resolution falls under "monument removal," which was listed on the agenda for the special meeting. Brown says the council cannot vote on the paper today, in his view.
A new law giving localities the authority to decide the fate of Confederate monuments in their jurisdictions went into effect today. Richmond City Council has already pledged to take down the four Confederate statues it owns on Monument Avenue. Local governing bodies, under the new law, are allowed to hold a nonbinding referendum on the future of the statues.
There have been protests against police brutality in Richmond each night for more than a month, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in Minneapolis. Five statues have been torn down by protesters in Richmond since the start of the protests.
Most recently The First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park in the Fan District was toppled from its pedestal on the weekend of June 20. Prior to that protesters took down statues of Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park and the Richmond Howitzers at the corner of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue.
The state-controlled Lee statue on Monument Avenue has been the hub of the local Black Lives Matter movement for the past month. Its fate is tied in a legal battle. Gov. Northam on June 4 ordered the Department of General Services to remove the statue "as soon as possible," but an injunction barring the state from taking action was extended indefinitely on June 16 by a Richmond judge.
This has been a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.
(52) comments
As Winston Churchill would have said, “When I wake up in the morning, I will be sober, but the Mob will still be idiots, and they will have done nothing to improve their smell”.
Racist Peter will never wake up from this dream.
He huffed and he puffed.... but still the statues came down.
The last vestiges of Richmond’s attempt to re-write history are themselves becoming history as truth re-asserts itself.
All those misguided confederates who donated to statues in hopes of perpetual memorials to their failed attempt to institutionalize slavery in America are now .... (trigger warning) ... Gone With the Wind.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
How quickly will Richmond become Chicago, Detroit, Lansing, Baltimore.......sorry for my friends that live there and their property values will nosedive as Richmond goes under. Nobody will come to visit this city anymore. There goes all the tourism and business money.
Damage tourism?
Not according to the nation’s newspaper.
“Richmond makes New York Times list of ‘52 Places to Go in 2020’”
And the article didn’t even mention statues.
Statues didn’t make this list either....
“12 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Richmond, VA”
As with so many conservative “beliefs,” the facts fail to support your assertions.
Kavanaugh,
Horsepoop...The statues don't even make the listings of the top Richmond attractions...You're just bleating...
I don't mind seeing the statues go at all, but this isn't being done well. Stoney is ignoring the process the city council created. What he should be doing is exercising a non-binding referendum. Create some options (Removal, Contextualize, Remain + others), and put it to a people's vote.
"Tom Tancredo" -- There is something deeply disturbing about a popular culture that will not forget the sins of the Confederacy seven generations past but celebrate the teachings of Che, Guevara, Mao, Zhe-Dong and Jeremy Wright. He said it so much better than I ever could!
Betty Cole,
Who are these people who celebrate the things you list? Not anyone I know...The Confederacy was an abomination....They don't deserve anything but scorn and derision...
Rumor is that Ash will be moved to replace Jackson. 10 black union soldiers who were former slaves from richmond go where the Jeff Davis was located. And, Peter's the naked man on I-95, who charged and threaten to kill a policeman , who was tazed (no affect) and then shot,will replace lee. There is already a sign on lee circle placed there by his family and name it Peter's circle.
If true, this will give you an idea where this is all going, thanks to an uneducated mob of skateboarding mentality.
Think you hit the nail squarely on the head. Just wonder whose going to foot the bill?
Does anyone know when the rest of them are being removed?
Thanks, mayor. Now the Gov needs to act with the same resolve.
When the Gov stops being a hypocrite and removes the statue of Stonewall and renames the arch on Old Baracks at his alma matter, get back to the group!
What is this rubbish "outside counsel Stoney as consulted with"? Are you kidding me Stoney you have a City Attorney and you see fit to "consult with outside counsel". WHY? That's an easy answer because the Richmond City Attorney Hassell Brown was not going to give you the answer you wanted. Total incompetence Levar Stoney.
Mark my words the lawsuits are coming. Stoney, City Council Members and the City of Richmond are going to sued up the wazo. WHY? = Breaking the law. Especially, not adhering to 60 day requirement and public input and feedback. Just who the heck does Stoney think he is, King of the Mountain?
Stoney is a man full of himself, maybe he needs to get kicked off his pedestal.
1000% agree. It is high time Stoney be "de throned" and run out Richmond as well as the Commonwealth of Virginia. What a joke!
File your lawsuits...No one cares and the statues will still be gone...
They do realize they are talking about Stoney and ALL of City Council who voted for the racist statues to go, right?
So the thousand of Hoodlums Thugs, and rioters are running over the city and the jerk wants to remove a statue??
Time to remove the incompetent mayor and the more incompetent Govenor.
