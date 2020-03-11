Universities across Virginia are canceling in-person classes amid concerns over the transmission of the coronavirus while local school districts so far remain open as leaders prepare for the possibility of long-term dismissal.
Child care, meals and instructional logistics pose major concerns for local school districts, which have canceled field trips and pledged to do more cleaning as they stop short of closing schools.
Universities and colleges that have announced they will turn to online instruction include: Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, The College of William and Mary, Mary Washington University and George Mason University.
Campuses will by-and-large continue to operate normally for the time being while dorms and other facilities remain open. At VCU and UR, spring break will be extended for a week before online classes begin March 23.
Virginia State University officials said in a school town hall Wednesday they have not yet committed to moving online as of Wednesday, but will cancel classes on Thursday and Friday to give professors a chance to prepare for remote teaching if the situation changes.
Northern Virginia Community College was the only community college in the state system that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday had announced plans to shift to online classes.
Jeffrey Kraus, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications for the state's community college system, said the college is following the guidance of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if more of our institutions make these decisions,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday evening.
Local school districts
Richmond Public Schools said in an email to families and staff on Wednesday that all district schools remain "open and operating on a normal schedule," but asked families to prepare for the possibility of canceled school if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 from students or staff.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are already developing virtual learning guidance and examining different ways of supporting families who rely on the school meals program due to food insecurity," Superintendent Jason Kamras said in Wednesday's email. "I am in daily contact with my counterparts in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover in an effort to coordinate our response as much as possible for the region’s students and families."
Kamras said he will ask the School Board on Monday to reallocate $500,000 toward preparing for a COVID-19 response.
Chesterfield County Schools announced in a statement that it has implemented a cleaning schedule in schools and is making plans to continue the teaching and learning process if a school closure becomes necessary. It said school principals would help get work to students who are homebound if needed.
Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover have all canceled some field trips in response to the virus, which on Wednesday was first detected in the region after a Hanover County teenager tested positive.
Hanover Health Department officials confirmed Wednesday the teen was not a student of Hanover County Schools.
Henrico is also preparing for continuing instruction through the possibility of an extended closure by instructing all middle and high school students to bring their school supplied laptops home each day.
Local school districts have invested heavily in personal laptops and other tablets for students, devices that will be vital to instruction if schools close.
The CDC says schools make closure decisions on their own and should be consulting with local health officials to determine when schools should close and for how long.
However, it does call for schools to ensure there is education and meal program continuity, including determining if a waiver is needed for state requirements of a minimum number of in-person school days as a condition for funding or graduation.
Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Departments, said each school district is so different there are no firm thresholds or guidelines for deciding when to dismiss school and attempt remote learning.
“Each school system has so many variables: their size, their ability and infrastructure to go online, the number of older folks on the faculty,” Avula said. “There are no clear times or guidelines to how many cases it takes to shut schools or, should it happen, how long you close before you can reopen.”
He said all districts are aware their decisions have an impact on the others around them, so school officials have been in close communication to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Representatives from all regional districts and higher education have been meeting as part of the Central Region Incident Management Team to work out details and continue with group decision making.
He said as cases across the country continue to rise, the CDC will continue updating their guidance as well giving local officials a clearer picture on how to proceed.
