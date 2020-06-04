UPDATED: Greg Eanes, the mayor of Crewe, no longer is seeking Richmond's unwanted monuments in an effort to boost tourism.
"I have heard from the people and will be withdrawing my request," Eanes said in an email.
In a letter unpacking his decision, Eanes said he had heard from those both for and against his plan.
Ultimately, "if the Town Council and citizens of Crewe disagree with the economic reasons for my asking for the statues or believe it will bring controversy, pain and vandalism to the area, then that is their right and it is worth respecting," he said, in a portion of the letter expanding on his previous comments to the Times-Dispatch.
------------
As protesters celebrated the state's impending removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial on Richmond's historic Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Col. Greg Eanes made his move.
The outgoing mayor of the tiny town of Crewe, in consultation with his successor, sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam offering to take in the Confederate general. He's open to Jefferson Davis, too; anything that could bring in tourism dollars to help the town pay for upgrades to a century-old water and sewer system and keep Crewe from needing to raise taxes on people who can't afford to pay them.
"Green is the most important color," said Eanes, 61, a retired service member who joined the Air Force after 9/11 and ultimately returned to his hometown of Crewe, a 2-square-mile slice of Nottoway County about an hour southwest of Richmond. "If I could get a statue of Lenin or Josef Stalin, I would take it."
Northam on Thursday is expected to order Lee removed from his pedestal and placed in storage. The state-owned statue became the epicenter of protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after Richmond police tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators there on Monday.
The statue and others on Monument Avenue, home to five Confederate tributes, have been covered in graffiti in the past week by protesters who see the statues as Lost Cause iconography erected to intimidate black people.
"People in Richmond don't want them there; that's fine," said Eanes, who has been eyeing the monuments for about a year. "We do."
He thinks Richmond's rejection could mean economic salvation for Crewe, population 2,166, according to U.S. census estimates. The town itself has about 30 employees and he estimated that the largest employer, a tire company, has about 35.
Founded in 1888 as a repair hub for what was then the Norfolk & Western Railroad, Crewe has contracted and struggled as jobs and young people have left.
"Even when I was growing up we learned the four R's," Eanes said. "Reading, 'riting, 'rithmetic and the road to Richmond."
Now he said the town, dependent on traffic along U.S. 460, is struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He's heard rumors its seven restaurants soon will be six.
"We've got a florist, several barber shops and a quilt shop, which is pretty unique," Eanes said. "But we need tourism."
He envisions a partnership with the nearby Sailor's Creek Battlefield State Park, known for a clash between Union troops and Lee's forces after they'd retreated from Petersburg in 1865.
Moving the Davis monument near the town would make sense, he said, because Davis, the president of the Confederacy, stopped in a town nearby.
"While we can find places to erect these war memorials, we do not have the money to move them," Eanes wrote Northam, Stoney and other officials in a letter dated June 3. "I would request the governor place in his budget requests to the General Assembly funding to relocate these war memorials."
Eanes demurred when asked whether he had considered how the town's residents, about 20 percent of whom are African American, would feel about the move.
"I don't see that as an issue," he said. "I see it as an issue for people more concerned about emotions than money. If people had secure jobs they would not be out protesting - rioting - they would not be out rioting, let's call it what it is."
He did not say whether historical context to accompany the monuments would center on African American experiences but said that the town would contextualize the statues.
Eanes said he did not consult the Town Council or any African American community leaders before filing his request.
"If they want to vilify me, that's quite all right," he said of potential criticism, reiterating his desire to help the town's finances. His term as the town's elected mayor ends June 30.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has not yet said where he thinks the four monuments - which under a new state law will soon be under Richmond's control - would go.
A city panel previously called for contextualizing most of the statues in place. Stoney has in the past stopped short of calling for their ouster.
Unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of Floyd last month and outcry from protesters who want elected leaders to tackle systemic racism crescendoed ahead of a release Wednesday announcing his decision.
"Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy – it is filled with diversity and love for all – and we need to demonstrate that," Stoney said.
Janis Peace commenting: He's got one thing right, "green" does seem to be the most important color!
Move them. Richmond does deserve the privilege of having them.
Nobody deserves that “privilege “.
Probably no, but there are some giant Presidential concrete heads up for grabs if he’s interested.
