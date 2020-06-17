Protesters tore down another Confederate statue in Richmond on Tuesday night.
The statue that stood on the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Civil War artillery unit, was toppled from its pedestal by protesters using rope. The monument is at the intersection of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue, adjacent to VCU's Monroe Park campus.
This is the third Confederate statue and fourth statue overall taken down during protests in recent weeks. Other statues torn down include Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, and Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park.
Police said the statue was moved to a safe location Wednesday morning.
Earlier Tuesday night, more than 150 protesters gathered in Monroe Park before marching through the city.
Before the march got underway, speakers called for the removal of all Confederate monuments, defunding the police, establishing a civilian review board over police, and reopening the Marcus-David Peters death investigation.
The crowd cheered when one of the speakers brought up the resignation of Police Chief William Smith.
The group started marching just before 9:30 p.m. with about 30 cyclists leading the way. They left the park headed north on North Belvidere Street. Cars driven by protesters followed along, honking all the way.
The march took the protesters past the Richmond Police Department headquarters at 200 W. Grace St., where earlier in the day police had installed barricades in the road and a large number of state police were seen gathering.
“Out of your house, into the streets!” cheered the marchers as they walked east on Broad Street. The group briefly stopped in the intersection of First and Broad.
The crowd then stopped along Broad Street in downtown where protesters say Mayor Levar Stoney has an apartment. They started chanting "Stoney! Stoney! Stoney!"
Someone set off a firecracker, while another person banged on a skillet.
A flyer that circulated on social media earlier in the evening said: "The mayor shouldn't sleep until our demands are met, let's make sure he doesn't get a wink."
A protester spray-painted "Stoney is a sellout" on plywood used to board up some windows.
Strobe lights and flash lights were shined up at the apartment building as Bob Marley music and car horns blared from the street.
Police said about 20 people briefly entered the lobby of the building before being removed by security.
"Entering anyone’s residence without permission is irresponsible and uncalled for, and more importantly only undermines the cause of Black Lives Matter," said Jim Nolan, a spokesman for the mayor.
The march eventually moved on, heading west on East Grace Street back past RPD headquarters and then down Franklin Street against the flow of traffic and past Monroe Park toward Monument Avenue.
Richmond Wrote:Hal, you are still weeping, I see. "victimhood route"?" As you Southerners like to say, I have no dog in this fight. So now you are saying they are "protesting" because some idiot got in front of a police vehicle that was slowly moving around a mob that was blocking the road and damaging his vehicle? I thought it was over George Floyd? Talk about putting the horse before the cart.
You biased view on the situation is incredible. I would love to see your reaction to your vehicle being surrounded and being damaged by a mob of angry people. Furthermore, the officer did not injure anyone, as the report states. So the stupid person blocking the egress of the vehicle survived unharmed, but that is you definition of police brutality? What do you call it when a mob attacks a police officer?
Statutes are coming down, by violent mobs. That is not reasonable. Angry mobs should not be getting away with committing violent crimes. Who is going to pay for all the damage? You?
I reply: Still spewing out the Fox/Talking points I see...Rinse and Repeat...OBTW...FOADB...
Hal, continuing with your libel and straw man arguments, I see. I don't watch or read Fox news, so it would be difficult for me to "spew" anything from that news source. We can also see that you have stopped even trying to debate and just sling mud like a child sitting in the shallow end of a pond.
It is amusing that you are a representative of the Democratic Party, one of the ones that posts frequently here. You are the epitome of the Democratic Party, childish, base, and obtuse; unable to have a reasonable discussion, and quick to emotional flailing when you do not get your way.
These are nothing more than criminals responsible and accountable for their actions! Since when do you get to go on rampages and destroy things and go Scot Free. No other race does these things except up until now you have these other low status individuals joining in because they feel a common thread being all low status! Blacks, gays and Antifa! They are thugs! Low status thugs! They can not compete on a level playing field so they retaliate in criminal actions. The Democrats give these people fake status and they just eat that up. Conservatives won't do that! You are expected to earn that status you want, to pull your on weight! I wouldn't give in a thing to them!
