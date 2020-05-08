Virginia Commonwealth University may furlough employees soon and raise some student fees, but tuition will remain level for most students in the next academic year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic leads to shrinking university budgets across the country, VCU President Michael Rao said over a Zoom meeting Friday that he has asked the university’s vice presidents to look for permanent and immediate cost savings.
“There’s a strong possibility that we will be heading to a furlough for all of us,” he said. “We’ll also be looking at other reductions ... but we’re not going to get into specifics until we know what the budget really is.”
The university and its health system employ 17,744 full-time and 6,490 part-time employees, making it the largest employer in the Richmond area.
Rao said more time is needed to assess how state funding will impact the university’s funding. Nonetheless, he recommended that the university keep tuition at current levels to help retain and draw students to VCU.
The VCU board of visitors agreed, and voted to freeze tuition rates for all undergraduate and graduate students.
Other universities in Virginia and across the country are beginning to announce furloughs as well to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic.
At the end of April, the University of Virginia Medical Center announced it would furlough its employees and cut others’ pay 20% to shore up its finances following a decline in surgeries and clinic visits.
Jobless claims in the state are starting to decline, but a furlough of VCU employees could lead to thousands of new claims. There were 7,210 initial claims filed in Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover over the week ending May 2, about 1,100 fewer than the week before.
Over the past seven weeks, layoffs and furloughs in the area have led to more than 77,000 claims, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
More than 3.2 million people in the U.S. applied for unemployment benefits last week. Claims peaked at 6.9 million in the week that ended March 28.
During Friday’s meeting, several VCU officials said freezing tuition to retain and attract students is especially important, as the university’s budget could continue to suffer after issuing $13 million in refunds when the campus closed and classes moved online in March.
Officials said the budget situation is driving urgency toward reopening campus in the fall to avoid a decline in enrollment.
Rao and other officials said a recent survey found that many students, particularly students from low-income households, first-generation students, minority students and international students, are struggling or unhappy with the move to online instruction.
“We’re concerned that if we reopen in the fall online, we’ll see serious enrollment declines in those groups,” said Gail Hackett, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Tomikia LeGrande, vice provost for strategic enrollment management, said 700 fewer people have accepted admissions offers compared with the same time last year.
In addition to delaying the usual acceptance notification deadline from May 1 to June 1, she said her staff is trying to stay engaged with current and prospective students.
“While the enrollment numbers give a bit of heightened anxiety about the worst-case budget scenario,” she said, “the daily improvement of the enrollment figures shows the impact of our strategy and provides hope for continued improvement through this enrollment cycle.”
While tuition will remain level for most, the university will increase some of its fees and the cost of room and board. The annual cost for in-state undergraduate students who live on campus will increase $635 to $27,233.
Tuition for professional students in the schools of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy will see increases of between $700 and $3,000.
Fees for students living off campus will increase $100 to $150, depending on whether the student is considered to be in-state.