Richmond no longer deserves the honor of being called the "Capital of the Confederacy" –
Richmond is now filled to capacity with diversity (division), hate and revenge, with the victors demanding respect and compassion, while showing none …..
And, certainly today's Richmond is not a place, any future tourist, would waste their money on …. Unless .... maybe ..... they were curious to see how a few can destroy what thousands died for in the past to preserve.
Forest Gump's saying, "Stupid is as stupid does" has far more meaning now than it ever did in the movie with the same name. Period.
"Eanes demurred when asked whether he had considered how the town's residents, about 20 percent of whom are African American, would feel about the move.
"I don't see that as an issue," he said. "I see it as an issue for people more concerned about emotions than money. If people had secure jobs they would not be out protesting - rioting - they would not be out rioting, let's call it what it is."...……..Now here is a politician who is concerned with the people, keeping taxes affordable and bringing in more revenue without hurting his constituents with higher taxes, just what a good politician SHOULD be doing. Let Crew have monuments, if they stay in the hands of lousy crummy politicians like Governor Blackface and Levar Stoney, they very well may be destroyed, and history destroyed with them, and that would be the worst thing for Virginia and Virginians.
Here is a politician on the wrong side of history who wants to saddle his town with monstrous white elephants.
Our great Governor Northam and Mayor Stoney are leaders of the people who work with communities and facts instead of imposing belief-based orders.
Notice that Drake has no issue with what he calls "our great" Governor's racist bigoted past, he is OK with the our Blackface Governor next to the guy in the KKK hood...…… Drake, when you praise our inarguably horribly racist and bigot governor, you cries against racism are just garbage.
If Crewe gives it a second thought I doubt they will want to become notorious as the town that embraces racism.
Falky ...... all Americans aren't as un-American, and filled with hate as you.
I doubt if anyone in the town of Crewe wants someone like you to come and see their history, even if you were willing to pay for it.
News travels fast, and you have been traveling at warp speed to make America anything other than what the Founders had in mind. Period.
I would say most Americans are like me and love their country and it’s ideals and hate racism. That’s why you mean-spirited racist losers keep losing. Right, Racist Peter?
Annnnd touchè!
Removing them will not change anything in regards to racism. Did the name change to the Boulevard change any behavior? THe overwhelming majority of people who look at the monuments do NOT think " oh, slavery"; they see/think history. Only racists think slavery. I am not saying racism does not exist ; we ALL need to do better, but not every person or every other person is a racist. Just like not all police are bad. How about substance over form/symbolism.
“THe overwhelming majority of people who look at the monuments do NOT think " oh, slavery"; they see/think history.” Please provide a link to a study that supports that OPINION with fact.
How about symbolism that drives substance? How about actually demonstrating that change IS possible by changing out statues that are an affront to the majority African American population of Richmond?
People think history, that is common knowledge among informed people, so Drake, are you ever going to be come an informed person that doesn't have to question the obvious?...…….. I guess not.
IDK, Fake News Fred. But you will realize how wrong YOU are when you get your head out of the fake news alt-right news bubble.
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
Drake, your facts have no basis in fact, when your referenced "fact checkers" that lie about the facts.
Good point Gus, it is pure symbolism for the Left, but then that is why we have so many problems, the Left just talks, while people like President Trump and many others actually DO SOMETHING.
Oh please tell me what Trump has done? Can’t wait to hear this boot licking nonsense. I’ll be waiting with baited breath.
Jeff, prior to the corona virus, President Trump and ther GOP created an economy that had the lowest Black and Hispanic unemployment in history, something thousands of Democrat politicians and even Barack Hussein Obama and Joe "YOU AIN'T BLACK" Biden claimed they would do but failed miserably. The FACT Jeff, is that numerous Black community leaders have said that President Trump has done more for Black Americans, than any other President in the last 60 years. Also, and very importantly, President Trump made funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a major priority. His administration in one year alone appropriated more money to HBCUs than any other president In addition, President Trump was successful in passing historic bipartisan criminal justice reform known as the First Step Act. This involved easing sentences for nonviolent crimes and allowing those sentenced under racially motivated mandatory minimums...……..This was very important to the Black community, and went right at the kind of problems that caused the death of George Floyd. Jeff, these items and more, are pretty much common knowledge among informed people. and the way you keep talking, it becomes more apparent that you are just horribly ignorant and uninformed on the race issue in general, and specifically as it applies to President Trump, but I am glad to help educate you on the facts.
