Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, enters a press conference where he stated that he is authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Richmond Mayor Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, listen as Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a decendent of Robert E. Lee, stated that he approves of the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, right, listen as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, stated that he is authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, listen as Zyahna Bryant, 19, a student at UVA, stated her approval of the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left, adresses a press conference where he stated that he is authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Richmond Mayor Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, right, applaude after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, stated that he is authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, center, speaks in support of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left,'s plan authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. as Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, right, listens. Stoney also plans to remove all Confederate statues on the historic avenue.
Dr. Janice Underwood, left, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, center, talk with Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a decendant of Rovert E. Lee, before Virginia Governor Ralph Northam stated during a press conference that he is authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, a dresses a packed press conference where he stated that he is authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Richmond Mayor Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
Governor Ralph Northam (center) receives applause from Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, (left) a descendent of Robert E. Lee, and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney, (right) in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, June 4, 2020,
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring stated support for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's plan authorizing the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave.
In a rebuke of Confederate glorification, Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday called for the swift removal of a bronze statue depicting Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue — a response to the recent local and nationwide protests over systemic racism and police brutality.
“When it’s the biggest thing around, it sends a clear message: This is what we value the most. That’s just not true anymore,” Northam said during a press conference in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy. “In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history, one that pretends the Civil War was about state’s rights, and not the evil of slavery.
“No one believes that any longer.”
Northam’s decision followed an announcement by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who said Wednesday that city leaders would seek to remove four other Confederate statues from Monument Avenue. Those depict Gens. J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson; Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury; and Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
"It’s time. It’s time to put an end to the ‘Lost Cause’ and fully embrace the righteous calls. It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality … with symbols that summon the best in all of us,” Stoney said.
The decisions were announced on the seventh day of peaceful and violent protests in Richmond, fueled by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. In Richmond and around the country, protesters have called for reforms to the criminal justice system and for an end to excessive use of force by police, particularly toward black men.
Those demands brought protesters to the foot of Richmond’s Confederate monuments, which were heavily tagged with profanity toward police, Floyd’s name and calls for racial justice. Nearby, protesters set fire to the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which bore similar graffiti across its front walls.
The displays reignited a debate over Confederate iconography — one that has been longstanding in Virginia, and that reached a boiling point with the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a descendant of Confederate leader Lee, spoke from the steps of the monument in support of its removal Thursday. He called the monument an “idol of white supremacy.”
“There are members in my family who are shaking in their boots. I’m sure my ancestor Robert E. Lee is rolling in his grave, and I say, let him roll,” Lee said to a crowd of about 200 people, which included at least two people in opposition of the removal.
Elsewhere, Senate GOP leaders, led by Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, opposed the decision. “Attempts to eradicate instead of contextualizing history invariably fail. ... [Northam's] decision is more likely to further divide, not unite, Virginians."
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield who is not part of the GOP caucus, said the decision is an attempt at “revising history” and “erasing the history of the white people.” Chase started a petition to oppose the removal on the website of her campaign for governor.
The House GOP caucus did not issue a statement on the matter. On Wednesday, Minority Leader Todd Gilbert said the removal decision was made to "change the subject" from the tear gassing of peaceful protesters by Richmond Police Monday, from Northam’s failure to denounce looters.
Lee’s descendant was among a group that flanked Northam and Stoney at Thursday’s formal announcement. The group included Robert Johns, a descendant of Barbara Johns, who protested school segregation; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is African American; and a student from Charlottesville, Zyahna Bryant.
In 2016, at age 15, Bryant started a petition to remove Charlottesville’s Lee statue. On Thursday, Bryant didn’t talk about the monument’s removal, instead, she called for the dismantling of systemic and interpersonal racism.
“I want to be clear: There will be no healing or reconciliation until we have equity, until we have fully dismantled the systems that oppress black and brown people.”
She urged the public to have “tough conversations” about racism, even if it causes “controversy” or “inconvenience.”
Similarly, Fairfax praised the statue’s removal, calling it a “down payment on the promise to the people of Virginia and all over America." He likened racial inequity in the state to monuments to the Confederacy.
He said those Confederate monuments include substandard schools, healthcare, housing and criminal justice system, which he said disproportionately yield worse outcomes for black people in Virginia.
Removal of the Lee monument, which is the only one on Monument Avenue controlled by the state, has weighed on Northam since the start of his administration. In the aftermath of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, during his campaign for governor, Northam said Confederate statues “should be taken down and moved into museums.”
Northam had so far declined to make a decision on the statue, but this past spring, he signed legislation allowing localities to decide the fate of Confederate memorials controlled by their localities.
That bill will allow Richmond to move on the four statues on Monument Avenue, and would allow the city of Charlottesville to similarly remove the Lee statue in its downtown.
As for Richmond’s Lee statue, the bronze portion will be removed and stored in a warehouse while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.
The fate of the stone pedestal it sits on, and the graffiti that now covers it, is the subject of ongoing discussions, Northam said.
