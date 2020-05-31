3 a.m. update: An apartment building at 309 W. Broad St. was on fire as protesters still marched through the streets of Richmond.
As the fire department arrived on the scene, protesters wouldn't let them through. Police rushed in with tear gas to clear the area and let the fire fighters through.
While the fire department worked on putting out the fire, protesters rolled a burning trash can onto Broad Street.
1:40 a.m. update: The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was ablaze in the early hours on Sunday morning as protests raged in Richmond.
The Richmond Fire Department could be seen working to put out the fire, which appeared to cover much of the front side of the building, which is located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Nine fire trucks and a police line three blocks long worked to assuage the fire and protect the building.
Graffiti covered much of the building's facade: “f--- racists,” “police are creepy,” “stole from us,” and more.
On the front steps, the word, “abolition.”
Nearby, graffiti covered the Stonewall Jackson statue on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue, where protesters had gathered earlier in the night. The nearby Robert E. Lee memorial and was also covered in graffiti.
A CVS pharmacy also nearby showed shattered glass windows and front doors. Graffiti covered the side of Whole Foods on Broad Street near Boulevard.
The Richmond Fire Department tweeted that they battled two fires Saturday night/Sunday morning. The one at the United Daughters of the Confederacy by the VMFA and the other at VCU's Rhodes Hall on the 700 block of West Franklin Street.
"Both fires are now under control and were on the exterior only," the fire department tweeted around 1:30 a.m. "Crews are being extremely cautious as they’re potentially intentional."
12:45 a.m. update: Two Capitol Police officers were taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment for leg injuries after they were struck by objects thrown at them by protesters, according to Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka.
One officer reported having been struck by a baseball bat and the other by a beer bottle, according to Macenka, after crowds gathered at the main Capitol Square gate at Ninth and Grace streets shortly after 9 p.m.
11 p.m. update: Police at least twice launched tear gas into a crowd of protesters from the barricade it formed around Richmond Police headquarters on West Grace Street as firecrackers were ignited and dumpsters burned.
Police lined the front of the headquarters and the alleys around it Saturday night as protesters made it the focus of their march for the second straight night.
Shortly after, crowds seemed to disperse as tear gas lingered over Broad Street like fog.
(Staff writers Mel Leonor and Ali Rockett contributed to this report)
Earlier story:
A night after violent demonstrations gripped Richmond in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, more unrest broke out Saturday evening.
The protests started peacefully Saturday night, with demonstrators gathered on a downtown street corner chanting as passing cars honked at them. But by 9:30 the scene had changed with protesters tossing garbage cans and water bottles and firing gunshots into the air as they marched through the city. Multiple windows were smashed along Broad Street.
On Saturday morning, the streets of Richmond whirred with the sounds of city cleaning trucks as they rounded corners and pumped the brakes at each sighting of profanity toward police or “BLM” sprayed across government buildings, walls and storefronts after Friday night’s protest in response to the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
The cleaning trucks passed Belvidere Street, where a GRTC Pulse bus burned just hours before, and the corner of North Monroe and West Grace, where the vehicle on fire was a police car. VCU workers sprayed the university’s Institute for Contemporary Art walls clean of “BLM” and a four-letter profanity, written just feet away from a “Solidarity is Essential” sign.
By Saturday evening, Richmond Police Department headquarters was boarded up with wooden panels fitted to conceal its windows, buses stopped running and Capitol Square was closed as cities across the U.S. braced for further protests .
Dozens of demonstrators stood peacefully Saturday evening at Belvidere and Broad streets, holding up signs that said “Love wins,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.” Police watched nearby. The crowd began marching toward Monroe Park around 9 p.m.
Saturday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney addressed Friday night’s protest — which RPD said had no arrests — and the violent injustices that continue to happen against black communities. Stoney told VPM that while he understands the outrage, those who are damaging black-owned businesses should stay home.
“What you’re seeing around this country and saw in Richmond last night is built up pain. I feel that, and it hurts,” Stoney later tweeted. “I know it could have been me or my brother. But two wrongs don’t make a right. If you love this city, you’ll express your pain without hurting others.”
Richmond police said an officer suffered a minor injury during the protest Friday, but that they’re not aware of anyone being arrested.
Police also said they are currently assessing the damage from the protests and contacting property owners.
