10:30 a.m. update: Richmond police said the situation has been resolved at the Lee monument on Monument Avenue and one person is in custody on Saturday morning. 

Police tweeted at 10:29 a.m. "The situation at 1805 Monument Avenue has been resolved. The building has been searched. One individual is in custody. The area is secure. Travel restrictions are being lifted."

8:45 a.m. update: Richmond police have the armed individual in custody.

At 8:39 a.m., RPD tweeted that there was no shots fired and the building at 1805 Monument Ave. is secure. However, people are asked to avoid the area until the "all clear" is given.

According to online records, the building at that address is named the Lee Medical Building and was built in 1950.

"1805 Monument Avenue is now secured. The armed individual found there is now in custody. No shots fired. The building will now be searched for any other threats. Pleas continue to avoid the Lee@Monument area until the all clear is given," RPD tweeted.

Police have blocked off access between Meadow Street and the Lee statue and are asking people to stay on the eastern side of the monument. SWAT is also on the scene and was seen on the roof of the Lee Medical Building.

Earlier story

Richmond Police are currently dealing with an "armed individual" in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue around the Robert E. Lee monument.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police tweeted out for people to please avoid the area for their safety.

"Please avoid the area around the LEE Monument. RPD officers are currently dealing with an armed individual in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue. For your safety please stay away," the tweet stated.

The Lee monument has become the epicenter of three weeks of protests and gatherings in Richmond after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Friday night, upwards of 500 people gathered at the Lee monument to celebrate Juneteenth with a candlelight vigil, hosted by musician and Petersburg native Trey Songz.

Hundreds stayed at the monument well after the Friday night's peaceful event was over, and some brought tents, indicating they would stay through the night. About 100 people were there Saturday morning.

(This is a breaking news alert and will be updated)