The administration did not share a timeline for when the bronze statue of Lee would be removed. A spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, which will oversee the task, said the work will require “careful planning” due to the size, scale and location.
“DGS is taking steps to carry out this order as soon as possible,” spokeswoman Dena Potter said.
The 14-foot bronze statue was first unveiled in Richmond on May 29, 1890, 25 years after the end of the Civil War.
The statue has become a part of both the state and federal registers of historical landmarks.
Rita Davis, the Northam administration’s legal counsel, said the registers are both voluntary, allowing the owner, in this case the state, to remove or dispose of the landmark as they please.
Davis said Virginia law also explicitly allows the governor to move any state-controlled piece of art, which includes monuments. Davis said she has consulted the leader of the state’s historic registry, but has not communicated with federal officials.
Still, the decision could prompt legal challenges.
The Monument Avenue Preservation Group, a network of supporters of the avenue’s statues, said Thursday that the governor’s “illegal action is being actively researched.”
Asked if the administration was aware of any legal challenges, and if it was prepared to defend its decision, Davis said: “No, and absolutely.”
NO!
The Worst thing to happen to Richmond and Virginia since the Civil War ! Race relations have been set back 100 years by these protests and demands !
"Thou shall not testify falsely against your neighbor."
"But who is your neighbor?"
"To God, a thousand years is but the blink of an eye."
How little Mr. Blackface looks now, standing their with his whiteface on, surrounded by all his cronies ..... but still .... great enough to be the first likeness on a new statue for the pigeon to relieve themselves on., and other idiots to deface for some “cause” that benefits no one, only eases the hate and revenge they have for folks different from themselves.
Once down, there is no putting it back. Period.
The hatred the hearts of republicans is finally being rooted out of our public venues after 100 years of Jim Crow statues installed to proclaim the precedence of white superiority. Now that republican defenders of the hatred are in the minority, the voice of the good people of VA is being answered. And that voice says “All people are created equal in the eyes of god and of the law”
What we really need now is some low rent housing placed on Monument Ave. As they prepare to tear down Gilpin Court I would suggest relocating the tenants to Monument Ave and allow them to live in peace with the liberal white citizens of Monument Ave.
That’s totally out of left field. What is your justification for a stupid idea like that?
Or are you just like President Lysol? Trying to throw gas on a fire?
Move the vandals out with them.
The residents of Monument Ave. are not vandals!
Removing the monuments will not heal the hatred in the heads of the Democrats. Nothing will. It would be better if they just removed themselves, then the problem of people being offended by seeing the statues would solve itself. Perhaps with this announcement, all the leftwing Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs will believe the governor and think they won and leave. For the rest of us lifers who love Richmond, our once beautiful and thriving city, like just a few months ago, is now an ugly and struggling mess. I do fear there will be counter violence against Northam and Stoney and the statue killers. Since everything else is going horribly wrong, expect it.
I would say the haters are the ones defending inanimate objects and standing silent on the issue of actual racist haters. Like the racist killer cop.... perpetrator of only the latest in a long string of race motivated killings.... that brought this all to a head.
Cough...republicans... cough.... cough.
Flaky Drakie ,.,, the hate and littleness of those like you has brought all this to a head, and it ain't over ...... You will never find a cure for what ails you.
If you think because you are on their side, you will get reparations too ,,,,, think again. Period.,
Fountains. Stuart and Jackson, simple, classic in the roundys. Lee, big elaborate like the one in Chicago...Buckingham...Davis wading pool for kids. No commemorations. Just classic stuff.
Classic stuff sure.... but with no confederate leader names attached to them.
White guilt...pure and simple...White Guilt....Tear down the statues...White Guilt...Change history....White Guilt...reparations? White Guilt....Ghetto housing...White Guilt..Section 8 and EBT...White Guilt...Well the way I see it, it happened a long time ago and to be honest, I don't fell guilty at all. Sorry but it's history.
Your inclusion of housing and food stamps is very telling
Remove the Lee statue, but leave the stone pedestal. As no one is on the pedestal, it reminds us all of what we no longer see. Do the same for Davis. As a native Richmonder I think this shows our treated wound, no longer open. A tumor excised, healing in action. Not a convenient cleansing. Plus it might look cool.
“When it’s the biggest thing around, it sends a clear message. This is what we value the most. That’s just not true anymore,” Northam said Thursday. “In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history, one that claims the Civil War was about state’s rights
….
“No one believes that any longer.”...…. So the war absolutely COULDN'T be about both eliminating slavery AND states rights?? This is a false dichotomy, and it demonstrates Governor Ralph Northam's despicable contempt for the people he was elected to serve.
Fred, now what did the states want the right to do...
