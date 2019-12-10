UPDATE: Watch the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' at the VMFA in Richmond

Kehinde Wiley’s monumental sculpture “Rumors of War” was installed Tuesday at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Wearing a crown of dreadlocks, “Rumors of War” depicts a triumphant African-American figure wearing jeans ripped at the knee and Nike high-top sneakers, sitting astride a horse.
The piece is specifically modeled after the monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue, which Wiley saw when he was visiting Richmond for his career retrospective "Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic" at the VMFA in June 2016.
The statue itself is stunning in size. Cast in bronze, “Rumors of War” is 27 feet tall, 25 feet long and 15 wide and rests atop a giant limestone pedestal.
The new piece “offers the opportunity to think about the importance of monuments in our history and in modern culture,” Dr. Monroe Harris, president of the VMFA board of trustees, said. “As we turn away from some of the images of the past, we embrace current images such as ‘Rumors of War’ that offer hope and inspiration.”
The crowd was filled with all ages and different races, black, white, young, old, male and female. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in front of the museum was closed to traffic and on-lookers filled the street.
An installation and conservation team worked to assemble Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday morning. Cast in bronze, the sculpture is over 27 feet tall.
This is wonderful. I appear to be the first person unwilling to join the racists chorus. The statue is magnificent. And essential. Racism is not.
What a stupid piece of progressive s___!
It is wonderful. You will love it.
It is wonderful. You will love it.
I am not a member of the Virginia Museum. After this stunt the Museum pulled in supporting and allowing this statue to grace the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts there is no way I would ever consider membership. This statue is pure "rubbish".
Plagiarism at its worst. Isn't ironic a statue supposedly opposing the Slave Masters of the Confederacy would pay homage to a shoe company that makes billions off of slave workers in the form of Communist China sweat shops. Richmond is steeped in black history, yet this talentless and bootleg artist chooses to plagiarize a Rebel general. If the Oglala Sioux can build a Crazy Horse memorial to rival Mount Rushmore, then why can't someone build a gargantuan statue of Arthur Ashe or Maggie Walker to rival those built for Confederate generals? Why isn't there a memorial for the Richmond 34? What about a memorial for Raymond Boone? Why do we not keep famous black cemeteries nice looking within the city limits?
This ripoff is no rumor. What the heck is going on here? How much of the museum's money was wasted on this tribute to the 'hood? The PC art crowd will tolerate anything. Last week a duct-taped banana went for $120,000.
"Wearing a crown of dreadlocks, “Rumors of War” depicts a triumphant African-American figure wearing jeans ripped at the knee and Nike high-top sneakers, sitting astride a horse."........where did this come from, a BIG box of Cracker Jacks? NOW, where are all the Leftists that want to tear down monuments, this is going to be a "Monument" worth tearing down.
Fascinating photo of the two statues in comparison. Basically the Civil War horse was copied in great detail...they are identical.
So much for originality and creativity. This is a monument to sarcasm!
Perhaps the artists next rendering should be a statute of “Tommy” the dog being led by Michael Vick
Michael might not be able to as he is the "honorary" capt. of the team for the Pro Bowl. Could be tied/ roped/ or chained up. Rain check on that one?
Get over it.
