Tuesday morning update, 7:45 a.m.: The Richmond Police Department declared demonstrators' encampment at City Hall an unlawful assembly at 12:42 A.M. Tuesday morning.
The unlawful assembly was declared due to "conditions of activity such as sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic, blocking entrances or exits of buildings that impact public safety or infrastructure," according to a Twitter post from the Richmond Police.
At 12:42 a.m., an Unlawful Assembly was declared at Richmond City Hall on Marshall Street. Please leave the area immediately. Failure to disperse will result in arrest. pic.twitter.com/3NmAsRBli9— Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 23, 2020
Virginia State Police moved in on the encampment — dubbed "Reclamation Square" demonstrators — shortly before the announcement, according to a reporter from The Commonwealth Times. There, officers reportedly deployed various chemical irritants, flash bangs and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, who had begun their sit-in six hours prior.
Police delayed tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd in front of city hall. The group was pushed back to the intersection of 8th and Marshall. pic.twitter.com/Cut4SoujEm— Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) June 23, 2020
The dispersal of protesters at City Hall comes roughly seven hours after the Department of General Services announced an ordinance prohibiting demonstrators from gathering at the Robert E. Lee monument between sunset and sunrise.
The crowd at the Lee monument thinned out by 11 p.m. Monday night, as there were less than two dozen people at the statue when a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter drove by.
Earlier story:
On the 25th consecutive day of demonstrations in Richmond, a group of about 100 protesters set up an encampment outside Richmond City Hall on Monday evening.
Dubbed “Reclamation Square,” according to a banner and pamphlets handed out to the crowd, the protesters at the encampment demanded police reforms from city leaders.
Before 7 p.m., eight tents had been set up on East Marshall between North Ninth and North 10th streets. Bikes and cars encircled the gathering.
“Our guiding principle is, ‘Black liberation by any means necessary,’ ” the pamphlet read.
A few miles west, another group of protesters gathered as they have for weeks around the city’s Robert E. Lee monument, which has become a makeshift gathering place for protesters in Richmond.
State and city officials on Monday afternoon issued an order banning gatherings on the grounds from sunset to sunrise, citing safety.
Protesters defied that order. As of press time, law enforcement officials had begun to surround the area but had not moved to remove the crowd of more than 150 people.
The Lee statue has served as the epicenter of the city’s activism this month, drawing hundreds on a near-daily basis.
Protesters have gathered there. Block parties with music and food have been held. People from across the state have gone to observe the statue and its graffiti. A sign unofficially renamed the location as “Marcus-David Peters Circle” after the high school teacher killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018.
As sunset approached, Beth Almore, a local teacher, snapped photos of the makeshift memorials to document them, fearing they would be removed and discarded if police overtook the circle.
“I was concerned about that,” said Almore, adding that she hopes they will be preserved by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
“This is an interesting moment in the history of Richmond and it needs to be documented. As an African American woman ... the artwork for me is healing an ulcer. I felt for the first time I could breathe when I passed this statue.”
Monday’s gathering, which began at Monroe Park near VCU’s downtown campus, marked the 25th night of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Richmond.
As two protests unfolded in Richmond, 14 advocacy groups sought to cement the demands of demonstrators.
In a letter shared on social media, a group representing more than a dozen separate community organizations issued a “solidarity statement from the Richmond Uprising” and, in it, seven clear demands.
The demands included reopening the Marcus-David Peters case; defunding the Richmond Police Department; dropping charges against arrested protesters; removing Confederate monuments; establishing a civilian review board with subpoena power to investigate police misconduct; and releasing the names of Richmond police officers under investigation for excessive use of force.
***
The overnight closures at the Lee monument are in place indefinitely, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of General Services, the Capitol Police, the Virginia State Police and the Richmond Police Department.
The agencies said that while peaceful events have been held on the grounds, “concerns are mounting for the safety of those in attendance” at the events and “for those living and working within the immediate area, especially at night.”
The area will reopen each day at sunrise, according to the news release, which also outlined regulations for people visiting the monument. Those rules, which became part of state code in 2019, include no vehicles, no climbing on the statue or its steps, and a maximum occupancy of 500 people.
The agencies also barred additional banners, flags, posters or other objects placed on or affixed to the statue. Events that are expected to have 10 or more people also require a permit.
The news release said the substantial increase in people visiting the monument and “intermittent blockages to vehicular traffic within the intersection pose serious safety risks.” The agencies said there has been vandalism, trespassing on private properties on Monument Avenue, littering, public urination and excessive noise.