One black-owned business impacted Friday night was Waller & Company Jewelers, which has been in business off Broad Street for 120 years and had a window smashed in by a brick, according to surveillance cameras.
Another was Success Beaute Bar on West Grace Street, which hasn’t yet celebrated a year, didn’t qualify for federal paycheck protection loans and is waiting for the insurance company to open on Monday to assess the damage.
Owner Kurtshel Stroman said the windows were broken, four televisions were ripped off the wall and the front door taken down. This weekend would’ve been the first she could open following the pandemic, but now she’s not sure when that will be.
“What statement are you making by breaking the windows of a black business, stealing from a black business? You can’t make that statement that you’re trying to make,” she said. “We have people that are not even involved directly in the community that is affected who are coming in to do these loots and riots thinking that they are helping and they are hurting.”
Stroman said she believes her salon was damaged because of its proximity to the police precinct. She said she supports peaceful protest and wishes these same efforts would go into advocating for policy change.
A GRTC Pulse bus was set on fire Friday night during the protest, but no employees or passengers were injured, according to a GRTC statement Saturday. GRTC also announced that it will suspend service from 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday night.
“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. “I also believe it is important for GRTC to make space for people to protest this weekend without endangering our GRTC family members. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation in Richmond and will only provide service when we determine it is safe.”
GRTC plans to resume service Monday morning but may have service delays or end service following protests.
Capitol Square was closed to the public Saturday after Friday night’s protest.
“The decision to keep Capitol Square closed was made after multiple surrounding buildings were damaged during civil unrest Friday,” according to a statement from the Department of General Services and Capitol Police.
Damage mentioned included a window broken in the Barbara Johns Building and the vandalizing of the Virginia Capitol Visitor’s Center, the Virginia Supreme Court Building and the Washington Building.
Capitol Square is usually closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. A reopening date or time has not been disclosed.
Friday night’s protest began around 8:30 p.m. and was in response to the ongoing police violence that has impacted black communities, including the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protesters in Richmond also paid tribute to Marcus-David Peters, a VCU alum who was killed by Richmond police officers in 2018 during a mental health crisis.
The Hanover NAACP announced a Call to Action Event on Sunday at 1 p.m. about the death of Floyd and other acts of violence at the hands of law enforcement. It will be held downtown at the Richmond Reconciliation Statue at 15th and East Main streets but is closed to the public.
Speakers include Stoney and the president of the Richmond Branch NAACP, the superintendent of Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond police chief, among others. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
An online flyer circulating Saturday called for a peaceful protest at 6 p.m. Monday starting at the Capitol.
Longtime organizer Iman Shabazz said these issues go beyond businesses being attacked or wanting police accountability. They’re rooted in systemic oppression, he said.
“If we’re not talking about providing resources, if you’re not talking about the type of genuine and authentic inclusion, then I don’t expect anything to happen,” Shabazz said. Without it, he said, communities are waiting for the next “unfortunate, egregious” act to occur.
Some local organizers, such as Chelsea Higgs Wise, said the goal is to get the reform in policing they have worked toward for years, not just news conferences or statements.
In a Friday webinar made up of black activists, mental health advocates and social workers, they called for a civilian review board to hold police accountable in Richmond and establish the “Marcus Alert” in honor of Peters — the teacher who was fatally shot during a mental health crisis. The shooting was deemed justified by prosecutors.
Activists also asked for more transparency in how Richmond police conduct crisis intervention training and their de-escalation practices.
“The way to do that isn’t by meeting at the reconciliation statue,” Higgs Wise said. “It’s by actually reconciling with these organizers you’ve been pushing off for years and sitting down and talking about what has to be done right now.”
“Stoney told VPM that while he understands the outrage, those who are damaging black-owned businesses should stay home.”
Is this a misprint? Just black owned businesses should be left unharmed? Surely this is a misprint. What is going on?
I wonder how many of these rioters are registered to vote? Though not as exciting as burning and looting it is the way civilized people effect change.
