Students at Henrico County’s Short Pump Middle School and Richmond’s Binford Middle School were separated at a regionwide field trip Thursday after what school officials called an “inappropriate” exchange between students from the two schools.
A letter sent home to Binford families Thursday said city students supposed to be learning about potential careers at the “Mission Tomorrow” event at Richmond Raceway were instead met with “derogatory language” from other students.
“During the trip, a group of our students reported an encounter with students from a neighboring school district during which derogatory language was directed towards them,” Binford Principal Melissa Rickey told families. “We are deeply concerned by these reports and we are taking this matter very seriously.”
Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks said the matter involves Short Pump Middle. The school is at the center of a lawsuit over a 2017 incident in which black students were harassed in the football team’s locker room.
Details over what was said were not clear Friday, but an email from the Richmond Public Schools administration to city School Board members Thursday said the students allegedly used a racial slur toward the Binford students. Seven in 10 Binford students are black, according to state data. The students were separated before a fight broke out.
Kim Sigler, the principal at Short Pump, called the incident “inappropriate and inconsistent with our community’s expectations” in an email to families Friday afternoon.
Jenks said Friday evening that “as the facts become more clear, we strongly believe the way the situation was characterized Thursday, as reported earlier this afternoon, has not held up as a fair description of what actually took place.”
“While we cannot and will not make excuses for what a student said, we know a ‘group’ of students was not involved in this exchange, nor was a racial slur ‘directed at’ a group of other students from Richmond,” he said. “Still, we are saddened by what has occurred, and we continue to address it swiftly and appropriately.”
Earlier Friday, the school system declined to elaborate on what was said due to student privacy protections.
Henrico County Public Schools is currently facing a lawsuit stemming from an October 2017 incident in which at least one white student was seen on video using racial slurs and taunting his black football teammates. The video led to the cancellation of the team’s remaining games and widespread public outrage.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by parents of a former Short Pump student, alleges that their son and a black teammate were subjected to “demeaning simulated sex acts, bullying, harassment, racial slurs, ridiculing and taunting” that were filmed and shared online. The video showed some football players simulating sex acts on black peers, along with racist commentary.
In her email to families, Sigler said she reached out to Rickey to acknowledge the incident and shared “our commitment to reaching a resolution.”
A spokeswoman for ChamberRVA, which sponsors the annual event, said the organization is still looking into the incident.
“We take any allegations of impropriety very seriously,” said Leigh Rossi, the chamber of commerce’s spokeswoman. “We are investigating the incident to determine the facts and find out what happened. We work every year to make ‘Mission Tomorrow’ as safe, fun and educational as possible for all students.”
