12:50 a.m. update: Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the 5th District, said in a tweet after midnight Monday morning that she and 9th District council member Michael Jones are calling for immediate removal of the monuments for “public safety reasons.”
Under state law, the city doesn’t control the statues until July 1. The Lee statue, the largest and most well-known, is owned by the state. Its removal is the subject of a court battle.
North Carolina’s governor ordered Sunday that the Confederate statues removed from the state capital, also out of concern for public safety.
12:15 a.m. update: After midnight, about three hours into the standoff between police and protesters between the Lee and Stuart monuments, Richmond City Council member Michael Jones of the 9th District tried to broker talks between both sides.
"I just want everyone to be able to go home safely," Jones said, adding that most of the protesters are VCU students or recent graduates, who are the same age as his daughter, Jocelyn.
He said he wanted to make sure there would be no more tear gas or rubber bullets used on protesters.
"I have an issue with tear gas. I have a fundamental issue with tear gas being used on Americans. That is the wrong thing to happen, in my opinion," said Jones, who has been calling for the removal of the Confederate statues and monuments for some time. "I have an issue with tear gas being used on VCU students and VCU grads because that's who's out here -- people who learned about speaking truth to power that's right up the street. That's why I'm here."
11:45 p.m. update: Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters witnessed at least five people being detained by police, and the use of pepper spray. According to several posts on social media, tear gas was also deployed by police.
A reporter with VCU's student newspaper The Commonwealth Times posted a video on his Twitter page of him being pepper sprayed by police as they marched up Monument Avenue. He later posted a photo of his bloody elbow, which he said happened after he was thrown to the ground by an officer he bumped into while filming.
VIDEO: Listen to me yell “I’m press” at officers as they started to use pepper spray on demonstrators. They sprayed me in my face and covered my phone. Shortly after, I was thrown to ground my an officer I bumped into. pic.twitter.com/Z6JJ79TSdY— Andrew Ringle (@aeringle) June 22, 2020
"Police were pushing back a crowd standing in the median and in the street [on Monument Avenue]," said Andrew Ringle, The Commonwealth Times' Executive Editor, from a friend's apartment near the statue. "Some protesters threw water bottles, but really it was mostly police rolling flashbangs back into the crowd and telling people to disperse."
Ringle said as he was backing away while filming, he bumped into an officer who has his back to him.
"He grabbed me by the shirt collar and threw me to the ground," said Ringle, a rising senior and mass communications major at VCU. "I fell on my elbows and knees, got up and ran away almost completely blinded by the spray."
Earlier story
Police descended on Stuart Circle just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to intercede after protesters tied ropes around the J.E.B Stuart statue, a tribute to the Confederate general near the heart of Richmond, in an effort to bring it down.
Officers in riot gear shouted down people yelling "F*** the police," declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly and threatening to deploy chemical agents.
Protesters in Richmond and across the country have toppled icons they say embody white supremacy and oppression during a wave of unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last month. Five statues in Richmond have been pulled down over the last three weeks.
At around 9:20 p.m., the Richmond Police Department sent out a message via Twitter that the assembly at the Stuart monument, which is at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle near downtown, was deemed unlawful.
At around 9:20 p.m. this evening, an unlawful assembly has been declared at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument. Please leave the area. pic.twitter.com/Gj2yL9cZ2u— Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 22, 2020
The crowd chanted back, "We're not leaving."
Just before 10 p.m., a line of officers in riot gear marched toward the statue. Minutes later they encircled the statue, blocking off all sides of the monument.
RPD tweeted around 10:10 p.m. the reason for the declaration: "The Unlawful Assembly was declared earlier due to protesters attempting to pull down the J.E.B. Stuart statue with rope, which could have caused serious injuries."
As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers continued to move up Monument pushing protesters back toward the Robert E. Lee monument, which has become the epicenter for protesters and their supporters for the past three weeks.
The Richmond Police Department announced on Friday night that it "has the authority to declare protests that become violent, dangerous or disruptive as unlawful assemblies" under Virginia Code ~VA 18.2 -406. This gives police the authority to make arrests if a crowd fails to disperse.
Richmond's interim police chief William "Jody" Blackwell said Friday that he's instructed his officers to "make every effort to support each citizen’s First Amendment right to express their opinion. ... But, some protesters actions put everyone at risk and we must address that.”
According to RPD, when the decision is made to declare something an unlawful assembly, the following will happen: Repeated announcements will be made by bullhorn to alert everyone it is time to leave. That message will say: “This is been deemed an unlawful assembly. Please disperse. Failure to disperse will result in arrest and/or exposure to chemical agents.”
The tribute to Stuart, a Confederate general during the Civil War who was born in Patrick County, was Monument Avenue's second statue, erected in 1907.
Thank you RPD for stopping an act of illegal vandalism!! But, as we constantly hear from other groups (sometimes deservedly so) “there’s more work to be done”.....there’s more to do here. Step 1 - Stop the vandals....check. Steps 2 through 5 - Arrest / Convict / Sentence / Recover lost dollars for repairs and police cost of service. That will stop the anarchy in our great city in short order. A good first step here, though. Good work!
Awwww poor Andrew got a strawberry on his elbow. Amusing that he posts video pleading for the listeners to hear him scream "I'm Press"! Pathetic.....
Thank you, Richmond Police, for taking action to prevent destruction of public property. A mob shouldn't be the ones to decide to topple statues. This is not their property. They are vandalizing property and trying to get around the legal and safe process for statue removal.
In Portsmouth last week a protester was seriously injured when one of the statues that was torn down fell on his head.
Rumors of War next?
Its about time. A few white anarchist are destroying our city. No arrest? Stuart was the model for Rumors of War that now sits at the VMFA. It offends many people, so place is it next?
The right way to have the monuments removed is to work within the confines of local and state government. Those destroying these monuments at night despise the rights of all who respect the authority of local and state government.
It is time the POLICE take the action needed to stop the VANDALISM that is going ON. The protesters are taking actions that are not what they should do.
Thank God the police are doing their job.
The worst chemical agent is the stench created by the presence of these memorials! It is time to clear the air. Take them down! By whatever means necessary....
Wow!!! The Richmond authorities actually engaged a group that was vandalizing public property. Now that’s front page news!!!
Poor Mayor. Got to fire another chief for looking out for the city.
