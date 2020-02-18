The Richmond Fire Department responded Tuesday evening during rush hour to a two-alarm fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of a tire recycling facility in the 1200 block of School Street.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. and immediately declared the fire to be two-alarm, setting up a defensive operation, according to fire department social media accounts.
The blaze was under control just before 9 p.m., according to Richmond Fire Department’s Lt. Chris Armstrong. No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to Armstrong.
Fire departments from Henrico and Chesterfield counties assisted on the scene and at other Richmond fire stations Tuesday night.
Flames and dark smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.
Steven Dorton could see the flames from his father’s house in Hanover County and arrived at the scene of the fire with his camera around 6:15 p.m.
“You could see it from all the way down Virginia Center Commons,” Dorton said. “And I thought, ‘Well, let me go see what it is.’ ”
Mike Wiggins, a local truck driver, saw it from his truck window on Brook Road when it started around 5:30 p.m.
“I was sitting there with my back turned and then I saw the ambulance coming,” he said. “It was nothing but black smoke.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
More carbon credit sales for the Nature Conservancy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.