Richmond Wrote:Timothy, Patrick asked you for an example, yet you deflect. One can only come to one conclusion as to why you can't even cite one example. He isn't looking for a lecture, just one simple example.
You should watch the video posted earlier, it's short, but it should teach you something you seem to not understand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r6m7ZUcmO
I reply: I've know of Larry Elder for years....he spews the same BS as Limbaugh, Hannity and Carlson....The video just agrees with your own bigotry...Bg Whoop..
Hal, so a black man is a bigot against blacks? How does that even make any sense? Your racism is showing again.
"Thugs", "riots", "violence" - I see a lot of hyperbolic complaints about the protesters, about preserving history and other nonsense, but very few concerns about police brutality, historical injustice or systemic racism. Clearly, to some commenters the status quo is preferred over truth and justice and progress. If you are among them you can count yourselves among the reasons why the uprisings are happening at all: you sit idly by, content to ignore the plight of those in our communities who are disenfranchised. You only care about your own peace, your own rights and your own distorted view of history. Instead of sitting home and complaining maybe consider ways of promoting equity and building better communities. Otherwise you're just part of the very problems that are the subject of protest and revolt.
Timothy, where is the "truth and justice and progress" in a mob action that attacks police, destroys public and private property, commits arson and looting? Where have you seen police brutality in Richmond. All we see is the police standing down while the "protesters" committed arson, looted and rioted. What we also saw was them attack the police station and the police standing firm. Would you prefer to see another "CHAZ" in the heart of Richmond? Is that justice and progress? How is destroying a city progress?
Clearly it's your prerogative to characterize the protesters as a violent mob. Again and again you fail to acknowledge the weight of their grievances or the fact that it's a largely peaceful group of citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble. I assume you've not actually been to any of the protests or you would see actual human beings with thoughts and concerns- perhaps something more nuanced than your one-dimensional point of view. I also assume you were not present when RPD has fired chemical agents and rubber bullets into crowds of peaceful protesters- facts acknowledged by both our Mayor and (former) Police Chief Smith. Your ignorance of these brutal acts does not make them any less factual. You've made your biases clear.
To your point: IF protesters were in fact "destroying a city" I would agree that is not progress; instead it would be out of desperation due to LACK of progress...or as MLK said, "A riot is the language of the unheard." If you deplore violence (as I do) then work for equity and justice instead of ignoring the underprivileged in our communities. Otherwise, sooner or later, we will all hear "the language of the unheard."
Timothy,
Great Post. Folks like Richmond, Tewell, Howard and Fisk will never change their viewpoints. They've gone full the victimhood route... The fact that we're here because Police killed George Floyd is immaterial to them...The fact that Richmond PD hit protestors with their car and teargassed peaceful protestors is immaterial....I agree...a riot while not helpful does get results. Looking at the police concessions and reforms by cities over the last few weeks is amazing...And as a byproduct these heinous statues are coming down...Well Said Sir...
Timothy, "Your ignorance of these brutal acts does not make them any less factual." Where did I state I was ignorant of the actions the police took against these "protesters"? You stated police brutality was what precipitated the violent actions of these "protesters". You now are stating the police actions against violent "protesters" is brutality.
Their violent actions are not warranted. They can protest all they want. Once violence begins, then the police have a duty to protect the city and its citizens. I would believe if it was your property being destroyed, you would not be so cavalier.
It's not my "prerogative" to classify a violent mob as a violent mob, it's reality. When "protesters" are not peaceably protesting, but destroying public and private property, that is a violent mob. I suggest you go downtown with hugs, kisses and candy and see if they cease and desist. Show the police how it's done.
My bias is for civil society, not anarchy. Sickeningly you admit to wanting to act out violently than to work peacefully to make amends. I don't recall MLK advocating violence. You might want to re-assess your violent tendencies.
"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for racial equality in the 1950s and early 1960s before he was assassinated, but he did not advocate violence as a means of reaching this goal."
https://writingwithsharonwatson.com/violence-and-martin-luther-king-jr/
Richmond,
Timothy is correct and you as always IMO are a blathering Ignorant Racist Goober.....
