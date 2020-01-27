In a rebuke of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan, a majority of the Richmond City Council plans to ask Mayor Levar Stoney to pull his controversial economic development proposal before a final vote next month.
A formal request co-patroned by five members of the council is slated for introduction at the end of Monday’s council meeting, according to a draft version of the resolution obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The request makes clear the proposal on the table does not have the necessary support to secure approval from the council. That would require seven votes.
A Stoney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter Monday afternoon.
NH District Corp., the development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II, lambasted the council members in a sharply worded statement.
"It’s unfortunate that instead of looking for ways to improve the Navy Hill proposal, these council members are putting their heads in the sand and hoping that the city’s problems resolve themselves," according to the statement. "We proactively sought to sit down with each of these five members to ask them for their ideas, amendments and recommendations to make this the best possible deal for Richmond, to which they have offered nothing."
The council resolution requests that the administration complete a small area plan, conduct “robust” public engagement, complete appraisals of the city-owned land in the vicinity, and do an assessment of the infrastructure. It requests that after taking those steps, Stoney issue a new solicitation for redevelopment of the area.
The original solicitation, issued in November 2017 and closed in February 2018, yielded a single response, from Farrell’s group. It had indicated its interest in replacing the Richmond Coliseum and redeveloping the area several months in advance of Stoney’s solicitation.
Sponsoring the resolution are 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, Council Vice President Chris Hilbert of the 3rd District, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch and 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell.
The resolution was first reported by Jason Roop, a freelance reporter and former Style Weekly editor.
The request comes as Stoney and NH District Corp. have redoubled efforts to rally public support for the plans. In recent weeks they have made a series of announcements billed as improvements to the terms of the deal.
Among the changes: requesting a portion of the state sales tax to help pay down the cost of the publicly financed arena and shrink the size of a special tax zone that Stoney initially proposed to the council. The project’s backers have also announced a pledge to bring 2,000 additional jobs downtown as well as a new minor league hockey team to Richmond if the project is approved.
Those announcements have served another purpose: ramping up pressure on council members who have expressed doubts about the project. However, council members making the request said they are unmoved.
“Most of the things that are being put on the table have not been finalized or materialized and I question whether all of the deliverables and promises that have been put into the proposal last minute will actually come to fruition,” Lynch said.
“To me, what it looks like and I think what people are thinking, is it looks like a bunch of Hail Mary passes, and where was that stuff in the summertime? Where was that stuff before?”
Replacing the Coliseum should be a regional effort, Hilbert said.
“[The counties] need to be part of this,” he said. “If they don’t want to join us, maybe it’s something we shouldn’t do.” He added: “I’m not budging. I told the administration a month ago that I was a hard ‘no.’”
The Navy Hill proposal calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum, more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
Michael Jones, the 9th District representative, said he wanted the council to carry out the process it originally laid out to review the plans. The resolution is a deviation from that process, he said.
“Now we have to talk about this resolution, not the merits of the project.”
The council request is nonbinding. If adopted, it would not force Stoney to withdraw the plans, meaning the ordinances would remain on the council’s docket. A final vote is scheduled for Feb. 24.
In an interview late last year, Stoney said that he would not withdraw the plans if it appeared the council would reject them. He said at the time that the council had a responsibility to strengthen the terms of the deal, rather than reject the project outright, if its members were dissatisfied with the deal his administration negotiated.
“As I’ve stated in the past, this is the most criticized, most studied, most talked about economic development project in the city’s history. And I think those involved deserve a vote,” he said at the time.
(This story will be updated.)
Council finally votes correctly on a proposal!
Stoney read council's lips No, No, No. No is no whether you like it or not. If you do not like it so sad too bad ..….than take a hike, resign your position and leave Richmond.
Let’s hire Hunter Biden to be on this board!!!! He is an expert
LOL!!! Touche'