“As a result of increasing public safety risks and numerous legal violations, state and local law enforcement will be enforcing state laws, city ordinances and the regulations for use of the Lee Monument property,” the agencies said. “These steps are necessary to provide a safe and secure area for individuals who want to express their First Amendment rights peacefully, as well as general visitors to the site, City of Richmond residents and property owners.”
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the Lee statue, which is state-owned, taken down June 4 after mass calls from demonstrators to rid Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, of its Confederate symbols.
The Richmond City Council has said it will take down the four statues on city property once a new state law takes effect.
Northam’s decision led to three lawsuits being filed objecting to the monument’s removal. A complaint filed by a descendant of the people who signed the land over to the state argues that under the terms of the 1890 agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”
A Richmond judge issued a 10-day injunction barring the statue’s removal on June 8 and extended that injunction last week. Another hearing is scheduled for July 23.
Even with the removal plans put on pause, the statue has continued to serve as the hub for protests.
The scene has been peaceful at the monument, with pictures being taken on its pedestal, a basketball hoop set up for pickup games, and protesters installing a wheelchair-accessible ramp over the weekend. The state put up temporary concrete barriers last week as well, saying they would protect protesters.
Police did arrest an off-duty Richmond International Airport Police Department officer on Saturday, charging him with trespassing in a building overlooking the Lee monument.
This isn’t the first time gatherings at the statue, the largest in the city, have been banned.
Following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe temporarily barred gatherings at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. He then imposed emergency regulations in November 2017, which became permanent last year.
Those rules — no vehicles, a cap on the number of people gathered and the overnight closures, among others — are the ones state and local officials are now citing.
25 nights of demonstrations.... WAY more than on President Obama’s watch. Another record for Rump.
Instead of sending in mediators and negotiators, President Lysol gasses churches. Now we’ve seen which philosophy is more effective at defusing protests.
They’ve even tried to bring down the Andrew Jackson statue in D.C., Rump’s favorite President, right under Rump’s nose. His approach has failed.
Time for a Democratic President to come in and clean up yet another republican mess.
Hillary was so right about what a dumpster fire the Rump administration would be.
#DontDrinkBleach
Good News!!! Should have been done 3 weeks ago.
Last night, while I slumbered soundly, Robert E Lee came to me in a dream.
He looked a bit weary and tired, but he told me he was quite proud of movement abounding in the USA.
I was shocked and thought maybe there was a different movement afoot that I missed to re unite the South.
I asked him to explain.
He asked me look back in time and remember all my readings of the beginning of the Secession. Times were pretty vocal back then too. Couple of people got caned, and a few tarred and feathered. Protests abounded until the fateful day when Secession happened and the Confederate States of America was born.
The people of the South had enough, it was time to move on.
As he spoke, Jeff Davis, Stonewall Jackson, JEB Stuart and a host of other formers of the CSA appeared and nodded agreement.
In a similar way the BLM movement is like the Confederacy. People have had enough and want a big change. Unfortunately, they have no great organization yet, no leaders with a vision, so they are still in the paint throwing, rioting, and looting stage.
The general went on to say he was quite proud of encampment around his statue in Richmond. To him it symbolized their desire to pay homage to ideals set forth over 150 Years ago in the confederacy, to stand up for what you believe in!
He wasn’t happy about the paint but what the hey..different strokes for different folks.
And for tearing down the statues, he was concerned with damage, but thought they belong closer to the ground so today's citizens could look into the eyes of these visionaries of centuries past, and appreciate the quest for values.
I was speechless when I woke, but now I have to agree, that there is a lot of similarity between the Confederacy and the BLM.
I wonder what their new government will be called??
"Obamacares". Period.
Let came yo you in a dream????? I know conservatives favor their “beliefs” over actual facts, but come on.
Here are the facts regarding Lee.
“But even if one conceded Lee’s military prowess, he would still be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans in defense of the South’s authority to own millions of human beings as property because they are black. Lee’s elevation is a key part of a 150-year-old propaganda campaign designed to erase slavery as the cause of the war and whitewash the Confederate cause as a noble one.
In Reading the Man, the historian Elizabeth Brown Pryor’s portrait of Lee through his writings, Pryor writes that “Lee ruptured the Washington and Custis tradition of respecting slave families” by hiring them off to other plantations, and that “by 1860 he had broken up every family but one on the estate, some of whom had been together since Mount Vernon days.” The separation of slave families was one of the most unfathomably devastating aspects of slavery, and Pryor wrote that Lee’s slaves regarded him as “the worst man I ever see.””
