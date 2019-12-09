The Richmond City Council on Monday unanimously passed a measure banning the use of hand-held devices while driving in the city limits.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration proposed the ban in October, citing a desire to reduce traffic fatalities and promote safer streets. Distracted drivers have killed or hurt 218 people in the city this year, according to Richmond Police Department figures provided in a city news release.
“Prohibiting the use of a cell phone while driving is necessary to change both ingrained attitudes and dangerous habits,” Stoney said in the release.
The ban will take effect in six months to allow for a public awareness campaign. After the grace period, using a hand-held device while driving will be punishable by a $125 fine on first offense. Each offense after that will result in a $250 fine.
“With this ban, Richmond sends a clear message: whether you’re texting or not, put down the phone, or there will be consequences. I hope the General Assembly will send the same message this year,” Stoney said.
A proposed statewide ban failed during the Virginia General Assembly session earlier this year. The city can enact its own ban independently, according to the news release.