The main attraction for tourism for Richmond will be destroyed by appeasing politicians who go into hiding when times get rough. No leadership. Now businesses on Broad Street are gone because of looting, free stuff psychopathic mentality. No income, raise taxes on whom? May be time to move out of this crumbling city.
Monument Ave. is not even in the top 12 tourist sites.
https://www.planetware.com/tourist-attractions-/richmond-us-va-ri.htm
New, inclusive monuments... or a rotating exhibit of monumental art might truly make Monument Ave a tourist destination. Though I think the Monument Ave. assoc. would get behind something that attracted hoards of tourists to their street.
Nothing but cowards.
Why not move them to another city or county that wants them?
Who wants to become the new destination for racist tourism?
Drake, you don't know what racism is, what we are talking about here is history, and just because you and the Left don't like the history of the ugly racism and hate for Black Americans that the Democrat party has and still does show, doesn't mean we should destroy the monuments of all American's history.
Knock it off Drake. I swear, bleeding heart liberals like yourself give, left leaning progressives like myself, a bad name. It might shock you but there are plenty of people who are intrigued by the Civil War on both the “left and right”. What caused it, what it was like, and what happened in the aftermath. Like it or not, the monuments were and have always been a draw for history buffs visiting Richmond. Love it or hate it Richmond WAS the Capital of the Confederacy. The statues, to me, don’t represent Richmond’s current social views and stances but stand as a reminder of how far we have come since. The current trend of whitewashing our history to save millennials’ feelings does no good for anyone involved. History is horrible, dirty and especially in the times leading up to and following the Civil War, repulsive. But that doesn’t mean that we should wipe the slate clean as if our city had no part in it. Not to mention that the removal of these monuments will do zero to address the problems that caused these protests in the first place. The removal isn’t reforming police training, investigating bad policing policies, or anything that will make a concrete difference.
PS, you claiming everyone who doesn’t call for the removal of the statues a racist makes you no better than any of the mouth breathers that claim anything against their views as a liberal coup. Look I hate Trump and his diehard apologists as much as the next sane person but no need to dig an even deeper divide.
Well...A capital...one of several.
Jeff, that was a good post. I’m pretty much a “centrist”, or maybe a couple of ticks to the right of center politically; but I appreciate sensible commentary from any part of the political spectrum. We might have some differing views on various issues...which is fine; but I wanted you to know that I think you made great points in your post. It was stated really well. Stay well.
WOW, Drake is even too much for your far Left liking Jeff, possibly a fist here...…… And yet I keep trying to educate the both of you on reality and the scourge of Socialism, or as you put it Progressivism.
My first thought was that they’d probably go to Appomattox’s Civil War Museum. That would be an appropriate venue for relocation.
That's a good idea for the Lee statue since he surrender at Appomattox Court House.
If the monuments on Monument Ave are listed as "National Historic Monuments" then how can the State or City decide to remove them. More investigation is needed. I do believe more people in Richmond would like them to remain then not.
That designation just gets them grant money for maintenance. It doesn’t make them inviolate. They are state and city, not national, monuments.
Ron, Democrats don't care about "National Historic Monuments", especially when they show through history that the Democrat party is the party of racism, bigotry, the KKK, lynching's, Jim Crow laws and the Liberal Plantation. Democrats can rewrite the history books to lie to school children about their historic abuse of Black Americans, and the atrocities that the Democrat party has directed at Black Americans for decades, but the statues and monuments PROVE those textbooks, and the Democrat's lies just fraudulent, and Democrats like Governor Blackface and Stoney just can't have that happening.
Ron... republicans don’t care about racist cops assassinating black men with no indictment, no trial.
The modern Democratic Party is the party that African Americans turn to since they get a dead ear from
Republicans when their rights are abused.
Pure propaganda here, considering that President Trump had the lowest Black and Hispanic unemployment EVER, before the Corona virus, and the "racist cop" was employed by a far Left Democratically controlled city government...……….The vast majority of the cities with the riots were controlled by Democrats, so I don't see any of your alleged "racist Republicans" anywhere Drake.
It's time. There will be ugliness and conflict, but it's time.
I agree.
Kenneth, you forgot, MASSIVE mismanagement and corruption by Democrats, now your comment is complete.
