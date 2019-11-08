Under pressure from tenant advocates, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced Friday that it will not evict any tenants for the rest of the year.
“Effective immediately, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has implemented an agency-wide freeze on lease enforcement for nonpayment of rent,” according to a news release.
A call to RRHA CEO Damon Duncan was not immediately returned Friday afternoon. Veronica Blount, chairwoman of the housing authority’s board of commissioners, said she had not been briefed on the decision and did not want to comment on it.
RRHA said it would not file any additional cases against families living in the 4,000 apartments it manages, including the city’s six large public housing complexes: Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts. Pending eviction cases the housing authority had previously filed against its residents would be dismissed or postponed, the release stated. RRHA will also re-evaluate its policies for late fees and utility charges.
One of the housing authority’s most vocal critics praised the announcement.
“We’re very encouraged and we see it as a few steps in the right direction,” said Omari Al-Qadaffi, a housing organizer with the Legal Aid Justice Center. Al-Qadaffi and Lafonda Page, also a housing organizer with Legal Aid, have led a groundswell of advocacy against RRHA's practices in recent months.
RRHA's decision to halt evictions comes after weeks of sharp criticism stemming from its surge of court filings against residents living in the city's public housing communities.
In October, 52 Creighton Court families - 1 in 8 living in the community in the city’s East End - faced eviction for back rent owed, some for as little as $50. The next week, 35 families living in the Whitcomb Court public housing community faced the same fate. Days after that, 31 families from Fairfield Court did, too. A Richmond General District Court judge dismissed the cases against the Fairfield Court families because of issues with the housing authority’s court filings.
Residents from Gilpin Court and Hillside Court were due in court over the next two weeks, Al-Qadaffi said.
The wave of evictions at Creighton prompted an outcry from advocates and public housing residents, who questioned whether RRHA was stepping up enforcement in an effort to clear the way for redevelopment at its properties. Duncan said there was “no correlation” between the evictions and an ongoing redevelopment the housing authority is leading in the neighborhood.
After the outcry, Duncan said RRHA would take part in the city’s newly established eviction diversion program. Launched in September, the initiative is meant to help tenants avoid the stain of an eviction judgment on their record by mediating issues between tenants and landlords who agree to participate. Before the backlash over the Creighton evictions, RRHA had not agreed to participate in the program.
Of the 52 Creighton families that faced eviction in October, 35 received court judgments permitting RRHA to carry out an eviction. The housing authority has said they are receiving assistance through the diversion program, so they won’t be removed.
The city is working with Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, a nonprofit, on the program. In October alone, HOME received 192 requests for assistance from families facing eviction by RRHA or other landlords, said Heather Mullins Crislip, its president and chief executive officer.
"I think it's prudent so we have a chance to get the eviction diversion stuff moving," Crislip said of the freeze.
RRHA plans to review its tenants' accounts and attempt to help each achieve good standing, the release stated. Families still must pay rent they owe during the moratorium.
"Such amounts, if not addressed, may be subject to legal action when normal lease enforcement resumes," the release stated.
The purpose of public housing is to put people IN homes... not throw the people with the lowest incomes out in the streets. An eviction freeze the most humane option until people at the poorest end of the income curve can be accommodated.
Imagine expecting tenants to hold up their end of the lease and pay the rent.....how uncivilized!
As opposed to throwing 1 in 4 remnants out on the street to become homeless? Eviction freeze is a very civilized approach until the problem is solved. I can see why republicans would be opposed.
I’m sure conservatives will be clamoring to see people thrown into the street and made homeless as winter beckons. Especially as the results of their denial of man-made climate change are felt next week.
“Another Arctic Surge to Deliver Record Mid-November Cold Next Week to the Plains, Midwest, South and East”
Fortunately, in this case, good hearted American concern for fellow citizens has prevailed.
Why do agencies have to be pressured by advocates before they choose to do the right thing?
Allison, and why do individuals feel they have no obligations to pay for a service they are provided. Not sure about your bank, ours wouldn't let mortgage go unpaid over 2 months and the process starts. What is next. cars, Rent a center for the tvs. Yes free stuff. Will you pick up our bank notes or should we cry foul to some advocacy group. OOpps can't do it, wrong color and we take responsibility for our life and not expect someone else to.
When 1 in 4 tennants in public housing is being evicted their is something wrong with public housing. The intent is to keep the poor IN homes.... not to throw them out on the street.
" OOpps can't do it, wrong color and we take responsibility for our life and not expect someone else to."
Not too bigoted are you, Mark? But then you're a Trump cultist, so ...
