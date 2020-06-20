10:30 a.m. update: Richmond police said the situation has been resolved at the Lee monument on Monument Avenue and one person is in custody on Saturday morning.
Police tweeted at 10:29 a.m. "The situation at 1805 Monument Avenue has been resolved. The building has been searched. One individual is in custody. The area is secure. Travel restrictions are being lifted."
8:45 a.m. update: Richmond police have the armed individual in custody.
At 8:39 a.m., RPD tweeted that there was no shots fired and the building at 1805 Monument Ave. is secure. However, people are asked to avoid the area until the "all clear" is given.
According to online records, the building at that address is named the Lee Medical Building and was built in 1950.
"1805 Monument Avenue is now secured. The armed individual found there is now in custody. No shots fired. The building will now be searched for any other threats. Pleas continue to avoid the Lee@Monument area until the all clear is given," RPD tweeted.
1805 Monument Avenue is now secured. The armed individual found there is now in custody. No shots fired. The building will now be searched for any other threats. Pleas continue to avoid the Lee@Monument area until the all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/sh4ycdfS2k— Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 20, 2020
Police have blocked off access between Meadow Street and the Lee statue and are asking people to stay on the eastern side of the monument. SWAT is also on the scene and was seen on the roof of the Lee Medical Building.
Earlier story
Richmond Police are currently dealing with an "armed individual" in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue around the Robert E. Lee monument.
Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police tweeted out for people to please avoid the area for their safety.
"Please avoid the area around the LEE Monument. RPD officers are currently dealing with an armed individual in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue. For your safety please stay away," the tweet stated.
Please avoid the area around the LEE Monument. RPD officers are currently dealing with an armed individual in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue. For your safety please stay away.— Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 20, 2020
The Lee monument has become the epicenter of three weeks of protests and gatherings in Richmond after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Friday night, upwards of 500 people gathered at the Lee monument to celebrate Juneteenth with a candlelight vigil, hosted by musician and Petersburg native Trey Songz.
Hundreds stayed at the monument well after the Friday night's peaceful event was over, and some brought tents, indicating they would stay through the night. About 100 people were there Saturday morning.
(This is a breaking news alert and will be updated)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Good news your free to travel in the combat zone.
It’s so powerful to see citizens of all races, colors, and creeds coming peacefully together to stand against racism.
How utterly simplistic. All are against racism. What we abhor is that some of these people have desecrated our city with graffiti, and turned parts of it into a war zone. What do you think will be the result of all this? I assure you, it won't be positive. People will be abandoning Richmond to the mobs. Marching and chanting won't solve the problems of the inner city.
It’s so powerful to see citizens of all races, colors, and creeds coming peacefully together (without the usual riot that follows) to stand against racism, with their hate and revenge for all the white descendants of the past, as well as many whites, and Uncle Toms still living, all demonstrating proudly their “closed fist” in the air, the new symbol of love for those who agree with their purpose.
Flaky ... you do have a way with words. Period.
Look at all those people ignoring the social distancing standards. Spreading the virus. Wonderful. Thanks so very much.
Rick .... but, look at all the love they are spreading ....
Any day now, there will be a "love in" that will go down in history, and all the credit is due to the death of a man who passed a bad bill, and a dumb cop not doing the right thing, with millions taking the opportunity of two people’s mistake, to make hay with it.
Martin Luther King, Jr. is still sad that some folks still are more attuned to that color of skin thing, before content of character. Period.
Look at all hate Racist Peter is spreading as he stands, as he always has, against justice for African Americans. The way he was raised, allegedly passing a bad bill has always warranted a death penalty for an African American. They don’t even bother with the lynching anymore... just choke him out right there on the ground in front of the cameras.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Look at all the love Flaky is spreading as he stands, as he always has, against justice for any police officer. The way he was raised, allegedly passing a bad bill has always been a good way to commit suicide by police for some African Americans. They is no need for lynching anymore... because the victim usually gets himself killed before he can be arrested .... right in front of the cameras.
#DontDrinkKoolAid.
Yet no righteous indignation about the Trump circle jerk in Tulsa, Rick??? You are a HYPOCRITE of the highest order... Grow up!!! ~~~ Bob
Clueless Bob, what are you raging about? This is Richmond.
Yet no righteous indignation about the jerks on the left in Richmond ~~~Bob??? You are a HYPOCRITE of the highest order... Grow up ~~~ Bob. Period. ~~~Tracy
Those pics show masks aplenty. And they have so much better reasons for congregating than those fools at the beaches causing record spikes in death and infections in Florida.
So will you be commenting on an identical scene at Tulsa today?
Of course dummy .... but with less hatred than those who swim in your end of swamp, RJuvenile. Period
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.