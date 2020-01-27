Three University of Richmond students were targeted last week in acts of vandalism that the university's president and students are describing as racist.
First, an African American student's residence hall door was defaced, prompting a campuswide note from university President Ronald Crutcher. The next day, Chief of Police Dave McCoy reported to students that three incidents aimed at "intimidation with a racial and national origin basis" had occurred. At a Spiders men's basketball game that night, students wore black and carried protest signs.
In notes to the campus community, school officials have chosen not to repeat what was written. A photo provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows the n-word scrawled on a homemade blue-and-pink door sign bearing a name and a UR sticker saying "Proud first-generation college student."
In the other incidents, two students of Middle Eastern descent appear to have been specifically targeted, according to pictures of defaced door signs that were shared with The Times-Dispatch.
Crutcher described the initial act as a "disturbing racial epithet" in his message to students Friday morning. He called the incident "disgusting," noting that the university last week was commemorating the birth and legacy of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.
"This cowardly and racist act is profoundly hurtful and deeply offensive," Crutcher wrote.
"An act of racism against any of us on this campus is an act that affronts all of us, and everything we are committed to as a University community," he said. "We will not tolerate members of our community being targeted for harassment based on their identities."
The incidents come as the university is in the midst of holding dialogues to foster a more inclusive community and sponsoring research aimed at telling the school's fuller history. Earlier this month, for example, the university acknowledged that there's compelling historical evidence that part of its campus is built over African American slave burial grounds.
University officials on Monday declined to make Crutcher available to discuss how the incidents might affect those efforts.
In a message cosigned by leaders from the university's Black Student Alliance, the Multicultural Student Solidarity Network and two student government organizations, students said the community must recognize that racism still exists on campus.
"Every Spider should be treated as a valued member of our community," the statement reads. "We, as a university, have failed in that regard. It is important that we recognize this failure and that we move as a group to address the discrimination that people on our campus deal with everyday."
The message to students included an invitation to a discussion on campus Tuesday for the launch of a student-led dialogue about race and its impact on the student body. An organizer said the event is open only to students.
University spokeswoman Cynthia Price said the vandalism was anonymously reported. Two of the incidents happened in the Marsh residence hall, she said; she would not say where else the graffiti was found.
After Saturday's basketball game, UR redshirt junior player Nick Sherod said the university's sports fans and student-athletes should not be afraid to speak out.
"I think that some things are more important than basketball and what happened on our campus is pretty unacceptable,” said Sherod, a graduate of St. Christopher’s School, near the UR campus. “And I think sometimes people don’t want to intersect sports and social activities, but I don’t think you can do that."
"Whoever’s door that slur got written on, that’s going to be with them for the rest of their life," Sherod went on to say.
Chris Mooney, in his 15th season as Richmond’s coach, also addressed the in-game protest by UR students. Of the graffiti and students’ demonstration, he said, “I feel terribly that that would happen and respect their right to voice their frustration or the pain that the individual would feel.”
On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for the opening of a federal hate crime investigation into the matter. In a brief phone call, CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper said the organization had not been told whether the targeted students are Muslim.
"We're seeing that [every minority group] is being targeted more often. It's everybody across the board," Hooper said. "That's why we try to speak out whenever it happens to anyone in any community."
Earlier in the weekend, McCoy said university police officers would be increasing their presence at Marsh Hall to deter "incidents in which a hate crime can occur," adding that an act of vandalism motivated by bias directed at an individual can meet the threshold for a hate crime.
McCoy said the university police department is leading the investigation and has not asked for support from Richmond or Henrico County police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
I was honored to teach business communications and empathy at UR's Robins School of Business from 2016-2018. The 400+ students I met were magnificent as they celebrated the remarkable power of empathy and learned to “walk in the shoes” of all persons they met throughout each day. By doing so they manifested mature, thoughtful, honest, and non-judgmental understanding of others and profound vision. And an appreciation of the lives of all others. And yes, they came from all political persuasions. Which proved all of us are capable of manifesting empathy to best understand and appreciate one another. I hope to share my amazing and historically unique approach to learning empathy – I used Virginia historical figures and their stories to introduce it – with all students during college orientations throughout the Commonwealth when students first arrive. I believe it would launch a united sharing of understanding—hopefully ending the sad spectacle of racism and other bias.
I graduated from UR many, many years ago. University administrators and faculty have always been predominantly liberal.
As to students, the worst I can say is that the topic of race rarely came up but with one exception. This person was generally ridiculed and ostracized and ended up dropping out of school.
I cannot speak for the school in 2020 but I cannot imagine that it has subsequently developed racial issues.
So much for racism ending with the civil war.... or with the civil rights movement. Racism is alive and well in America today. From acts like this to the preferential treatment white supremacists expect in all other walks of life like hiring and retail shopping.
Drake, as a "Caucasian". a so called "white" person I have NEVER received the preferential treatment you mention and I do not expect it. As for UR, it tends, so it seems to me, to be a somewhat liberal university, nowadays, so while I do not know who is behind this matter I hope that the police quickly catch them and that they are severely disciplined.
It is amazing how people write while not knowing about their subject. I taught there recently and many, many students and faculty are conservative. So you are mistaken.
No, it is not "well." It is a social illness.
are you telling me that with all their security that nobody noticed? Makes you suspect why and who did this and who has intimate knowledge of how the University operates. Makes you wounder who is in charge of security.... the Security department needs to be fired.
UR has, in more recent years, tended to be a lot more liberal than it once was, IMHO, based on what I, a former student, read and hear about what goes on there keeping up with it as I do. I have to wonder if this might be a case of liberal activists trying to stir up trouble. UR does have a very good campus police department so hopefully they will catch whoever is responsible and discipline them.
This comment borders on the hilarious. I taught there for two great years and knew very few "liberals." Most I met were real conservatives or progressives--they cared about doing the right thing in all they did and helping the students and staff and society. Very good people, and very professional. Why do people through around the "liberal" smear when they don't even know what it means. Look it up. Under the definition you will find, Jesus of Nazareth was a "liberal."
Fired? They are a GREAT group. But, like all police, they can't be outside every door and in every hallway. If we "fired" everyone who missed an act of bad behavior in the workplace no one in America would have a job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.