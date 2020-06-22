12:50 a.m. update: Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the 5th District, said in a tweet after midnight Monday morning that she and 9th District council member Michael Jones are calling for immediate removal of the monuments for “public safety reasons.”

Under state law, the city doesn’t control the statues until July 1. The Lee statue, the largest and most well-known, is owned by the state. Its removal is the subject of a court battle.

North Carolina’s governor ordered Sunday that the Confederate statues removed from the state capital, also out of concern for public safety.

12:15 a.m. update: After midnight, about three hours into the standoff between police and protesters between the Lee and Stuart monuments, Richmond City Council member Michael Jones of the 9th District tried to broker talks between both sides.

"I just want everyone to be able to go home safely," Jones said, adding that most of the protesters are VCU students or recent graduates, who are the same age as his daughter, Jocelyn.

He said he wanted to make sure there would be no more tear gas or rubber bullets used on protesters.

"I have an issue with tear gas. I have a fundamental issue with tear gas being used on Americans. That is the wrong thing to happen, in my opinion," said Jones, who has been calling for the removal of the Confederate statues and monuments for some time. "I have an issue with tear gas being used on VCU students and VCU grads because that's who's out here -- people who learned about speaking truth to power that's right up the street. That's why I'm here."

11:45 p.m. update: Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters witnessed at least five people being detained by police, and the use of pepper spray. According to several posts on social media, tear gas was also deployed by police.

A reporter with VCU's student newspaper The Commonwealth Times posted a video on his Twitter page of him being pepper sprayed by police as they marched up Monument Avenue. He later posted a photo of his bloody elbow, which he said happened after he was thrown to the ground by an officer he bumped into while filming. 

"Police were pushing back a crowd standing in the median and in the street [on Monument Avenue]," said Andrew Ringle, The Commonwealth Times' Executive Editor, from a friend's apartment near the statue. "Some protesters threw water bottles, but really it was mostly police rolling flashbangs back into the crowd and telling people to disperse."

Ringle said as he was backing away while filming, he bumped into an officer who has his back to him.

"He grabbed me by the shirt collar and threw me to the ground," said Ringle, a rising senior and mass communications major at VCU. "I fell on my elbows and knees, got up and ran away almost completely blinded by the spray."

Earlier story

Police descended on Stuart Circle just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to intercede after protesters tied ropes around the J.E.B Stuart statue, a tribute to the Confederate general near the heart of Richmond, in an effort to bring it down.

Officers in riot gear shouted down people yelling "F*** the police," declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly and threatening to deploy chemical agents.

Protesters in Richmond and across the country have toppled icons they say embody white supremacy and oppression during a wave of unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last month. Five statues in Richmond have been pulled down over the last three weeks.

At around 9:20 p.m., the Richmond Police Department sent out a message via Twitter that the assembly at the Stuart monument, which is at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle near downtown, was deemed unlawful.

The crowd chanted back, "We're not leaving."

Just before 10 p.m., a line of officers in riot gear marched toward the statue. Minutes later they encircled the statue, blocking off all sides of the monument.

RPD tweeted around 10:10 p.m. the reason for the declaration: "The Unlawful Assembly was declared earlier due to protesters attempting to pull down the J.E.B. Stuart statue with rope, which could have caused serious injuries."

As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers continued to move up Monument pushing protesters back toward the Robert E. Lee monument, which has become the epicenter for protesters and their supporters for the past three weeks.

The Richmond Police Department announced on Friday night that it "has the authority to declare protests that become violent, dangerous or disruptive as unlawful assemblies" under Virginia Code ~VA 18.2 -406. This gives police the authority to make arrests if a crowd fails to disperse.

Richmond's interim police chief William "Jody" Blackwell said Friday that he's instructed his officers to "make every effort to support each citizen’s First Amendment right to express their opinion. ... But, some protesters actions put everyone at risk and we must address that.”

According to RPD, when the decision is made to declare something an unlawful assembly, the following will happen: Repeated announcements will be made by bullhorn to alert everyone it is time to leave. That message will say: “This is been deemed an unlawful assembly. Please disperse. Failure to disperse will result in arrest and/or exposure to chemical agents.”

The tribute to Stuart, a Confederate general during the Civil War who was born in Patrick County, was Monument Avenue's second statue, erected in 1907.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.)

Managing Editor Mike Szvetitz contributed to this report.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Sports reporter

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email