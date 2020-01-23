VCU students and recent alumni are feeling frustrated after officials announced one combined graduation ceremony this year for all schools and programs in the College of Humanities and Sciences.
Students immediately began brainstorming on ways to push back against the decision after college officials sent an email to all students on Wednesday notifying them of the changes.
Senior Adam Cheek said he and others were disappointed to hear the news. So on Thursday morning, he created a petition to organize support for keeping the individual ceremonies the college has had in the past.
The petition had over 700 signatures in the first eight hours, with students and alumni saying graduates would miss out on what used to be a special event.
Cheek said the larger combined ceremony was off-putting and made the event seem more generic.
Cheek said most other students he’d spoken to on campus are opposed to the change, which is part of why he felt compelled to act.
“All I would hope is for VCU to take it into consideration and work with us to create that smaller environment. We’ve worked so hard for this and we’d like it to go on with the professors, students we’ve gotten to know without it being chaotic or overwhelming," Cheek said.
The smaller ceremonies would usually consist of 200 to 300 students. The new graduation would have approximately 1,200, according to a statement from Interim Dean for Administration Edmund Acevedo that said leaders realized two years ago that they were in the only remaining school at VCU that hadn't moved to one combined graduation.
“A college-level commencement ceremony allows us to offer consistency for our graduates, and ensures that we celebrate all our students in a way that is inspirational, uplifting and meaningful to all in attendance,” Acevedo said in the statement.
Another senior, Chris Rasnick, said the larger ceremony would undercut the intimate aspect of accomplishing something with the people he has worked with over the last few years.
“I’ve been to some in the past where all the professors we know and work with are on stage to cheer us on, we recognize each other and each other’s achievements,” Rasnick said. “It would definitely take a lot away from it.”
He said if the change sticks, he and others would not be attending.
Owen FitzGerald, who graduated in December, said the smaller ceremony gave him the opportunity to be the first-ever student speaker at the Robertson School of Media and Culture.
FitzGerald was chosen by faculty to give a speech, a moment he said was even more special since he could name almost all of the students and faculty in attendance.
FitzGerald said he also worried about students not being able to bring as many people as they have in the past. He said he was able to bring 10 people to the ceremony to share the experience, a number that could shrink if everyone is in one large group.
College officials did not respond to a request for comment from the Times-Dispatch Thursday afternoon, but Acevedo said in the statement that funds have been put aside for individual programs to host their own awards ceremonies, dinner events or guest speakers.
The statement also addressed the concern that tickets for friends and family would now be limited saying there would be no ticketing and large screens would be set up so everyone can see each graduate.
Cheek called the statement “insulting” and said it was not an adequate replacement for the individual ceremonies. He said the college listened to students and the public last year when it attempted to cancel the university-wide commencement and he hopes they will be receptive again.
“If we’re still able to meet with someone higher up I would still definitely want to and I’m going to continue pushing for this,” Cheek said. “I’m confident we have quite a bit of backing and support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.