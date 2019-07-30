VCU Medical Center was named the best hospital in Richmond for the ninth consecutive year, but dropped from second to fifth in the state in annual U.S. News & World Report hospital rankings released Tuesday.
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital ranked second in Richmond and sixth in Virginia, and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center tied with HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital for third in the city.
The University of Virginia Medical Center was ranked the best hospital in Virginia for the fourth consecutive year, with three adult specialties and eight children’s specialties that were ranked among the top 50 in the country. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital ranked second and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital tied for third.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers in the U.S. in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions using objective data, such as death and discharge-to-home rates, and, in some cases, surveys from physicians on the best hospitals at treating difficult cases in their specialties. Hospitals that were in the top 50 in the country were considered nationally ranked and hospitals that are not in the top 50, but rank in the top 10 percent were designated as “high performing.”
VCU did not rank nationally in any specialties, but was designated as high performing in four adult specialties: nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
In the 2018-2019 rankings released last summer, VCU had ranked second in the state and was nationally ranked in four areas.
“We are pleased to again be ranked by U.S. News as the No. 1 hospital in Richmond,” said Alexandra Nowak, a VCU spokeswoman. “We are relentless in our pursuit of continual improvement of delivering on our mission to serve the people of the commonwealth with quality patient care as we advance medical education and health innovation. This commitment transcends any individual ranking.”
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, which ranked second in Richmond and sixth in Virginia, was designated high performing in the adult specialty of orthopedics and in the procedures for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.
“Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital is honored to receive the second place ranking in the Richmond area and sixth place in Virginia overall by US News & World Report in its best hospitals listings,” said Francine Barr, president of St. Mary’s Hospital, in a press release. “This recognition speaks to the quality, compassionate care the physicians, nurses, and clinical staff provide to our patients day in and day out. This is an honor for all of us.”
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital was high performing in knee replacement procedures and Chippenham Hospital earned the designation for heart failure, COPD, hip replacement and knee replacement.
“We are honored to achieve these prestigious national recognitions, which reflect the commitment we have to our patients,” said William Lunn, M.D., chief executive officer of Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals, in a press release. “I am proud of our team’s efforts and their focus on providing world-class healthcare.”
U.S. News produces the best hospitals rankings each year to serve as a tool to inform health care consumers about how hospitals perform in specific specialty areas and procedures.
This year, 20 hospitals were recognized on the “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” for providing outstanding care. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota topped the list, followed by Massachusetts General Hospital in second place and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore coming in third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.