Hal, your projection is showing again. LOL
Dave - I suggest you re-read my original reply which you seem to be ignoring. Re-stating your own position and putting words in my mouth is not helpful to the conversation. My positions are clearly stated, and they don't resemble anything you've described.
I live and work downtown. I've been to protests. You are the one willfully ignoring real societal problems and rationalizing some forms of violence while whinging on about property damage. You decry a few broken windows and some spray paint as if there's nothing else to discuss. You are disconnected from reality, your comments are disingenuous and I won't waste any more time trying to engage with you.
Timothy, I have not whined about property damage. Neither am I "disconnected from reality" nor "disingenuous". Stating such does not make it so.
As to being "disingenuous", I proved you to be when you claimed that MLK advocated violence. I have not "put words in your mouth". I only asked you questions. Your answers told us your views on violence - that you believe in it, and MLK would not support that view nor action.
The destruction is not limited to spray paint and broken windows. The pictures of downtown prove your statement to be a lie. Now you pout because you cannot prove your lies and childishly state that you will not discuss this further.
Dave - again, review my previous comments which are clearly stated above - I am unequivocally opposed to violence. I quoted MLK who also advocated non-violence, but obviously the point was lost on you. My concerns about violence disrupting civil society do not begin and end at property damage- they also include other types of physical violence, especially when perpetrated by those in positions of power (like police)- concerns we should all share. I care about people and their rights and safety, which is why I would not excuse violence against anyone, including people like you whom I find distasteful. Explanations are not excuses; they give us opportunities to try and change the outcome. If we hope to prevent violence we need to do more than condemn a select group of people and their actions- we need to look at the systems that perpetuate violence and address those. If you don't want to give serious consideration to the reasons people are protesting or understand what types of circumstances are more likely to have violent outcomes- or even show a modicum of empathy- don't be surprised when people like me stop engaging you.
Why were the cops IN THE STREETS, Dave??? I am a veteran of the civil right movement, the anti-war (Vietnam) movement, the 2nd anti-war (Iraq) movement and Occupy Wall Street and guess what... Cops stayed on the sidewalks (you know, where the looting and fires happened)... They have NEVER placed themselves eyeball-to-eyeball from the jump with protesters... This was not policing... This was war... Why did the cops feel like they had to war with peaceful protesters while IGNORING the right wing white supremacists who were burning cop cars and busting windows??? ANSWER: Because cops don't want to lose their power... Or jobs... This is about a war on black people... Not rioters... Not arsonists... Not looters... Just peaceful Americans trying to get America to call off that war... ~~~ Bob
Bob, you have yet to cite any source to prove your claims. The police were in the streets? Cite source, please. War on Black People? Did you not see the pictures of the "protesters"? You and Hal are showing your racism in your posts.
Provide your evidence of systemic racism going on right now --give us your example. Thugs, riots and violence are accurate charaterizations of the lawlessness roaming the streets.
I certainly won't spend my time trying to educate you about something so incontrovertible as systemic racism. If you sincerely care or if you possess enough genuine humility to know you could be wrong about something so detrimental to our society you could certainly seek out some information. Looking at the prison population is a good starting point and you can work backwards from there. Your characterization of "thugs, riots and violence" lays bare your unwillingness to see human beings and understand or even acknowledge their struggle. It's lazy and arrogant and in the long-term is more detrimental to our civil society than broken windows and graffiti.
Timothy, Patrick asked you for an example, yet you deflect. One can only come to one conclusion as to why you can't even cite one example. He isn't looking for a lecture, just one simple example.
You should watch the video posted earlier, it's short, but it should teach you something you seem to not understand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r6m7ZUcmOQ
So you cannot give us one example of systemic racism -- got it. I've seeked that information from you since you made the assertion there is systemic racism, so it is up to you to provide an example in 2020.
I've looked at the prison population and it's nearly 90% men. Is the justice system sexist since they are compromised of nearly 90% men? No, it's because men engage in criminal activity and are convicted for such. The same logic follows for enprisoned blacks -- they are overwhelmingly committing crime. Plenty of data and studies I can share if you are interested in the truth. Otherwise, you can seek out the information at the Department of Justice or FBI.