When two of his slaves escaped and were recaptured, Lee either beat them himself or ordered the overseer to “lay it on well.” Wesley Norris, one of the slaves who was whipped, recalled that “not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, Gen. Lee then ordered the overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done.” “
There’s what you actually see when you look into the eyes of that “visionary”.
Maybe the interim police chief should be made permanent if hes going to protect all people and uphold the law. These young indoctrinated (mostly white) anarchists don't deserve any more rights than others in society. They will not accomplish their goals because they don't have any goals.
Now it's described as the "Richmond Uprising." Here's a prediction: Richmond will NOT be rising because of the anarchy that has been enabled for over three weeks. Ride through newly blighted sections of Richmond and the visuals tell the story. RICHMOND MATTERED. Then the Democrats and urban terrorists took over.
Wait till November...You'll get to whine some more
So the protestors are making a nuisance of themselves....Yep...That's what protestors do....Interesting that an odd duty airport cop was arrested for trespassing in a building overlooking the Lee Statue. I bet theres more to that story....The article listed the complaints about the protestors but acknowledged that they were peaceful.....Here's the tricky issue for the government...If they go in and "Take back their city" it's likely that there will be violence from the police that will be filmed....This will fuel even more protests and the cycle will repeat...I know the Law and Order Muricans want the police to go in and bust heads....But...That's exactly what the protestors are protesting against...Police brutality and overreach of their authority...The sooner the city and state takes these statues down the better. They'll have removed the flashpoint and things will calm down. Like the protestors I have zero faith that the statues will come down without continued pressure....Good Job by the protestors in keeping that pressure on...
Removing statues will have zero impact on the mostly Black inner city's inhabitants. The real problem is the inner city lifestyle. Most kids are raised in fatherless homes. Education is undervalued. There will be no progress until these root causes are addressed.
Inner City lifestyle? What do you know about that other than what Hannity and Limbaugh tell you...Just more racist BS.,
Statistics dont lie.
While his choice of wording was poor, his points still stand as major issues that are common in inner city communities.
Spice 1, Scarface, Too $hort, Schooly D, and Paris are not Hannity or Limbaugh.
Mr. Jones - In the context of your comment, protesters = mobs.
Watching the same cast or Law and Order He men real Muricans wail about Richmond is amusing...Take back the city...Arrest them all...Socialists...Oh Noes...On and on with the wailing. These protests will pass....The statues will come down...The graffiti will not be taken off the statues...Hopefully they'll go into a museum. This is the reality..
They do this because no one will stop them.
The city response will likely be to wait them out..... they gotta get tired of camping at some point.
Same with the rioting vandalism and destruction of property. Perhaps if we ignore them, they won't do it again the next night.
A good thunder storm helps, too.
Cleansing the masses.
So....the protestors are making a nuisance of themselves....Yep...That's what protestors do....Interesting that an off duty airport cop was arrested for trespassing in a building overlooking the Lee Statue. I bet there's more to that story....The article listed the complaints about the protestors but acknowledged that they were peaceful.....Here's the tricky issue for the government...If they go in and "Take back their city" it's likely that there will be violence from the police that will be filmed....This will fuel even more protests and the cycle will repeat...I know the Law and Order Muricans want the police to go in and bust heads....But...That's exactly what the protestors are protesting against...Police brutality and overreach of their authority...The sooner the city and state takes these statues down the better. They'll have removed the flashpoint and things will calm down. Like the protestors I have zero faith that the statues will come down without continued pressure....Good Job by the protestors in keeping that pressure on...
After a life time of wondering .... we now know how the phrase "Cut off your nose to spite your face" came to be. Period.
The mob has no cahones if it doesn’t demand the name of Richmond, Capital of the Confederacy and named by the son of William Byrd, a plantation owner with mucho slaves, be changed ….. followed by tearing down the capital that Jefferson designed, and built on the back of slaves.
The mob will also be amiss it doesn’t realize that the big white house on the Pennsylvania Avenue was painted white for a reason, and the anthem to the flag they kneel to, has to go.
God is looking down and singing to the Mob …. “Free at last, Free at last ….. soon this dying Country will be yours alone, and the many carpetbaggers who assisted youse in its demise". Period.
Similar to the once heralded ‘Occupy Wall Street’ that eventually failed and for the same reason......mostly idealistic idle young people that have no practical life experiences yet (haven’t had to earn a living)!
