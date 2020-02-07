On Friday, newborn babies at St. Mary’s Hospital were dressed in red to help raise awareness about American Heart Month, which is observed throughout February.
The effort also was in support of Go Red for Women Day, which highlights cardiovascular disease in women, the top cause of death for women each year.
