A Richmond judge has issued a temporary injunction barring the state from taking down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue for 10 days.
The injunction, issued Monday afternoon, came after a complaint was filed earlier in the day objecting to the monument’s removal. Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the state would take down the 130-year-old statue, which it owns and maintains, after a week of protests against police brutality and racism.
Earlier Monday, state workers inspected the monument before its planned removal. The Department of General Services said in a statement that a date for the statue’s removal had not been determined. Northam asked that it be taken down “as soon as possible.”
In the injunction, the judge, whose name could not be identified at press time, said there is “a likelihood of irreparable harm to the statue” if it is removed as proposed by Northam and DGS Director Joe Damico, the two defendants in the lawsuit.
“It is in the public interest to await resolution of this case on the merits prior to removal of the statue by defendants, and the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the status quo,” the injunction reads.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the administration is still reviewing the order.
“Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so,” she said.
Joseph Blackburn Jr., a lawyer for the plaintiff, confirmed the judge’s ruling, but declined comment.
The 381 Movement, one of the main Richmond groups organizing protests, did not immediately return a request for comment in response to the injunction late Monday.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Monument Avenue Preservation Group described William Gregory, the plaintiff in the case, as a “descendant of a donor of the Lee Monument fund.” The statue, erected in 1890, is the largest on Monument Avenue and has served as the epicenter of Richmond’s protests in response to the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.
Like the other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, it has been tagged with graffiti during the protests. The Lee statue in particular has served in recent days as the site of mass gatherings, with protesters singing, dancing and registering to vote.
State workers were there Monday inspecting the statue before its planned removal.
While protesters have toppled some other Confederate statues and some cities have moved swiftly to remove what critics see as symbols of white supremacy, this monument won’t be so easy to take down.
Officials said the removal of the Lee monument must be done safely, given the memorial’s weight and height.
“The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years,” the Department of General Services said in a statement. “Meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely.”
Northam ordered the removal of the Lee monument last week amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white officer jammed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.
While the Lee statue is on state property, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council, meanwhile, have committed to taking down four additional Confederate memorials on city land along Monument Avenue. Together, they are among the nation’s most prominent tributes to the Confederacy, and their planned removal has been widely praised by black leaders and activists.
Police officers blocked off streets leading up to the traffic circle that surrounds the Lee statue around 7 a.m. Monday. Others ringed the monument with their vehicles.
Several top state officials, including Northam’s chief of staff, were on the scene as a cherry picker hauled in on a flat-bed truck hoisted workers up to inspect the statue. The work appeared to take only about an hour, and the scene was soon cleared.
Motivated by a bystander’s video of Floyd’s agony, demonstrators around the world have vowed to sustain a movement focused on addressing racial injustice and police brutality. In the American South, they’re also advocating for the swift removal of Confederate monuments, with or without the approval of authorities.
Opponents of the monuments say they celebrate white supremacy and gloss over the nation’s history of slavery. Others who advocate for keeping them say they have historical or artistic value and their removal amounts to erasing history.
Authorities have removed other symbols since protests erupted two weeks ago, including a massive obelisk in Birmingham, Ala., and a bronze likeness of Adm. Raphael Semmes that had stood in a middle of a downtown street near the Mobile, Ala., waterfront for 120 years. In Fredericksburg, a 176-year-old slave auction block was removed from the city’s downtown, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy removed its statue from Old Town Alexandria.
In other cases, protesters aren’t waiting: In Richmond over the weekend, protesters toppled a statue of Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, and in Bristol, England, a statue of slave trader Edward Colston met a watery end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(27) comments
Simple question: Who is paying for this? Removing these monuments will probably cost millions. It's nice that all of the "Woke" folks support this colossal and unnecessary waste of money in a city that has school systems that are currently failing to competently educate our children, a downtown business district that looks like a post-apocalyptic horror film and a massive center city rebuilding project that jut failed miserably. Are these people on drugs???
Burden of proof is on the litigants, not state officials.
If the governor can remove the Lee statue by just saying, "Remove the Lee statue," I wonder what other powers he has. Maybe he can say, "Let there be no poverty," and that will work too. I’m pretty sure that we the people have not deeded to the governor the power to unilaterally make such decisions. Isn’t anyone who knows the law, I certainly don’t, going to take a stand against the heavy handed actions of the governor regarding the removal of the Lee statue?
Apparently anyone who knows the law knows the Governor is fully empowered to do this.
"Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537 effectively overturn Virginia’s prohibition on the removal of Confederate war memorials, and starting July 1, localities may remove, contextualize or relocate monuments as they wish. Although the Senate bill initially required a vote by supermajority to ratify any decision regarding the monuments, the measures Northam signed do not require a supermajority vote for local action. Instead, localities may hold a nonbinding referendum to determine the fate of their communities’ monuments."
https://www.cavalierdaily.com/article/2020/04/new-law-allows-virginia-localities-to-remove-confederate-statues-and-monuments
Our elected representatives overturned the state law prohibiting the removal of Confederate statues -- that's what gives Northam the authority.
In the Washington Post yesterday:
"Robert E. Lee is my ancestor. Take down his statue, and let his cause be lost.
By Robert W. Lee IV
June 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
Robert W. Lee IV is the pastor of Unifour Church and author of the book “A Sin by Any Other Name: Reckoning With Racism and the Heritage of the South.”
Excerpt:
"Many of my fellow Southerners are afraid that if we remove Confederate monuments, we will forget the legacy of Lee and our Southern heritage. If we are honest with ourselves, many of those fears are anxiety about a shifting way of life, a loss of a certain understanding.
"Others of us have worked for generations to escape the scorn my family — and the Lost Cause mythology — has brought on upon the nation. And for many of us, removing the statue of Lee was a culmination of years of work. For me, this symbolic gesture stands at the start of a new way of life in the South, a new cause that could replace the Lost Cause mentality if we get this right.
The new cause of this country is about justice, equality, peace and concord. We can and must be different. Now is the time to make this new cause the hope of this upcoming generation of activists. We can give the gift of Southern hospitality and community instead of passing on a pseudo-historical and oppressive understanding of the world."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/06/07/robert-e-lee-is-my-ancestor-take-down-his-statue-let-his-cause-be-lost/
Why isn’t the president-impeached meeting with the peaceful protesters? Hear their grievances first hand? Show that he shares their concern over unarmed African Americans being murdered by racist cops?
Imagine. President Lysol, entrusted with guardianship of the entire country, is not even as good a leader as the mayor of Richmond.
#DontDrinkBleach
I seem to remember another “president-impeached” I recent history...hmm, what was his name?...help me remember!!!
will Gov. Blackface and old Stoney boy call out the national guard to control all the peaceful protesters?
How’s that working out for them in DC?
Still calling an adult African-American male "boy," Carole? We know exactly where you're coming from. And where you're likely going.
Conservatives tend to believe they are not actually guilty of anything, including things like racism, unless you take them to a court of law and a “conservative” judge finds them guilty.
They don't think they're guilty of anything due to the propaganda of the UDC and others. They were told we can't think for nor govern ourselves. They think they are protecting Black Americans by practicing racism white supremacy.
Guess the new name will be "Used to be Monument Avenue" or "Lost Historical Way"
They can keep the name. They still have monuments to Ashe and Maury. And they can install new monuments to justice and the brotherhood of man!
Maury is coming down too
This was in the RTD announcement.
Where did you see Maury mentioned?
“RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to remove the other Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, which include statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart.”
Maury is coming down too. He was an officer in the Confederate navy.
Richmond could save a pile of money if they just let peaceful protester do their thing, and in minutes ……. Shazam .... NO MO LEE OR TRAVELLER. Period.
..... ain't that right Jack, Hal, Flaky, RJuvenile, Melissa, Jeff, Odell, ~~~Bob, and other lesser peaceful protesters that fuel the flames of Unity.
Obama, Putin, Stalin and Lenin salute you in your victory. Period.
Putin is taking victory victory laps over getting President Lysol elected. In his wildest dreams he never hoped to see this much discord in America.
#Russiagate,
Record length government shutdown,
#Stormygate,
Thousands of children thrown in prison,
concentration camps on American soil,
US bases in Syria turned over to Russia as the Russian soldiers laugh at American soldiers,
Stock market crash,
National infrastructure crumbling,
Impeachment,
Trillions added to the national debt,
Record numbers of jobs lost,
Record millions of unemployed,
Running the executive branch with temps,
Another market crash,
Thousands of preventable deaths due to COVID-19,
Worst, most extensive protests, since MLK walled, against racism across the country.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnnd touché!
And don't forget the Recession. Have give Trumpy credit for that too!
“Meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely."
Provide the good citizens of Richmond plenty of long sturdy rope and it’ll come down lickety-split.
Drake D Butler. Chicken Dinner
Steve Powell, burger lunch.
Cool Pictures of the inspection. Looking forward to this monstrosity being taken away.
It can't come down fast enough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.