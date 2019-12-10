You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' being unveiled along Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond

Wiley unveiling

Kehinde Wiley’s monumental sculpture “Rumors of War” was installed Tuesday at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Wearing a crown of dreadlocks, “Rumors of War” depicts a triumphant African-American figure wearing jeans ripped at the knee and Nike high-top sneakers, sitting astride a horse.

The piece is specifically modeled after the monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue, which Wiley saw when he was visiting Richmond for his career retrospective "Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic" at the VMFA in June 2016.

The statue itself is stunning in size. Cast in bronze, “Rumors of War” is 27 feet tall, 25 feet long and 15 wide and rests atop a giant limestone pedestal.

The new piece “offers the opportunity to think about the importance of monuments in our history and in modern culture,” Dr. Monroe Harris, president of the VMFA board of trustees, said. “As we turn away from some of the images of the past, we embrace current images such as ‘Rumors of War’ that offer hope and inspiration.”

The crowd was filled with all ages and different races, black, white, young, old, male and female. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in front of the museum was closed to traffic and on-lookers filled the street.

(This is breaking news. Check back for updates.)

Comparing 'Rumors' to the Stuart statue

A comparison Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" and the Gen. J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue. Click on the slider in the middle of the image to move it back and forth.