IMPEACH THE ENTIRE VIRGINIA GOVERNMENT FROM THE TOP TO THE BOTTOM
Stony's incompetency never ceases to amaze me. A "special council meeting" not being properly noticed not to mention the fact Stoney failed (probably deliberately) failed to have City Attorney Haskell Brown review the "legality" of the resolution before calling a "special council meeting" and presenting his resolution. You have got to be kidding me. Hey hey, ho, ho, Stoney has got to go!
I eagerly await the instantaneous improvement in the lousy Richmond public schools and higher wages to the oppressed that will happen with these statues of Democrats put up by Democrats are removed. This is the most important thing, other than Stoney's billion dollar revitalization boondoggles. It's obviously the most important thing Richmond can do.
Richmond's city government was a bad joke when I moved here 20 years ago. I was happy with improvements under Wilder and had some hopes that Stoney wouldn't continue the post-Wilder race to the lows.
Only a reta*d of the highest order continues to recite half-the-story when it comes to political parties and race... S-O.... B-O-R-I-N-G... Grow up!!! ~~~ Bob
retar*d? wtf is the matter with you? Dont you have someone to shoo off of your lawn?
“Reta*d”??? Such sensitively to people with mental disabilities. Typical liberal hypocrisy.
Would be too much to expect Mayor Stoney to also jump immediately into action and restore law and order to the city?
The only people who have been violent are right winged anarchists (Trumpers) and cops (more Trumpers)... The protesters have been non-violent... ~~~ Bob
Well, lock it up and throw away the key., I have seen it all!
You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!
Posts about how non-violent the protesters are can be rebutted by the many businesses that were burned and looted, and the burned Pulse bus that serves Richmond citizens. Windows were broken at the Whole Foods Grocery just in the last week. The police have been attacked with bricks, bottles, urine, shovels sharpened into spears, umbrellas with sharp pointed handles, etc.
How many businesses were burned and looted?
How many of those businesses are already reopened?
Was it more than, say, the number of unarmed black men killed by cops.
The Gov should get the DGS primed and ready to go, then find a judge to stay the injunction, move in and get the statue. Once it's gone, it's gone.
This clown probably sat up all night waiting with unbridled excitement (like a child on Christmas Eve) for the date to arrive that he could further destroy a historical city. Destroying beautiful art work because it represents some past history that wasn’t our best is...in a word...childish. I could think of more, but the point is clear.
We should retain the statues, absolutely value their artistic beauty, and celebrate how greatly we’ve grown and improved as a relatively young nation. We’re getting better all the time...as this art work reminds us of a not too distant past from which we’ve evolved into a country that so many wish to come to. The best country on earth is being severely tarnished, both internally and universally, due to child-like, emotional destructive actions. It’s clearly a stretch, but if Stoney, the pandering governor, and others would use intelligence vs. childish emotion in the way they view our history (ie: statues)....we could literally grow closer together; instead of dividing us with their current actions.
that would be the democrats
Speaking of childish, you can put that punk, low IQ kkk post up the back door, Harrison...racist clown.
Thomas: You and those who continue to reference international tourism can always go to the museums to see the "beautiful art work" that our "child-like" officials will take down. I'm sure your beautiful statues will remain in the city, just not on Monument Ave, so you'll have to make a bit more effort to see them next time.
Moss,
Blah, Blah, Blah.....The racist statues are going and you're having a sad....Too Bad
How do leaving these statues in place bring anybody “closer together”, Thomas?
I think the comments on the pedestals indicate these statues are not “uniters”.
Well.......now what ,Mayor Stoney? Now that you've let the removal of the region's major historical international tourism attraction (monuments) be destroyed and/or removed, what will take its place in Richmond?
Fountains, gardens, sculpture...you know, nice things.
Those would be nice additions.
Moore,
I saw an article suggesting that where the statues come down they be replaced with emancipation monuments, fountains and pavilions...Great idea...But of course you'll whine....No one cares.
So why celebrate emancipation??
Blacks have done Nothing to improve their lot in life for over 150 Years.
And what ever help they got was from the Whites.
Lets look at things clearly now PLEASE
OMG, you are disturbing.
I think Bob has not been paying attention for the last 150.
African Americans have come a long way, baby.
And it’s getting better all the time.
I have posted here previously that I think this is a great opportunity to install some great public art sculptures such as one might see in cities such as Chicago. There are so many possibilities. I would leave the former Lee circle pedestal like it is, perhaps take out a few words here and there, and put up a giant mobile, ala the Calder mobile in the atrium of the West Wing of the National Gallery of Art. Do it in aluminum to contrast with all of the colors and messaging on the pedestal. It would be spectacular.
Beijing like Governance is def the way to go...(kidding of course).
Yeah. We have elected officials who are beholden to the citizens. And once again, the will of the majority prevails.
