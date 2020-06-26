Fifteen protesters were arrested Thursday night for picketing and other charges in the Huguenot neighborhood, reportedly at the home of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
Police were not commenting early Friday on whether the protest was at McEachin’s home. And McEachin did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday morning.
Richmond Police have charged Dometrius Holden, a 23-year-old white man from Winston-Salem, N.C. and Gabrielle Heinlein, a 27-year-old white woman from Pembroke, with felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
Eleven other protesters arrested Thursday night face misdemeanor charges for illegal picketing. One person, a 25-year-old resident of Mechanicsville, was charged with trespassing, and a 24-year-old resident of Whitesville, WV was charged with obstructing justice. Police noted that the Mechanicsville resident had a loaded firearm in his his vehicle and a separate loaded magazine in his pocket. He was not, apparently, charged with any firearms offense.
Earlier this month Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told McEachin he believed that charges of violating a curfew order against peaceful protesters should be dropped.
McEachin has said that each case will be considered and resolved appropriately based on the evidence.
A video from the protest scene Thursday night shows about a dozen police officers in riot gear ordering a small number of protesters to get in their cars and leave.
Just enjoying my day off at Huguenot and Richmond Police had to ruin it. pic.twitter.com/10mGDc1qC7— Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) June 26, 2020
Police said early Friday that between 9:30-10:15 p.m. they received five calls for disorderly conduct in the neighborhood.
“Upon arrival, police found dozens of protesters conducting a ‘sit-in’, blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic,” wrote Amy Vu, a police spokeswoman, in a statement Friday morning.
At 10:25 p.m. police, using a loudspeaker, repeatedly told protesters over a 20-minute period that they were illegally picketing, she said.
Of the 15 persons arrested, 11 were charged with picketing; one for obstructing justice; one for trespassing; and two for assaulting a law enforcement officer. Most of those charged were released on summonses, said police.
Vu reported that one officer was injured and treated at a local hospital.
Earlier Thursday night, about 75 people were gathered at the Lee statue about an hour after sunset. By midnight, 50 remained.
On Wednesday night police had declared unlawful assembly and dispersed hundreds of protesters just before 11:30 p.m.
On Monday state officials said police would be enforcing rules that bar gatherings on the grounds around the Lee monument's from sunset to sunrise.
These "protesters" are now eating their own, and Colette does not like, so she calls the police to arrest them. The sheer hypocrisy and irony is glaring.
WRONG!!! First of all, you A*S-ume that all protesters are BLM??? Where do your get that information??? We now know that a lot of right wing anarchists (Trumpers) have infiltrated the BLM movement with the intention of causing chaos and violence... Facebook even took *** FORTY WHITE SUPREMACISTS GROUPS*** down for it members encouraging one another to do ***JUST THAT ***... I know... Details... ~~~ Bob
Bob, where in my post did I mention BLM? What is/are your source/s of your information? Just posting non-sense does not make it real. Just as your false claim that the Virginia Lobby Day was a gathering of rednecks, your claims about about a right-wing conspiracy is causing the trouble now. Without verification, your claims are just plain lunacy.
This is part of what BLM is all about... Unequal justice... Rednecks come to state capitols with military style weapons to intimidate... NO CHARGES... Protesters peacefully protest and get felonies thrown at them??? This is EXACTLY the kind of criminal IN-justice that BLM has been talking about... ~~~ Bob
Bob, you have lost your mind. Lobby Day had no assaults on police, nor any violence, no spray paint, and the VCDL left the place cleaner than when they arrived. You certainly can't say that about these "protesters".
As to your comment about rednecks, I am sure there were some there, too, as their were also people of all races, colors, political views, genders, etc.
I gather you believe Aubrey "Japharii" Jones, with Black Lives Matter 757 is also a redneck?
Sorry Bob - blocking roads and creating craziness in a residential neighborhood past dark as a group is illegal - simple as that no matter who it is. They want to protest during the day legally, have at it. But blocking streets is no more legal than me blocking you from leaving your driveway, doubt you would take kindly to that. Bad cops? You mean the ones doing their job and upholding the rule of law? If you don't like the laws, work to have them changed - don't break them and think that is ok. Plenty of opportunity for peaceful protests while not infringing on other's rights.
Levar Stoney is more than incompetent. He is a complete fool. How dare Stoney push for having the charges dropped / dismissed against any or all of these protesters. The protesters have clearly broken the laws and continue to do this daily. "H" No. Under no conditions should any of these charges be dropped / rescinded. Each and every one these protesters who have been arrested need and should be severely fined too. Both Stoney and ACLU need to be told to take a hike.
Treasonous traitors = okay... Bad cops = okay... Protesters = Not okay??? Uh huh??? We know where you get 100% of your so-called News (?)... ~~~ Bob
Agreed 100%!!!!
"Peaceful protesters" burn police car with police watching but doing nothing.
After multiple car burnings, vandalism & destruction, robbery of businesses, police eventually arrest a few "peaceful protesters".
At their court hearings, "peaceful protesters" deceitfully apologize, and the Judge drops all charges.
A few weeks later, at the next "peaceful protest", police cars are burnt, private & public property are damaged & vandalized, businesses robbed.
As you sow, so shall you reap.
The whole heroics of being arrested in an unauthorized protest is that you are accepting the repercussions of your actions.
Without proper prosecution, you are just participating in a meaningless gutless charade.
But that is reality for most. Meaningless acts rather than meaningful actions.
Ah yes, the joys of collecting a public paycheck! Wouldn't it be great to go to the demonstrators home during the day, while they are asleep and use a bull horn to wake them up! Arrest and prosecute or just let them act like children, its up to you.
Keep up the good work! Re-open the Marcus David Peter's case!
What’s to review ?
Not a thing. Look at the body cam footage. Maybe he should have shot him in the leg
If they clean the graffiti off the monuments, drop the charges, otherwise charge them!!!!
Sunset in California?
