10:45 a.m.: It took workers roughly three hours to remove the J.E.B Stuart statue from its pedestal along Monument Avenue on Tuesday morning.

7:55 a.m.: Crews have arrived at Stuart Circle on Tuesday morning and are preparing to take the statue of Confederate officer J.E.B Stuart down from its pedestal.

Roads around the circle have been blocked and a cherry picker, or elevated work platform, is parked near the monument. There are also seven cars from the Richmond Sheriff's Department on the scene.

At about 8:21 a.m., a large crane arrived. A member of the Connecticut crew contracted to take the Stuart statue down said this is the only statue they are scheduled to remove today. 

The statue of J.E.B Stuart, by British-American sculptor Frederick Moynihan, was unveiled at the beginning of a Confederate reunion on May 30, 1907, at Lombardy and Monument. 

Last week, the statues of Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury, as well as two Confederate cannons, were removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue. 

More than 1,000 people showed up on Wednesday at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard to watch the 6-ton statue of Jackson come down.

During weeks of protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, several statues have been toppled in Richmond. The statues include Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park,  Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, the Richmond Howitzers at Harrison Street and Grove, and the First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park in the Fan District.  

On June 21, protesters tied ropes around the Stuart statue in an attempt to pull it down.  Police declared unlawful assembly and launched tear gas to disperse the crowd. Six people were arrested.

On July 1, a state law took effect granting Richmond control of the statues, with the exception of the Lee monument, which is owned by the state. Citing his emergency powers and public safety, Mayor Levar Stoney that day began the process of removing the city's Confederate statues.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email