Tewell,
Look at you...All on your hind legs and demanding...George Floyd, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Samual Dubose, Daniel Shaver, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott John Crawford and Plilando Castille...On and on...Meanwhile Dylan Roof is bought Burger King after he killed 9 in Charleston...Yep...Systemic racism and the Ignorant Racist Goobers wail and whine..
Hal, so we are supposed to treat people in police custody inhumanely? I gather you also are a death penalty proponent?
Ironically you call yourself a Ignorant Racist Goober. I am having difficulty believing that you can actually be as obtuse as your posts make you appear. It would be amusing, if it weren't so pathetic.
Jones, Of course you cannot provide one example of systemic racism and resort to your predictable and childish name calling. Statistics and data compiled during the Obama Administration do not support any evidence of systemic racism.
Educate by looking at the criminal and mortality statistics compiled by the DOJ, FBI, and CDC. Half of all homicides were committed by or upon blacks, despite representing only 13% of the population. Blacks are killed by other blacks an overwhelming majority of the time. Blacks are more likely to drown than be killed by a white cop. When you look at interracial crime rates, a black person is nearly 9x more likely to kill a white person than vice versa. A University of Washington study indicates police are more likely to shoot a unarmed white than a black.
The ignorant race hustlers deal with in emotion and feelings -- no facts.
White America has been spoon fed every last conceivable excuse, alibi, rationalization and dodge to never have to face it's real history which is one of exploitation and oppression which is not ancient history with the current criminal justice system being the vehicle of continuation of these ugly behaviors/policies... ~~~ Bob
Bob, Black America has been spoon fed every last conceivable excuse, alibi, rationalization and dodge as to why they cannot succeed in life by liberals. People have a good chance of success when they follow a simple formula -- do well and finish school, don't do drugs, find a good job, work hard, have children in wedlock and obey the law. This formula works for everyone in America today, regardless of race. Unfortunately, many of those in prison have not followed this formula.
Pandering to the mob.
There are about 110 Confederate statues in Richmond. Our city brings in about $800 million a year from tourism, much of it historical. They are historical and beautiful structures, but also sources of income. Do the math - every statue that comes down or is defaced requires money from the city budget to clean or remove. We are also scaring away historical tourists as we become a city that ignores it's past and is covered with spray paint and destruction. All of this with a mayor that wants the police to "move in another direction" - apparently a direction AWAY from law enforcement. This will NOT end well for this city, or from those who depend on it for housing and income. Black Lives Matter...and it is a shame to see this formerly beautiful city, populated half by blacks, destroy itself for essentially no reason AT ALL. No good will come of this...for anyone.
Well said. And I do not understand why these people are not being arrested. This is simple. If you do not enforce the laws, people who do obey the laws will leave. There goes your tax base. There goes your funding for police, retirements and critical services. There goes your city.
Here is one black man Biden will not be considering as his VP. Period.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r6m7ZUcmOQ
Tracy, I never heard of him before. That was an impressive video clip, he destroyed that host's argument so thoroughly, it was amazing to watch. We need people like him in politics - tells the true and bluntly.
Elder is a conservative talk show host in California. He used facts to destroy liberal assertions. Notice the lib went from cops bad to hand waving systemic racism and shifting away from presenting facts.
Bob, yes, it was a quite impressive performance.
Greene,
I watched the video..Elder is full of BS...You all just like it because it plays to your internal beliefs...
Greene,
Elder spouted the same BS as Hannity, Limbaugh and Carlson...
"I watched the video..Elder is full of BS...You all just like it because it plays to your internal beliefs..." Such an eloquent refutation of Larry Elder's arguments! Hal sure did fail to hold to his usual standard of puerile attack and call Elder a "racist Goober". What's wrong Hal? According to you, everyone who disagrees with you is a "racist Goober"; why not Larry Elder? Go ahead; I've got the popcorn!
It's time for Stoney and the entire city council to resign!
Fisk Wrote:Just like last time Hal?
