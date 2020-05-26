Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday rebuffed a call from Mayor Levar Stoney to maintain some COVID-19 restrictions as Richmond begins reopening Friday.

In a letter to Northam dated Monday and released Tuesday, Stoney said the city’s phased reopening should maintain restrictions on gatherings at churches and places of worship, as well as those shuttering barbershops, salons and other grooming services.

“Many of our faith leaders have told me that they do not believe it is safe to reopen at this time, do not intend to reopen, and are worried about the health and safety of their parishioners,” Stoney stated. “Barbershops and salons are certainly feeling the economic pressure of the extended closure, but also have concerns for the safety of their employees with prolonged exposure to clients.”

Northam, however, said “the capital city should operate under the same provisions that will apply to all 138 Virginia localities starting Friday.”

“This forces no business or house of worship to take any action it does not want to take,” Northam said.

The chief executive also suggested to Stoney that he work with the Richmond City Council if he wants more restrictions on places of worship, barber shops or hair salons.

Stoney responded to Northam’s decision in a tweet Tuesday night, saying he was disappointed.

“The Governor has always said the state set the floor, not the ceiling,” he said. “I proposed this modified plan for the good of our city.”

Entering Phase One with the caveats Stoney requested would clear the way for restaurants to do outdoor dining at half-capacity, nonessential retail shops to reopen to half-capacity and gyms and fitness centers to hold outdoor classes, among other things.

Stoney made the request while acknowledging that data shows the city’s percent positivity rate is still trending up. The metric was the impetus for Stoney requesting a two-week delay from the state’s broader Phase One reopening earlier this month.

Since then, Stoney has said his administration wants to ramp up testing, distribute personal protective equipment and gather input on reconfiguring public spaces before gradually reopening.

COVID-19 has infected 1,089 people, hospitalized 134 and killed 20 in Richmond, according to state data.

Leaders from Northern Virginia, which also received a two-week extension to reopening, said in a letter to the governor Monday that the region had met four of the benchmarks for moving into the first reopening phase: a decrease in the percentage of positive tests over 14 days; a decrease in hospitalizations; and adequate hospital capacity and increased testing.

The region doesn’t yet have a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment or increased contact tracing capacity, according to the letter.

“We appreciate the increased testing capacity the Commonwealth has provided for our region and realize that your assistance with testing and tracing in the future will be important to assist us as we move into subsequent phases,” the letter said.

Earlier this month, Northam issued an executive order keeping the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna in Phase Zero, as leaders in those localities requested, until midnight Thursday.

In a letter dated Monday, regional leaders asked to join Phase One so that Northern Virginia would be poised to move through successive phases alongside the rest of the state.

Northam said Tuesday that the region will enter the first phase, loosening some restrictions, at week’s end.

The region has been hit especially hard by the virus, with Fairfax County alone accounting for a quarter — 9,839 out of 39,342 — of the state’s COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Elected officials in Accomack County on the Eastern Shore, which remains in Phase Zero, have also asked to enter the first reopening phase come Friday, Northam said Tuesday.

More than 750 people have tested positive for the virus in the county, which is home to roughly 32,000 people, according to state data. The county’s rate of 2,339 cases per 100,000 people is higher than any locality in Northern Virginia and has risen since Northam granted his home county a Phase One exception earlier this month.

Accomack, like Northern Virginia, will enter Phase One on Friday, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said.

