The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 62,189 — an increase of 1,619 from the 60,570 reported Friday.
The 62,189 cases consist of 59,222 confirmed cases and 2,667 probable cases. There are 1,740 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,635 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 40 from the 1,700 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,071 cases: 2,869 in Chesterfield County, 2,584 in Henrico County, 2,195 in Richmond and 423 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 246 deaths attributed to the virus: 141 in Henrico, 49 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 26 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.9% as of June 25, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Well, with thousands of people in the street night after night what do you expect?
