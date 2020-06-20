...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...
JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR
FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECASTED TO DECREASE.
...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...THE
FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM
* UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 05:30 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.2 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY
THIS MORNING.
* AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO
DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.2 FEET ON
APR 22 2015.
The Lee Medical Building at 1805 Monument Ave. was secured Saturday morning after an armed individual was taken into custody by the Richmond Police Department.
8:45 a.m. update: Richmond police have the armed individual in custody.
At 8:39 a.m., RPD tweeted that there was no shots fired and the building at 1805 Monument Ave. is secure. However, people are asked to avoid the area until the "all clear" is given.
According to online records, the building at that address is named the Lee Medical Building and was built in 1950.
"1805 Monument Avenue is now secured. The armed individual found there is now in custody. No shots fired. The building will now be searched for any other threats. Pleas continue to avoid the Lee@Monument area until the all clear is given," RPD tweeted.
1805 Monument Avenue is now secured. The armed individual found there is now in custody. No shots fired. The building will now be searched for any other threats. Pleas continue to avoid the Lee@Monument area until the all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/sh4ycdfS2k
