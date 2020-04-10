The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia rose to 4,509 Friday, up from 2,878 Monday, with reported deaths up to 121, an increase of 12 from the day before.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that it had received results from 35,459 COVID-19 tests. While lack of access to testing has been an issue nationally, Virginia ranks 24th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in the total number of tests it has performed, according to data gathered by the COVID Tracking Project. Because it is one of the more populous states, Virginia has ranked toward the bottom in testing rates per person.
Currently, the state receives between 2,500 and 4,000 test results each day from labs that can take from 24 hours to a week to process, according to state Secretary for Health and Human Resources Dan Carey.
“Our Number One job is to increase the capacity and the rapidity of testing,” Carey said at a briefing Friday.
He added that the state had received 15 testing devices that can return results in 15 minutes from the federal government but that wasn’t nearly enough to bring testing to where it needs to be. The state is now working with a consulting firm to help determine how Virginia can learn from other states that have expanded testing more successfully, Carey said.
“How can Virginia be the leader in testing?” he asked. “We don’t know those answers, but we are aggressively seeking those answers.”
Without widespread testing, it’s impossible to know how many people in Virginia are infected with the coronavirus. Significant delays in the state’s reporting of the information it possesses, including the number of deaths, make it difficult to know how Virginia is faring in its response to the pandemic.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association updates its COVID-19 dashboard daily, showing how the number of people hospitalized and placed in intensive care for confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases changes from day to day.
As of Friday, 1,238 people were hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19, with 457 of those placed in intensive care units and 287 put on a ventilator.
Neither the state nor the hospital dashboard publicly tracks how many people have recovered from the virus.
Virginia raises unemployment benefits
Virginia will increase weekly unemployment benefits by $600 as part of a federal stimulus package passed to help combat the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. The program, which Gov. Ralph Northam said will launch next week, is part of the CARES act passed by Congress last month and also lets the state give unemployment payments to people who didn’t previously qualify, including those who are self-employed, gig workers and temporary workers.
"This health crisis has led to an economic crisis," Northam said. "Our strategy is clear: Fix the health crisis first, then the economic crisis."
The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 147,369 people filed unemployment claims last week, the third straight week of record-setting claims.
Northam urged residents to continue practicing social distancing while also wearing masks in public. “This is no time to let our guard down,” he said.
He did not go as far as mandating that masks be worn, which some localities, most prominently Los Angeles, have done.
“It’s just a strong suggestion,” Northam said.
He added that he was not aware of law enforcement having to issue any citations related to his ban on gatherings of 10 or more people. Northam said he was unaware of the federal government seizing any Virginia orders of medical equipment, which has been reported elsewhere.
The state’s senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor on Friday about their concerns with reports that FEMA was redirecting medical supplies meant for states and hospitals elsewhere without notice.
“We implore you to explicitly and transparently lay out and publicly report on the federal government’s activities and plans, including the extent of the federal government’s acquisitions, how supplies obtained by the federal government are being allocated, who is making the decisions on where supplies go and when, and the federal government’s plans for its continued involvement in the medical supply chain over the course of the pandemic,” the letter states.
Virginia ordered $27 million worth of personal protective equipment earlier this week. The order is expected to arrive Monday, state officials said earlier this week.
Elderly person in Piedmont District dies
An elderly person in the Piedmont Health District has died from COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday. The person was a resident of a long-term healthcare facility there.
The Department of Health said it is coordinating with the facility to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in the facility, conducting contact investigations and implementing control measures.
The Piedmont Health District is southwest of Richmond and encompasses Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.
8 employees, 39 patients at McGuire VA hospital have tested positive
Eight employees at the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation at home, hospital spokesman David Hodge said Friday by email. At least 39 patients have tested positive at the hospital.
“Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals with COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others,” Hodge wrote.
He declined to say how many hospital employees had been approved to work from home. The medical center has about 4,000 employees.
More parking restrictions set around James River
Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities limited access to Ancarrow’s Landing near the James River on Friday.
The department is instituting a vehicle limit at the South Richmond riverfront park at 1200 Brander St., citing the COVID-19 pandemic. It will enforce the limit by preventing new cars from entering until other cars already inside have departed. A release did not specify the number of cars that will be allowed to park there, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for the figure.
Parking along Brander Street also is forbidden. Cars will be ticketed or towed if parked there, the release stated. The department already closed parking lots at other popular James River hangouts, including Pony Pasture, Pipeline and Belle Isle.
"No parking" signs are now posted on South Second Street between Spring Street and the Second Street Connector, as well as the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of North Fifth Street by Brown’s Island.
Floor on Bank of America building closed
One floor on the Bank of America building downtown was closed after an employee displayed COVID-19 like symptoms, Bank of America officials told the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which occupies space there.
The 24-story building is located at 1111 E. Main St. and houses Bank of America employees and other businesses and agencies. Bank of America notified the DEQ on Thursday that the person had not yet been tested for COVID-19 but had scheduled a test. The employee is not a member of the DEQ, a department spokesman said. A Bank of America spokeswoman did not return a call seeking comment.
The DEQ closed its office Thursday and Friday while Bank of America cleaned and disinfected the building. The floor where the individual works was closed off.
Two law firms located in the building, Sands Anderson and McCandlish Holton, were continuing to work as normal Thursday when they were contacted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation to reduce staff
The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the state agency that operates the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown, will temporarily furlough 221 part-time and 152 full-time employees.
The measures are aimed at filling a $1.2 million funding gap for the settlement and museum, which have been closed since March 14.
