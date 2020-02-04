VCU Health released details on an expansion that would be part of the larger Navy Hill project on Tuesday, a day after the Richmond City Council took two steps signaling majority opposition to the project.
VCU Health said the plan - including offices for medical school faculty, retail shopping and dining, 1,500 parking spaces and housing for the families of sick patients in need - is dependent on the $1.5 billion Navy Hill redevelopment project.
Details of the health system's plan were released less than 24 hours before VCU Health officials were scheduled to appear in court over their refusal to give related information to a group that asked for it in a Freedom of Information Act request filed in December.
Second District Representative Kim Gray and Eighth District City Councilwoman Reva Trammell said the added details won't change their opposition.
“I don’t care if they say the queen of England is coming down here to live, it isn’t going to change my mind,” Trammell said.
Melinda Hancock, chief administrative and financial officer for VCU Health System, said that the complex – which has been in the works for more than a year and a half, but only made public Tuesday – would not move forward “without the full cooperation of the City Council and the mayor’s office.”
The Navy Hill proposal calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum; more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
It hinges on a special tax district that would use new tax revenues to pay down debt on the coliseum.
VCU Health’s proposed complex would be built on the block between 9th and 10th streets from Leigh to Clay streets in the Navy Hill District where the Richmond Public Services building was previously located.
The complex would include 250 office spaces, replacement facilities for The Doorways, a nonprofit organization that provides housing for hospital patients and their families, a new Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing for the families of children in the hospital, child care, a pharmacy, shopping, dining and 1,500 parking spaces, according to a VCU Health press release.
The land, which is currently owned by the city, would be sold to a private developer and leased by VCU, making the property taxable, the press release said.
“VCU and VCU Health System continue to strongly support redevelopment of the Navy Hill area that is critically important, especially with the current construction of the new children’s inpatient hospital and the adult outpatient pavilion,” Hancock said in the release. “Bringing together this partnership of VCU Health, The Doorways and RMHC Richmond enables us to leverage our resources and our missions to better serve patients and families from the Richmond area and beyond.”
The nonprofit collaborative news site MuckRock filed a FOIA request for any letter of intent or memorandum of understanding between VCU and NH District. Corp., the development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell. VCU rejected the request until Tuesday, after it had made the details of its plan public and before a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday about whether they'd have to hand over the documents.
Richmond For All Board Member and VCU adjunct professor Charlie Schmidt, who appealed VCU's rejection, said the release of the letter on Tuesday means he will drop the case, but he's disappointed it took this long.
"I would have appreciated the details a long time ago," Schmidt said. "This secrecy and operating behind the scenes is what's been driving a lot of opposition to it in the first place."
Stacy Brinkley, president and CEO of The Doorways, said that the current facility, which is a couple of blocks from VCU Hospital, is at capacity and frequently has to turn away patients and families hoping to stay there.
Kerry Blumberg, executive director of the Richmond Ronald McDonald House, which is located in the Fan District, said that the organization has been searching for an opportunity to expand to facilities within a mile of VCU Health campus for more than four years.
“Over the last four decades, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond has provided comfort, support and resources for families with ill or injured children receiving medical treatment at area hospitals and medical facilities,” Blumberg said in a statement. “However, the needs of pediatric patient families in our region have grown to seven times the capacity of our current Ronald McDonald House.”
Hancock said that the Navy Hill/VCU Health complex is urgently needed and the health system made the announcement Tuesday because “there’s no need to not talk about it right now.”
The Richmond City Council will vote on Monday whether to strike consideration of the Navy Hill project from the agenda, essentially killing the proposal - and VCU Health System’s planned development along with it. The council has also asked Mayor Levar Stoney to scrap the Navy Hill proposal and begin working toward a new plan for redeveloping the area.