I am for succession from the Liberals and their stronghold areas mostly on the coasts but also including the Richmond area. I am not an elitist Republican nor a Communist Socialist Democrat. I am a Grass Roots Right Conservative Patriot who is sick and tired of lawlessness no matter what form it comes in. I am at the point of just giving these people and their areas up, over to their lawlessness, their hate Whitey, celebrate me mentality, their Godless, Racist ways, to implode. Succession or War is the only solution to this problem and that was on the way to happening had not the pandemic delayed it. A high of 70%of Americans poled, thought so! It is on the horizon folks! Everything is past the point of reconciliation with Liberals and the Grass Roots Right Conservative Patriots who fill up the rest of the majority of the State. We can not and will not come together. No one condones but condemns the action of the renegade police who killed the Black Man in Minnesota but what is going on is way out of hand as usual! You hate the police and law enforcement? Just withdraw them and see what happens! You will destroy yourselves quickly! I would hope succession will settle this and to leave the Liberals to their own self destruction but War may be the end means to rid ourselves of this plague.
These are not protesters they are violent thugs roaming the streets of Richmond in the cover of darkness bent on destruction and should be treated as such.
Tonight I heard one of the 'protestors', a young black female, say to her cohort, "That police officer is black. He's missing the whole point of this." (Correction applied by me for ebonics used).
St Paul MN Mayor stated every rioter they arrested was from out of town. I suspect RVA will find the same. Why exactly, would people in RVA march on the RVA Police Headquarters and threaten it? Why are police in various cities being attacked because of a rogue police unit in Minneapolis? Look to the out-of-town instigators.
There sure we're a lot them, out of towners. Kids dressed like skeletons and all sorts of weird Ajit
I appreciate Councilwoman Kim Gray, a candidate for Mayor, out to help her constituents in the cleanup.
This was part of a national organized effort to sow destruction. The organizers of these planned riots need to be held legally and civilly liable for their actions. There was going to be nothing peaceful about this event from the start. Only fools would think otherwise.
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
Flaky .... by your standards, everyone will fail, again, and again. Period.
Drake, what would you have him do? Local police/sheriff's offices are under the control of their localities. There is only so much the President or Congress can do and even only so much state governors and legislatures can do. Oh the FBI and other appropriate agencies can be sent in to investigate and, where appropriate, Federal charges can be filed again, where appropriate. As President Theodore Roosevelt once said, the President has a "bully pulpit" (a public office or position of authority that provides its occupant with an outstanding opportunity to speak out on any issue) but, realistically, there is only so much the President can actually do. In Virginia we have local police departments and sheriff's offices that are excellent, the envy of many other states. If Minnesota is having problems with their law enforcement officers then they need to address those problems locally and if protests are to be held then they should be PEACEFUL and held in Minnesota not here. By the way, the other day a Chesterfield County police officer was shot when he made a traffic stop. So far no protests for him, Blue lives matter too just as much as black lives, white lives, Hispanic lives, Asian lives, Arabic lives, etc.
Please dont confuse drake with facts.
TDS!!!!! What has your coonman gov done drake?
This rioting is wrong. Yes. BUT, MN. officials saw a cold blooded murder on video and witnesses to it were speaking out, but they were doing nothing ... for four days, nothing. Those police officers should have been immediately charged with murder and even later should have been charged with more than 3rd degree and manslaughter. My goodness, what more did it take? And the police officer doing the killing did it in broad daylight in front of others and he surely knew there were cameras around. He didn't care. He was proud of his criminal behavior. HE is responsible for all the turmoil happening across the nation as a result and the MN. officials failed miserably to act early on. And where was Sen. Amy Klobuchar early on. They failed and now we all pay. May George Floyd RIP. My condolences to all the loved ones.
Unfortunately the only way for these wrongs to be redressed in America seems to be protests to call attention to them. The white privilege set would prefer to just sweep them under the carpet.
And your protesting includes destruction of property and theft from people of your own race. You are beyond stupid
Crabs in a barrel.
And do not forget the Hispanic privilege set that also sees lawlessness in RVA, damaging and destroying businesses because of a rogue police action a thousand miles away. It is amazing that though the perpetrator has been charged with murder, and that city is is working it out, nonetheless businesses in RVA, RVA police, and heck let's burn the whole city because of that.
Clearly it was not your business damaged. There is no excuse, none, for businesses in Richmond to be damaged or destroyed because of rogue police actions a thousand miles away.