Keep in mind that all of this "protesting" is going to keep people from wanting to drive into downtown Richmond. All of those who work in the city's restaurants might as well start seeking jobs in the counties as soon as possible because their places of work will dry up and close.
who's paying for all these "protesters" equipment and time. 25 days that's gotta be costing something.
I assumed they were living off the corona virus stimulus check they received courtesy of Uncle Sam.
The mob is getting more bolder .... they know when they gots the backing of the Democrat community. Period.
Now clean all the monuments up also and get rid of all the garbage around them. Anybody protesting after sunset needs to be arrested, thrown in jail, and arraigned the next morning!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Here's the thing about social change and protests and protestors: You gotta know when to start; and you gotta know when to stop. It's all about public opinion and when you have it on your side, you need to keep it. If you guys screw this up, after all this work it's going to be on you. Use reason and negotiations and keep the public's opinion on your side. It's slipping now and it's time to do what is perceived by all as 'good'. By 'all' I mean not just your supporters. And remember it's about a just cause, not your ego.
The problem is too many "Protesters" do not seek mere social change, but their real goal is revolution to totally overthrow the current system.
Modifications to our society are insufficient; it must be totally destroyed for total replacement.
And they deliberately use naive protesters as their pawns.
This is not conspiracy stuff....listen to them.....they will tell you their intentions.
Remember the Obama's preacher, Jeremiah Wright?
Remember that he followed Black Liberation Theology?
When Bret Baier interviewed Wright he repeatedly asked him to explain BLT. His only response was to tell Bret to read James H. Cone.
I did so back in 2008 Mr. Cone's book titled, " A Black Theology of Liberation", Twentieth Anniversary Edition, and read for a second time just recently. Here are a couple things I believe help explain what's going on today.
In the preface of he states that, "There will be no peace in America until whites begin to hate their whiteness, asking from the depths of their being: "How can we become black?"
On page 24, "The black experience is police departments adding more recruits and buying more guns to "provide law and order" which means making a city safe for its white population".
Page 25, "The black experience is the feeling one has when attacking the enemy of black humanity by throwing a Molotov cocktail into a white owned building and watching it go up in flames. We know,of course, that getting rid of evil takes something more than burning down buildings, but one must start somewhere".
On page 62, "The goal of black theology is the destruction of everything white so blacks can be liberated from alien gods". .....
Isn't what's currently going on exactly what Cone was advocating for in his book?
I'm afraid we have been caught sleeping at the wheel ( a modern day Pearl Harbor if you will) and Trump's stand up routines at these rallies aren't going to change anything.
Anarchy . You will always be a slave to your ignorance
Kinda hard to stop anarchy once you've enabled it for three weeks. Your circus, your monkeys. Too bad the law abiding citizens of Richmond have to watch the sordid show.
Our gov and mayor are much like Obama. Lines in the sand dont mean much.
Irony alert!
"The chants outside City Hall turned to media/press. Chant leader is urging protesters to block media to protect fellow protesters. “If you see false media, correct it. They’re trying to paint us as violent, paint us as criminals.”
These idiots have been watching too much TV and attempting to become like little Seattle!
3 weeks and they don't have porta johns? Well done Governor. At least clean up behind your peeps.
"Black liberation by any means necessary". Do they really believe they are still slaves? I thought this was supposedly about George Floyd or the oft touted, "systemic racism" and police brutality? Sad that our elected officials are sitting on their hands while Richmond is being destroyed. I never imagined a day such as today. Maybe they are waiting for July 1, to enforce some of their "common-sense" gun control laws.
Agreed. They are clueless as to how mindless and immature their rhetoric has become in the 25 day. Police should enforce the existing ordinances and move them two blocks to the city jail. I am betting the majority of city tax payers want them gone
Dave ! You are correct this has nothing to do with the tragic death of George Floyd. This is white kids with a social agenda that offer nothing to a solution. What they is a job and a ticket to a nice socialist country ! This is the Sanders/ Warren supporting cast.
Kinda like communism's "the end justifies the means."
"Can't climb on the statue"? I thought that was already ILLEGAL! How about just standard 'law and order'?
Why don’t clean that abusive language off children see these pictures and live around there.
What language? The F word bothers you? Careful, you're showing your privilege. (sarcasm)
Foul language is indicative of a severely limited vocabulary and an inability to make a coherent point that would be of any interest to a thinking person.
It's about Time !
Welcome to the discussion.
