10:45 a.m.: It took workers roughly three hours to remove the J.E.B Stuart statue from its pedestal along Monument Avenue on Tuesday morning.
7:55 a.m.: Crews have arrived at Stuart Circle on Tuesday morning and are preparing to take the statue of Confederate officer J.E.B Stuart down from its pedestal.
Roads around the circle have been blocked and a cherry picker, or elevated work platform, is parked near the monument. There are also seven cars from the Richmond Sheriff's Department on the scene.
At about 8:21 a.m., a large crane arrived. A member of the Connecticut crew contracted to take the Stuart statue down said this is the only statue they are scheduled to remove today.
The statue of J.E.B Stuart, by British-American sculptor Frederick Moynihan, was unveiled at the beginning of a Confederate reunion on May 30, 1907, at Lombardy and Monument.
Last week, the statues of Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury, as well as two Confederate cannons, were removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue.
More than 1,000 people showed up on Wednesday at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard to watch the 6-ton statue of Jackson come down.
During weeks of protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, several statues have been toppled in Richmond. The statues include Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park, Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, the Richmond Howitzers at Harrison Street and Grove, and the First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park in the Fan District.
On June 21, protesters tied ropes around the Stuart statue in an attempt to pull it down. Police declared unlawful assembly and launched tear gas to disperse the crowd. Six people were arrested.
On July 1, a state law took effect granting Richmond control of the statues, with the exception of the Lee monument, which is owned by the state. Citing his emergency powers and public safety, Mayor Levar Stoney that day began the process of removing the city's Confederate statues.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
If you are interested in seeing the AP Hill statute before it shows up in a few years on a rural field somewhere, I'd drop by and check it out today. Just saying.
Keep in mind that AP Hill is interred under this statue.
One good thing about this one is that 25 years from now people will look at the one in front of the museum and say 'What in the world is that thing doing here?"
You’re kidding, right? Viewing a statue imbues the observer with a sudden and comprehensive understanding of history. It must be true as I have read it in the RTD comments section.
Citing his emergency powers and public safety, Mayor Levar Stoney that day began the process of removing the city's Confederate statues...............................This is a rather peculiar look at things. The TD says that all of the protests are peaceful. How is it that the mayor cites public safety as a reason?
Excellent! Glad to see them go. I have been hoping for this for a long time. I will no longer have to explain to my grandchildren why the bad guys who lost the war are on pedestals
Find a good place for the statues. Maybe create a state park somewhere to deal with the entire slave/confederates period. We need to learn our history be it good or bad. Let be sure to add all of the information, not just the PC stuff.
When does that hate filled racist statue Rumors of war come down.
Thats the biggest ugliest racial statement of the 20th and 21st entry.
That is the new American version of love ... just not likely directed at folks who are different from themselves. Period.
You’re confusing anti-racism with racism. Weird.
Lefties .... are you feeling a calm overtaking your hate and bitterness?
When does phase two start?
Does someone need to die to begin part two of your revenge? Period.
With all the issues that need to be addressed in this state, this is the lead story. This is pandering to those who want to erase our history and are triggered by their lack of knowledge and education. The governor obviously is part of the problem rather than someone who could help bring the communities together. I'm glad you will be termed out next year.
Gilbo,
No one is erasing history and the only people triggered us you and the other Lost Cause losers......Yep Northam will term out...Then a new Dem will take his place...
I wonder what will offend Tyrone next?
You often post about this Tyrone person. Who are you talking about? Is that his last name? A public figure we should know? Thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.