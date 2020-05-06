VCU Medical Center announced Wednesday that it has begun a clinical trial to test a drug that is meant to tame a dangerous overreaction of the immune system in response to COVID-19.
Medical experts working with COVID-19 patients have observed that, in some serious and fatal cases, patients may be harmed even more by cytokine release syndrome — when the body’s immune system overreacts to a threat and ends up damaging the body through the inflammatory response.
The drug, canakinumab, suppresses the immune system’s response by neutralizing a protein that sets off the inflammation, according to a news release from VCU.
VCU researchers have worked with canakinumab, which is manufactured by Novartis and is approved to treat some auto-inflammatory diseases, in a previous clinical trial to treat heart disease, and VCU is one of the first sites in the world to test the drug for COVID-19 patients.
“When you have heart disease, the [disease] triggers inflammation, and the inflammation can, in turn, accelerate the disease,” said Benjamin Van Tassell, an investigator on the study, in the release. “So we’ve been spending the better part of a decade trying to figure out how we could shut down that inflammation in a safe way. And [Interleukin-1 beta], this inflammatory protein, seems to be the spark that triggers everything else. So if you can shut down that spark, you have a good chance of shutting down that inflammatory process.”
The trial, which is in its third and final phase, will enroll volunteer patients who are infected with COVID-19, are experiencing the effects of an overactive immune response, and require oxygen but are not on a ventilator.
VCU is also involved in three other clinical trials in search of a treatment for COVID-19, including remdesivir, the antiviral drug that was recently authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and sarilumab, a drug developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
“As providers around the world seek to find the best course of treatment for COVID-19 patients, our researchers across VCU and VCU Health are doing the hard work of ensuring the safety and efficacy of potential future treatment options,” said Dr. Peter Buckley, dean of the VCU School of Medicine and interim senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health, in the release. “We are grateful to our teams for making investigational drug therapies a seamless part of our care and generating the data necessary to potentially make a variety of treatment options available to future COVID-19 patients nationally and globally.”