I reply. Yep...Just like 2017 and 2019...In 2016 Trump pulled the equivalent of a royal straight flush...Now he's underwater in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and tied in Texas and Arkansas...November is coming...
Hang your hat on those polls ol buddy. They served you so well in 2016
Hal, your projection is almost amusing, "You bore me with your delusional BS." You now are so unhinged that you cannot even address the main issues being discussed about the story. It is almost sad to see how far you have fallen, when you were so full of bile in your other posts.
William Tecumseh Sherman, the "scorched earth" man, is feeling some relief in his grave as he knows soon, he will only be known for coming in at second place to idiots of a later Civil War, who evidently learned nothing from history. Period.
Enjoy:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=sherman+burns&view=detail&mid=023296DFA2BFD5E2EE5A023296DFA2BFD5E2EE5A&FORM=VIRE&cc=US&setlang=en-US&cvid=f36210b589c54f479103b61dae007797&qs=SW&nclid=C6CC0765E6B945CB0C786F682EEF485F&ts=1592398968340
Someday, the adults will arrive, spank these spoiled rotten kids and send them to their rooms without dinner. This reminds me of the full-time "Lord of the Flies"! Except, the people who allegedly represent order and civility are encouraging them to riot on! Maybe the British Navy will arrive and set things straight!
Them out of town thugs are at it again .... and making the thousands of peaceful protesters looking bad .....
If poor old Mr. Floyd had known he would be mourned, and glorified this long, and caused America to show its real face the way it has the last couple of weeks, he would have passed a counterfeit bill long ago.
To the victor goes the spoils, but sadly, it will not be more than their loving hands can carry. Period.
Richmond Wrote:Hal, wasn't the USA founded by traitors? Based on your comment, no US citizen, past or present, should be honored.
I reply: This nonsensical argument is used by you lost causers over and over....Lee and all the rest commented treason to keep the right to own slaves....They lost....The founders won...If they'd lost they'd have all been hung and we speak with a British accent...The winners get to write the history...
Hal, you are proving yourself, again, to be an ignorant, libelous fool. I am from the North, not the South. I am not a Democrat - those are the losers of the Civil War; those were the slave owners; those were the ones that created the KKK; those were the ones that passed the Jim Crow laws. Your party is the party of evil, of slavery, of oppression - your attitude reeks of it.
Richmond,
We've been through this repeatedly and you still bleat....Here's the bottom line..You and your Trump loving party is the party of racism and ignorance.....Bleat all you want about the past sins of Dems...IDGAS...Today we stand for equality, diversity and inclusion....You and yours are just the opposite...So wail on...It matters not...
Hal, you moron, I have repeatedly told you I do not like Trump nor support him. If you are going to libel someone, at least try to use a lie that has not been refuted. Your lies about the Democratic party are evidenced in your posts.
"Today we stand for equality, diversity and inclusion". Where in your hate-filled posts is your "equality, diversity and inclusion"? You are reviled by opinions that you disagree with, so much so that all you are capable of doing is posting childish ad hominem attacks. You are a very base person. Sadly, you are a true representative of today's Democratic Party.
Dennis, if you are that tired, and unable to post a cogent argument, go back to bed.
Dave, Don't waste your time with Hal. You're boxing below your weight.
Where are the Police???????
Being reformed. Period.
Didn't you hear the Mayor yesterday? He's planning a new model for "public safety". I suggest you call a social worker or a teacher, RPD has been put on notice that the Richmond City Council has no use/need for their services.
little Stoney boy fired the police chief so this kind of crappe could continue at will. Richmond will burn again.
Oh my Oh My...The law and order folks who mostly live outside of Richmond are in a tizzy again. Wails and moans and screeching is heard throughout the region. We're at a cultural seismic moment in America...The lies and myths of the Lost Cause are being rejected...The statues to white power and hate will come down. The only question now is whether the state and city takes them down or the people do it for them. You want to cicil war statues then go to a museum or battlefield...They've never belonged in places of honor on public land...
The so-called peaceful protesters are at it again actually they are THUGS!
