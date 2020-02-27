Virginia Commonwealth University police are investigating allegations that members of the Student Government Association removed stacks of The Commonwealth Times, the student newspaper, in an apparent response to an article on the front page about conflict within the student-led organization.
Commonwealth Times news editor Hannah Eason reported Wednesday that she along with multiple other anonymous witnesses saw Student Government Association members taking newspapers out of kiosks around campus and that copies of the paper were seen in trash cans and recycling bins.
The incident - which inspired a group of student senators to make plans to impeach the current student president - came after the newspaper published an article reporting that some members of the Student Government Association accused leaders in the organization of harassment and creating a toxic environment.
Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel for the nonprofit Student Press Law Center, said that the trashing of the papers could raise First Amendment issues - with the allegation that student government officials for the university, which has an enrollment of more than 30,000, were attempting to silence the press.
Alexia Guzman, vice president of the Student Government Association, told The Commonwealth Times that the association was a “negative and hostile environment” and that other members and advisers responded poorly and humiliated her because of an abusive relationship she had been in.
“My fellow leaders were talking bad about me because of something that I went through,” Guzman said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “It was heartbreaking.”
Mike Porter, associate vice president for public affairs for VCU, said that VCU will assign a staff member who isn't affiliated with the student government to work with the students involved on solving the conflict within the association.
Porter also said students may face criminal charges or punishment under the student code of conduct if the police investigation finds they were involved in the removal of newspapers.
“VCU supports its independent student journalists and does not condone censorship in any form,” Porter said.
In a follow-up article about the removal of the newspapers, Eason reported that witnesses identified Breanna Harmon, the Student Government Association president, as one of the people involved in removing the newspapers from kiosks.
A group of seven senators in the student government said in a statement Thursday that they intend to introduce articles of impeachment against Harmon on Monday.
Harmon did not respond to a message sent through the Student Government Association website and declined an interview with The Commonwealth Times.
Guzman said she received both an outpouring of support from some students as well as backlash from others after the article published. She said she was disappointed that a few members of the Student Government Association were trying to silence others.
“SGA as a whole, one of our core missions is to be the voice for students,” Guzman said. “A few select members in SGA were silencing students - because it’s a student-run newspaper … I think the whole point of [speaking out] is because we believe the student body deserves to know what’s going on.”
Georgia Geen, executive editor of The Commonwealth Times, said in an interview that no one with the Student Government Association had contacted the paper's staff about the factual accuracy of the article and that the staff learned that the papers had been removed through a tip on social media.
Since the news of the stolen newspapers was published, the student newspaper staff has seen students speaking up about issues surrounding the student government.
“I think this has definitely reinforced the effect that I know our work has,” Geen said.
She added that it was disheartening to see the work that she and her fellow student journalists put into preparing the newspaper – which they were working on until 3 a.m. – thrown away in an apparent attempt to hide a story. It was the first time the senior had seen this happen in her four years working for the newspaper.
Geen filed a police report, she said, and VCU police are investigating the incident, according to Porter. Geen wasn’t sure of the exact value of the stolen newspapers but said it costs the student newspaper $880 to print an issue, in addition to staff salaries and delivery costs.
Stealing newspapers is a form of censorship that is far too common, according to Hiestand, with the Student Press Law Center. He said that in previous years, as many as 40 instances of stolen student newspapers occurred in a year, though recently it’s been closer to 20.
Last year, an employee at Radford University in Southwest Virginia took student newspapers. There were no criminal charges, but the worker was disciplined by the university, according to a November Roanoke Times article.
“Newspaper theft is kind of the ultimate form of censorship,” Hiestand said.
Hiestand said that university administration responses vary significantly from school to school, with some treating it as a crime and others not taking it seriously.
The allegation that a student government member was involved in the theft of the papers raises additional first amendment concerns, he added.
“They are treated as government officials. They are taking money that is collected by the university … charged with allocating that. They are performing a government function,” Hiestand said. “We live in a country where we have a very clear rule against the government interfering with speech activities.”
