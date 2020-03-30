Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order on Monday is the latest in a series of measures to increase social distancing, a key component to limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Daily commutes, trips to concerts and vacations have all been interrupted for people across the state, including Mary Stella, a therapeutic entertainer who sings and performs at nursing homes from Hanover to Colonial Heights.
Stella said she’s taken a hit to her income, losing several regular performances each week, but more than that -- she’s lost an outlet.
“My whole reason for getting up the past few decades is to get up and play music,” Stella said.
Still, she understands that the elderly are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Like many others, she’s stayed put.
But exactly how much is traffic down?
Unacast, a company that uses data on how people move around the planet, developed a system to measure whether people are following CDC and state directives and staying at home to wait out the pandemic.
As of Monday, Virginia was in the top half of the country with an overall B grade and an estimated 31% drop in distance traveled since the end of February.
The score for Richmond is right around the state average at 35% with Chesterfield and Henrico Counties similarly at 35% and 40% respectively. Hanover County is last in the area by their metrics, with a 19% drop.
To create the scores, Unacast used anonymous cell phone data from tens of millions of people to track how far people move around each day whether it's to work, the grocery store or school.
The company does not collect the location data itself and aggregates information collected from app developers and other services in which users have already opted-in for location monitoring.
They then compared the total distance traveled prior to the COVID-19 outbreak to each day since and gave states with a 40% or more decrease a grade of A and those with less than a 10% decrease an F.
VDOT has also recorded a drop through toll booths and other counters. Over the last week, the agency saw:
- A 40% reduction in volume on I-64 west of Bryan Park.
- A nearly 30% reduction on the other end east of I-295.
- A nearly 15% drop between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvidere Street.
Unacast's metrics are on around a five-day delay.
Urban areas have seen bigger slow downs than rural counties in Virginia with some having 50% or more increases such as Rockbridge and Wythe Counties in the southwest region of the state.
Hanover County Director of Public Works Michael Flagg said he’s seen a considerable drop in traffic over the last few weeks.
“Every place I’ve been to personally as I travel around I see traffic way down,” Flagg said. “It does appear a large number of folks are telecommuting or finding a way to stay at home.”
Flagg said he is eager for things to get back to normal but in the meantime the reduced traffic has been helpful in keeping road crews safer. He said heavy traffic can be a challenge to manage and it has taken pressure off of the essential crews and allowed them to focus on projects and keeping equipment sanitized during the crisis.
Stella and others are getting creative in their compliance to the orders and finding ways to stay put while still working.
A Memory Center in Chesterfield worker helped her into the 21st Century by showing Stella how to use Skype, she said. She can now call into the center and perform remotely.
“I’m very grateful to be dragged along because it’s been good for me to work again,” Stella said. “It’s not quite the same though because I am so interactive but it’s been a big lift for me.”