Mobs roaming the streets of Richmond yelling these streets are our streets like nobody else lives in this city. The administration of this city is an abysmal failure.
Moved to the area in Dec. What a colossal mistake. The place has devolved so quickly into a dirty dangerous place. Not sure what I was thinking. A lot of people hated Trump and voted for him anyway in 2016. Way more people hate him now and way more of them will vote for him again as the alternatives are clearly evil people.
Trump is a racist, lying lump of manure and the people who vote for him are no better. He'll be beaten like a drum in November and all his supporters can crawl back under the rock they climbed out from under.
Hil says hi!
Fisk,
I'll say hi from the voting booth...
Just like last time Hal?
Hal Jones said: "Trump is a racist, lying lump of manure and the people who vote for him are no better. He'll be beaten like a drum in November and all his supporters can crawl back under the rock they climbed out from under."
The Obama arranged for Steve Harvey to meet with the Trump administration. Here is the response of my people to a King of Comedy and the host of Family Feud.
Here are Steve Harvey's words:
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/349404-steve-harvey-my-wife-told-me-not-to-meet-with-trump-i-should
"It was so vicious that it really threw me. I was being called names that I've never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout. Because I went to see this man?! Which only happened because my business partner got a call from the Obama transition team, who said that the Trump transition team would like to set up a meeting," he said.
Nice try, Hal, but you are part of the problem NOT the solution.
Hal, drag Hillary back from the dead. Maybe her polling numbers will beat Trump's again, and lose as badly as last time. She probably still has more active brain matter than Shotgun Joe "shoot through the front door" Biden.
Richmond Police aren't allowed to defend their Headquarters so the Site Police are sent in to protect the Richmond Police Headquarters . . . How sad is this ? What a Joke !
Richmond has been ransacked under the watchful eye of Levar Stoney. He and the mobs have set back race relations 50 years, and sent Richmond into a downward economic spiral. How anyone could think that the weeks of violence and vandalism would prove helpful is beyond me.
Janis Peace commenting: We have learned one thing from these protests . . . everyone seems to know how to spell the F word.
Thugs favorite words F___the Police! What a shame!
Stoney is too stupid to realize that these protesters are reaching far beyond what is claimed.
Indeed. Did you note the protesters/vandals painting, "Stoney is a sell out"? WOW! Calling out Stoney? Grief. Like many of the posters here who favor the riots, they truly are "useful idiots", with Stoney leading the way. And in time, they will no longer be useful. Then what?
Instead of doing this in a legal, orderly fashion, Richmond just turns the city over to mobs. A little burning, a little destruction, a little vandalism. Rule of law? Not with Democrats.
You mean like Greenwood Tulsa?
what a reach
Not even a little...Especially when Trump is blowing his megaphone dog whistle with the Tulsa rally....
Off topic and somewhere else, but keep up the victimhood tripe of an event that neither you or I were involved. It's people like you that wake up most reasonable people to the nonsense, and the reason why someone like Donald Trump got elected, so please -- keep it up!
Tewell,
Yep we're going to keep it up and we're also going to vote in November....We're going to beat Trump like a drum..see you at the polls.
HAl, make sure to vote early and often, otherwise it will be a repeat of last time. Fortunately for you, Trump can only win twice. Maybe Melania will run for President. We shouldn't let something like Constitutional rules prevent someone from running, that would be bigoted. We can't have that, now can we? Our first female president, Melania Trump, just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it? LOL
Greene,
There was no burning last night...A statue to white power and treason was pulled down...The statue supporters have fought for decades to keep these vile statues in place...That time is over...
And SUCH social distancing. THEY will cause a spike in the virus. Thanks a bunch. Where is the outrage from the lefties about people who will die due to these idiots prancing around spreading the virus? BLM!! Well, except those in the womb.
Fisk,
In the pictures the protestors all had masks on...The police..Not so much...Its amusing when your racist in chief is getting ready to have another of his Klan rallies packed with people not wearing masks....
So, vandalism is OK, IF they vandal something you're OK with? Got it! btw-did ya catch the "Stoney is a sell out" tag? The mob is starting to go after your leader. Are his followers next? Look up "useful idiots" and think.
