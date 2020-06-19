Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 06:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.1 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 12.3 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT SATURDAY. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.4 FEET ON APR 21 2019. &&