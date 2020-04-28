Virginia Commonwealth University is making plans to reconvene in-person classes this fall and the VCU Health System is planning to again accept more patients, but much remains in the air as public health guidance continues to change surrounding COVID-19, VCU said Tuesday.
In a letter to the VCU community, university president Michael Rao wrote that he is committed to having students and staff return to campus this fall after social distancing measures have appeared to prevent hospitals from becoming overburdened by patients, but that VCU will take a variety of precautions.
“When we return, things will look and feel different as we take unprecedented but necessary steps to keep each other healthy and safe,” Rao wrote in the letter.
He said that protocols would include physical distancing procedures throughout campus, including classrooms, student housing and dining halls; screening, testing and tracing procedures; student and employee health support; deep cleaning of facilities; and kits for students, faculty and staff that would include masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies.
Rao also said that he has created a task force to plan for a safe return to campus and that the university will look at more flexible options, including hybrid in-person and remote options for working and learning, to protect those who have health and immunity issues.
Medical students will also soon return to clinical placements in a phased approach that would include screening and using selective learning settings, Rao said.
The date that VCU students will return to campus will depend on the developing situation.
“We all must remain flexible, anticipate and plan for changes, and act with the safety of our community as our first priority,” Rao wrote.
“We will communicate more specifics with students, their parents, faculty and staff as the summer proceeds.”
