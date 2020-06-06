1 p.m.: Chanting slogans like "white silence is violence" and "no justice, no peace" a crowd of about 300 protesters marched around Short Pump Town Center and onto W. Broad Street on Saturday.
Protesters gathered in a parking lot behind the mall and then marched around the perimeter of the mall to the Broad Street entrance. From there, the march turned down Broad Street blocking four east bound lanes for about a block before turning into another shopping center.
The rally ended at Short Pump Park on Pump Road.
Henrico Police were on the scene handling traffic around the protesters.
Protesters hold peaceful march to Powhatan courthouse
11:50 a.m.: Protesters marched from the Powhatan Administration Building to the county courthouse in peaceful demonstration on Saturday morning.
The crowd of about 100 carried signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe."
The march was sponsored by the Powhatan Coalition Against Racism and included members of the NAACP as well as Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
During the protest, a group of about a dozen members of the Sons of Confederates Veterans sat in front of a Confederate war memorial that's situated near the courthouse.
In Goochland, several dozen protesters gathered outside the Goochland County Administration Building on Sandy Hook Road on Saturday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.