11:37 p.m. update: Protesters tore down another Confederate statue in Richmond on Tuesday night.
The statue that stood on the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Richmond Civil War artillery unit, was toppled from its pedestal by protesters using rope. The monument is at the intersection of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue, adjacent to VCU's Monroe Park campus.
This is the third Confederate statue and fourth statue overall taken down during protests in recent weeks. Other statues torn down include Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, and Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Earlier: Despite a steady rain, more than 150 protesters marched in Richmond on Tuesday night starting in Monroe Park.
Before the march got underway, speakers called for the removal of all Confederate monuments, defunding the police, establishing a civilian review board over police, and reopening the Marcus-David Peters death investigation.
The crowd cheered when one of the speakers brought up the resignation of Police Chief William Smith.
The group started marching just before 9:30 p.m. with about 30 cyclists leading the way. They left the park headed north on North Belvidere Street. Cars driven by protesters followed along, honking all the way.
The march took the protesters past the Richmond Police Department headquarters at 200 W. Grace St., where earlier in the day police had installed barricades in the road and a large number of state police were seen gathering.
“Out of your house, into the streets!” cheered the marchers as they walked east on Broad Street. The group briefly stopped in the intersection of First and Broad.
The crowd then stopped along Broad between Fifth and Sixth streets, at the former Miller & Rhoads building, where protesters say Mayor Levar Stoney has an apartment. They started chanting "Stoney! Stoney! Stoney!"
Someone set off a firecracker, while another person banged on a skillet.
A flyer that circulated on social media earlier in the evening said: "The mayor shouldn't sleep until our demands are met, let's make sure he doesn't get a wink."
A protester spray-painted "Stoney is a sellout" on plywood used to board up some windows.
Strobe lights and flash lights were shined up at the apartment building as Bob Marley music and car horns blared from the street.
The march eventually moved on, heading west on East Grace Street back past RPD headquarters and then down Franklin Street against the flow of traffic and past Monroe Park toward Monument Avenue.
Janis Peace commenting: We have learned one thing from these protests . . . everyone seems to know how to spell the F word.
Stoney is too stupid to realize that these protesters are reaching far beyond what is claimed.
Instead of doing this in a legal, orderly fashion, Richmond just turns the city over to mobs. A little burning, a little destruction, a little vandalism. Rule of law? Not with Democrats.
Again, the statues have to go. The longer they remain, the greater the danger they are in. They belong and are safer in a museum.
These are our ancestors, so how it is someone like you, Jay Wyss, decides how they should be commemorated? How many in your family were lost during the Civil War? How many of your family farms and businesses were ransacked?