Get, I am not going to go into a long discussion on the economics of the war, states rights, individual rights and freedoms, and the horrors that were slavery, it has all ben gone over dozens of times. The issue here is that Ralph Northam, a well documented racist and bigot, is beyond speaking for some Virginians on the issue of the Lee Statue, he is now going to take it from display, and do whatever he may with it, without giving the vast majority of Virginians any say on the issue...…..…..Governor Northam and the Democrats are now demonstrating, along with many of the laws that they passed, that they WILL govern Virginia with an iron fist, and with the input of a very few select constituencies...……..Democracy and a free Republic in Virginia, not so much any more.
Gee, Fake News Fred. Why would you call Ralph Northam a “well documented racist and bigot” when he has ordered a racist confederate statue to be removed?
By your own standard the actual racists are the republicans in the GA who stonewalled legislation to let this happen sooner.
The Governor is acting within his rights just as the president-impeached is.
I don’t remember the public getting asked before President Tear-gas cleared church goers so he could invade a church for propaganda reasons.
At least Governor Northam’s action is supported by the majority of voters. The majority of voters have been against most of Rump’s actions.
Demey,
Blah Blah Blah....Dems mean...Dems did win in November and made the laws that they ran on. You don't like it? Too Bad...and OBTW the was was about Slavery...Nothing else....All the rest is just excuses after they got stomped....
Demey,
Northam won election easily...Dems will win again in November then again in Virginia in 2021. You can wail all you want....We on the left do not care....
The sooner the better. This is what decisive fact-based leadership looks like.
It seems that once the date is set these things can typically be brought down over a single night.
just blow it up and leave a big old ugly hole there and it will be a testament to the downfall of this once proud state, Baltimore watch out we're going to one up you in corruption and poverty. BLM
Soon and gloom much, Carole.
But you can always count on conservatives to suggest the solution that involves destruction and gunpowder.
Carole,
Your Klan sheet is ready at the cleaners....
I’m sure Richmond can find the funds to pay for the removal of all the Confederate statues.
Much less expensive over time than maintains them.
Once General Lee and Traveler have been sent to "Greener Pastures" perhaps Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" statue can take it's place (or trade places). If the state pays for it, I'm sure the VMFA could use the funds.
Good idea! They should consider a continually changing display of modern statuary representing all points of view. That would really bring throngs if tourists to Monument Ave. and be a big boost to tourism!
That statute was inspired by the Stuart statue. So where should it go?
I hope we see a giant statue of Patrick Henry thundering:
"Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!
I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"
Though Henry was a slaveholder, he also worked to ban the importation of slaves to Virginia and the country. He hoped that it would die its own death.
Let the River City also become the Liberty City.
I prefer Grant with his words from Shiloh..."Lick 'em tomorrow, though."
Good Job Governor Northam....It's beyond time to remove these symbols of hate..
Yet they will vote for a presidential candidate who was good friends with Jesse Helms and a strong supporter of segregation... And had no problems voting for a 55 year old highly affluent rich white man who raped and impregnated a 17 year old intern.
Looks like you are going down real hard come November Michael Tyler.
Yeah... after all, Tyler voted for this Rump. And Biden looks like a saint compared to President Lysol. And Rump still has ALL of this on his record! What a creepy candidate !
“Kissing a Former Miss USA Contestant Twice Without Consent
Groping a Woman Sitting Next to Him on a Plane
Kissing a Receptionist at Trump Tower Against Her Will
Saying He’d Date a 10-Year-Old Girl in Ten Years
Telling Another Group of 14-Year-Olds He’d Date Them in a ‘Couple of Years’
Sexually Assaulting a People Magazine Writer
Groping a Woman at Mar-a-Lago
Groping Miss Washington USA 2013
Walking in on Teen Pageant Contestants While They Were Changing
Groping Makeup Artist Jill Harth in 1997
Raping Ex-Wife Ivana, But Not in the “Criminal Sense”
Sludt-Shaming Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado
Sexually Harassing a Woman During the 1993 White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Mistreating His Female Employees
Bragging About Grabbing Women by Their Puzzies
Trying to Get Nancy O’Dell Fired for Being Pregnant
Raping a 13-Year-Old at Jeffrey Epstein’s Apartment
Hiring Women Based on Appearances
Groping a Woman at a Manhattan Nightclub
Groping and Kissing a Former Apprentice Contestant
Kissing a Mar-a-Lago Guest at a Mother’s Day Brunch
Groping a Woman Outside the 1998 U.S. Open Tennis Championship
Groping Miss Finland in 2006 Before Appearing With Her on the Late Show With David Letterman”
Drake D Butler.....…….You left out "would date his own daughter"
Steve... some things, even though true, are too creepy to contemplate.
"With all deliberate speed." I wonder where we heard that before?
I'm interested in where the statue (remembering that the pedestal is PART of the statue) will go, how much it will cost, and who will pay for it
Whatever it costs it is well worth it... that’s what states across the country have decided.
“ Confederate monuments coming down around South amid protests
Confederate monuments are once again coming down in the South
A wave of Confederate memorial removals that began after a white supremacist killed nine black people at a Bible study in a church in South Carolina in 2015 is again rolling, with more relics of the Old South being removed from public view after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.”