White America has a problem and it's itself... 400 years of oppressing and exploiting black people... White America needs to deal with this or see the country go down in flames (literally)... Time to take all the spoon fed lies, rationalization, alibis and excuses and flush them... I know that REDNECK AMERICA, i.e. Neanderthal Nation, ain't going to like it... Tough... They can self-deport to Russia since they seem to be in love with Putin... ~~~ Bob
Perhaps you should self deport to the country of your ancestors where such behavior is the norm.
And maybe, Steve, you should thank your Republican leadership for not only a pandemic that will probably in time kill us all, but we're finding ourselves at war while we wait. Happy?
Gwen Talbot Perhaps you should thank by our Democratic leadership for sitting on legislation while hoping the economy will continue to fail. Plenty of blame to go around
No one hopes the economy will fail, Steve. And only idiots and Trump cultists (but I repeat myself) that canard.
No Steve. This one belongs to the Republican crowd.
~~~Sideshow Bob ..... Some Black Americans have a problem, and it's those who stir the pot of racism, while others who have been free for over 150 years, but still mired in 400 years of oppression of black people.
Most important is one political party, and their media, that “uses” (exploits) blacks as being victims, for votes, and their quest to control all of the little people, black and white.
Democrats were the ruling party of the South during Slavery, and the Civil War, and they are the same ruling power today who wants to keep blacks enslaved, for their own survival. Period. ~~~Tracy
Tracy: OMG, you always live in the past. You are so boring. Where do you get that the Democrats are the "ruling party" of today? Who controls the U. S. Senate and who has allowed this impeached president of ours to continue to spread hate and anger every opportunity he gets. Trump is just glad to have something, anything, take attention away from his clearly mishandling of Covid-19 and causing 100,000 deaths. HE should have been out there on Day One seeing that these murderers were charged. Instead he allowed it all to get out of hand, riots, just like he did with Charlottesville.
Gwen, you need to step off your band box and take a break.
Gwen is 100% correct, Vicki. Open your eyes to reality .
Vicki: Covid-19 is Trump's legacy and these riots will also belong to him. The cop's cold blooded killing was a hate crime. Where was Orange Trump's Justice Department?
“Protest turns violent” = riot! TD doesn’t have the courage to call it that.
And there were NO ARRESTS? Either we have some very lazy or incompetent officers in our city's police department or they were told by the higher-ups to STAND DOWN and let the thugs run wild. Gee.......I wonder which one it was.
So glad I live in Hanover, where our sheriff would not stand for that kind of nonsense -- but neither would the community as a whole.
Democrat leadership is unable to maintain order in the cities that it governs. Citizens and property are at risk.
This was clearly a hate crime and for four days President Trump did nothing. Where was the federal government (U.S. Attys., FBI) to quickly take over and charge these police officers for the cold blooded killing. Like this administration didn't know there would be riots? This president enjoys and preaches violence. He can't wait to call out his "military" to start the shooting. It could have and should have been prevented early on, on Day One, when this murderer killed and wanted to be seen. The government officials responsible for maintaining order have failed miserably.
And Stoney and the Governor clearly demonstrated that last night
And that Steve is the point of this article. Not only does he not condemn the behavior, but it seems that Stoney is fine with it as long as they don’t target black owned businesses.
GT-you are one sick puppy......right up there with DrakiePooPoo. Absolutely hopeless. You are so far gone, nothing you say is worth the effort to respond to.
Yeah, it's all Trump's fault. LOL!
KS: You can't respond because I'm right. I expect my comments are way over your head. But if you'd rather just demean me or anybody else you don't agree with, feel free if it makes you feel like a big man. But let me tell you a little secret: It makes you look stupid and uninformed.
Goodness, Federalism demands that localities lead on criminal law matters. The federal government has no jurisdiction, although the DOJ the next day stated they will investigate. That is all it could do.
EG: Investigate? So the video of the cold blooded killing didn't strike 'em first thing as being criminal? And maybe they didn't understand the store's manager when he said he had watched and there was no resistance? This was a hate crime. Don't tell us the federal government had no jurisdiction. You don't know what you're talking about.
Rick -- Decades and decades of leftist hegemony can make things kind of tough; both economically and culturally.
JK: Don't blame the DEMS. It's the Republican Party that's running ... I mean ruining America these days. First Covid-19 and now racial riots. Trump's Justice Department did nothing to stop this hate crime early on. Trump's counting on his military to bang, bang, shoot 'em up.
