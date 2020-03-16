Officials hastened efforts to disperse a large homeless encampment in Richmond’s Shockoe Valley on Monday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the fatal danger the disease poses to the men and women living there.
Amid the upheaval, Perri Seeley worried not about the disease, but his newborn son.
A week earlier, Seeley and his wife, Doris, arrived at the encampment with nowhere to go. Their baby, who at the time was due in three weeks, came within days. The couple went to VCU Medical Center, where Doris gave birth to the 5-pound, 7-ounce boy on Thursday. They named him Wyatt.
“Little warrior,” said Perri Seeley.
With no home, the Seeleys could not leave the hospital with their baby, so he has remained there. They have dealt with tighter restrictions because of the coronavirus when they have gone to see him.
On Monday, the couple were among dozens of people living at the encampment who were offered emergency shelter or two-week hotel stays. A team of local nonprofits that aid the homeless worked to clear out the tents in an effort to ease an outbreak that officials warn is even more dangerous for those without shelter.
“This is a pandemic now,” said Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, a nonprofit that is working with localities and other nonprofits to coordinate the region’s response. “People are going to die.”
People who are unsheltered are at higher risk to contract the disease because of inadequate sanitation and inability to isolate from others, she added.
Pre-existing health issues, which affect many homeless people, also increase a person’s risk of experiencing serious complications from the disease. So does contact with volunteers who are not properly trained and might inadvertently spread the virus, King Horne said.
Over the weekend, the region’s homeless services system, called the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, laid out a plan with the city and other localities regarding the disease and the region’s 500-plus unsheltered people.
That plan includes limiting volunteer access to its facilities, along with cleaning and reconfiguring its shelters to allow for self-isolation for those experiencing symptoms, King Horne said. The nonprofits have also instituted a mandatory screening process, including temperature checks, for men and women seeking to enter the shelter system, as well as employees.
Last week, a task force led by King Horne laid out a plan to move all people living in the tents into supportive housing or emergency shelter by the end of March.
The emergency response meant accelerating plans to shut down the encampment, a potential breeding ground for the virus, King Horne said.
About a half-dozen outreach workers arrived at the encampment Monday morning to begin relocations. People living there who agreed to leave emptied out their tents as outreach workers arranged shuttles. Those who moved out of the camp will receive assistance for transportation and meals, according to a news release from the city.
By Monday evening, about 25 people had left the tents for emergency shelter or a hotel room, King Horne said. She estimated that was about a quarter of the people in the encampment.
Not all were willing.
“No one in this camp has the virus,” said Shantell Crumbley, explaining her decision to stay put.
Crumbley, 40, said she was worried that the disease would spread more rapidly in a hotel or shelter than it would in the open-air encampment. “At least out here I know I’m safe,” she said.
Blessing Warriors RVA, a faith-based street outreach group, started the encampment, since dubbed Camp Cathy. Members of the group have worked to help the people living there and advocated fiercely for city leaders to find them permanent shelter.
Rhonda Sneed, the group’s cofounder, directed people to a makeshift hand-washing station that her group had set up to promote hygiene. More than 20 people clustered around it, waiting for a nod of approval before getting in line for Pop-Tarts and doughnuts the group had brought to hand out.
“Right now, our job is to make sure they eat, make sure they stay as clean as possible, make sure they have clean clothes,” Sneed said on a Facebook Live video she posted from the encampment. “So we’re doing what God has told us to do, and we pray they have a safe place for them.”
The encampment rose in November, outside of the city’s emergency hypothermia shelter. That building, called the Annie Giles Center, is closed on nights when the temperature is not forecast to drop below 40 degrees. As the encampment grew in size, those guidelines drew sharp criticism from advocates for the homeless and some members of the City Council.
Later on Monday, the council pressured the Stoney administration to open the doors of the city-owned building so those who remain in the tents can wash their hands and use the bathrooms. People living at the encampment have shared two portable toilets on-site for months.
As recently as last month, more than 100 people lived in the tents. That figure has fluctuated in recent weeks, as outreach efforts connected some people with housing and support services and as new arrivals, like the Seeleys, showed up.
Their son, Wyatt, is scheduled to leave the hospital Tuesday. Not with his parents, but rather with temporary guardians from the couple’s church, said Perri Seeley, the new father.
Seeley said he is not worried about the virus or his own health, but he wants to ensure that his wife and newborn son have a safe and stable environment. Not a tent.
He emptied his tent’s contents — bedding, clothes, a knit baby blanket one of the volunteers gave them — into suitcases and trash bags as he waited for a ride out of the encampment.
The two-week hotel stay will help him line up some work to get back on his feet, he said. He isn’t sure where his family will go after that.
“This isn’t the best living situation for a child,” he said. “I’ve got to think about Wyatt.”
I’m glad to read these folks are receiving help. If this pandemic teaches us anything, I hope it’s that extending a hand (gloved or not) to help another is always the right thing thing to do. For those who profess a faith, it’s a commandment in every denomination. For those who don’t, embrace the concept that each simple act of generosity and kindness improves our imperfect world. Let your better self shine during what appears to be dark days for mankind.
I’m glad that there are public (some might even say “socialist”) institutions to aid these people when churches and charities fall short.
Rump’s ineptitude and misinformation in handling the Corona virus is hurting the poorest people in America the most.
His what-me-worry attitude towards the virus has set the USA weeks behind in addressing it and has crashed the stock market... again.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Reporter: White House Knew Of Coronavirus' 'Major Threat,' But Response Fell Short“
Drake with the juvenile name calling. Hey Drake, why dont you invite some of the homeless to live with you???
Why should I do that when I pay taxes to people much better equipped than myself to deal with the issues of homelessness. It’s much more effective for society to pool it’s resources to alleviate such a widespread problem than to dump it on one individual.
Relying on churches and charities is the republican approach and you see how THAT is helping these people whose only recourse is government aid.