Again, the statues have to go. The longer they remain, the greater the danger they are in. They belong and are safer in a museum.
These are our ancestors, so how it is someone like you, Jay Wyss, decides how they should be commemorated? How many in your family were lost during the Civil War? How many of your family farms and businesses were ransacked?
It doesn't matter.
Tewell,
Your ancestors like mine were traitors to the United States.....We do not venerate traitors in 2020.
Hal, wasn't the USA founded by traitors? Based on your comment, no US citizen, past or present, should be honored.
I’m not making the decision, Patrick. Reality is. Where my ancestors came from is immaterial to the point.
Jay, you must not be from the South. In the South, your ancestry is very important. I was labeled a blue-belly when I first came to Richmond. I had no idea what that meant. It was a reference to a Union soldier during the Civil War. I was also told that I would be given a bus ticket back, but no one ever offered to pay for it, so here I am still.
Aside from that, yes, it does matter if any of the soldiers of the CSA were kin. If you lost a relative, it matters. My great-grandfather served three times; the first conscription was his, the other two he was paid to fight for others. He was at the Siege of Richmond. So the history of Richmond does have a bit of personal interest. Those from Richmond, it is part of their soul.
You should go to Europe, if you haven't been. It is quite interesting to learn about places that have been conquered numerous times, yet the people always identified as being a citizen of that town/city, not of whatever country or king ruled them at whatever point in time. The fluidity of borders and rulers made it such that the only certainty was that one was a citizen of that place, not of whoever ruled at that point in time.
Richmond was Richmond before the USA, it was Richmond during the CSA, and it is still Richmond today. Those that have their heritage, their roots, as all people, are proud of where they are from, warts and all. As bad as it is today, during the siege, it was much worse. Instead of Union soldiers bombing the city, we have Antifa and BLM. All hail the conquering heroes! May you live to see a new tomorrow.
Again, Dave, ancestry isn't what matters here. Reality is. These statues are coming down. That is what is happening. Denying that is tantamount to sticking your head in the sand. If you love these statues, which you clearly do, support their going to a museum as quickly as possible. They are not going to survive our current social unrest. I'm not saying this is a good thing, but it is what is.
But if you must know, my ancestry is Swiss - from the village of Habkern near Lake Interlaken. There, my ancestors lived as farmers, pastors, academics, and include one very famous author. For 700 years, the Swiss have lived free of any king or queen and hold the claim to the world's oldest democracy.
As for knowing your history, I hope you know who it is who burned the city. It wasn't the Union. It was the Confederates.
Jay, so you immigrated to the USA from Switzerland? But, you do understand, then, as you pridefully stated how your country was never conquered, a place has meaning. "Swiss national identity is rooted in a common historical background, shared values such as federalism and direct democracy, and Alpine symbolism." But maybe your history is a bit tainted. "Swiss independence from the Holy Roman Empire was formally recognized in the Peace of Westphalia in 1648." "Since 1848 the Swiss Confederation has been a federal republic of relatively autonomous cantons, some of which have a history of confederacy that goes back more than 700 years, putting them among the world's oldest surviving republics." So, apparently, not the country we know of that formed in 1848, but parts of it existed as autonomous regions while ruled by others.
I did not state "burned", I said bombed, as in artillery.
"If you love these statues, which you clearly do". No, I clearly do not love the statutes. They have no personal interest to me. However, they are a part of the history of Richmond, and a reason for much of the tourism to Richmond. The Avenue is also pleasant with large, well-kept median. It is definitely not something one sees anywhere else.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Switzerland
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Switzerland
Let the city take them down not the thugs, then it is legal! Permitting these thugs to roam the streets at will destroying statues only reinforces their deviant behavior!
Howard.,
You use the pejorative "Thugs" as a substitute for the word you really want to use...PS It's not fooling anyone...
Thugs come on all colors, but you wouldn't know this. Mob violence would be more appropriate. Troll on
Want to be a thug? Maybe you Hal in your deprived mind. Go burn, loot and destroy with your brothers. Richmond will take decades to recover. And I could care less.
