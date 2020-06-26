Fifteen protesters were arrested Thursday night for picketing and other charges in the Huguenot neighborhood, reportedly at the home of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
Police were not commenting early Friday on whether the protest was at McEachin’s home. And McEachin did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday morning.
McEachin has been urged by protesters, the ACLU and others to drop charges – almost all misdemeanors – lodged against demonstrators in the city since May 29.
Earlier this month Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told McEachin he believed that charges of violating a curfew order against peaceful protestors should be dropped.
McEachin has said that each case will be considered and resolved appropriately based on the evidence.
A video from the protest scene Thursday night shows about a dozen police officers in riot gear ordering a small number of protesters to get in their cars and leave.
Just enjoying my day off at Huguenot and Richmond Police had to ruin it. pic.twitter.com/10mGDc1qC7— Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) June 26, 2020
WTVR was reporting the Thursday arrests were made outside McEachin's home.
Police said early Friday that between 9:30-10:15 p.m. they received five calls for disorderly conduct in the neighborhood.
“Upon arrival, police found dozens of protesters conducting a ‘sit-in’, blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic,” wrote Amy Vu, a police spokeswoman, in a statement Friday morning.
At 10:25 p.m. police, using a loudspeaker, repeatedly told protesters over a 20-minute period that they were illegally picketing, she said.
Of the 15 persons arrested, 11 were charged with picketing; one for obstructing justice; one for trespassing; and two for assaulting a law enforcement officer. Most of those charged were released on summonses, said police.
Vu reported that one officer was injured and treated at a local hospital.
Earlier Thursday night, about 75 people were gathered at the Lee statue about an hour after sunset. By midnight, 50 remained.
On Wednesday night police had declared unlawful assembly and dispersed hundreds of protesters just before 11:30 p.m.
On Monday state officials said police would be enforcing rules that bar gatherings on the grounds around the Lee monument's from sunset to sunrise.
