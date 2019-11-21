A man driving a Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 195 in Richmond was killed Wednesday night when the SUV went off the road and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
Police identified the driver as Dimitri R. Bradley, 51, of Moseley.
The 2016 Escalade was traveling north on I-195, west of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, when it ran off the road to the left and struck a guardrail. It went over the guardrail, hit a pole and overturned on the driver’s side in the median, according to state police. The agency was notified of the crash about 9:30 p.m.
Bradley, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
Officers from the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority assisted. VDOT said the crash temporarily closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane of I-195, as well as the off ramp to Powhite Parkway southbound.
I saw this guy speeding last night....I was driving Lyft....with people
45 MPH?
I would think that the annoying seat belt light and chime would cause the driver to wear their seat belt. The driver must have disabled the seat belt warning.
Yep driving Lyft tonight and he went past at a high rate of speed ..... not wearing a seat belt —- this was totally preventable and that’s my point.
